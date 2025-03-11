William Saliba is firmly among the best defenders on the planet, and his importance to Arsenal has been a result of years of hard work spent fighting for opportunities. Despite signing with the Gunners in 2019, it took the Frenchman until 2022 to make his debut, due to a number of seasons spent on loan in France.

He hasn't looked back since, and he has begun to show signs of becoming a truly dominant centre-half comparable to some of the very best. Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk, once went as far as to say he was "nowhere near" the level of Saliba's quality at such a young age, and these are incredibly powerful words given the Dutchman is one of the most formidable centre-backs to have played the sport.

The Arsenal defender has revealed who the greatest defender in football history is, in his opinion, and it happens to be neither Van Dijk nor a fellow French compatriot either.

Saliba Named Ramos as Greatest Defender in History

The Spaniard is a Los Blancos Legend