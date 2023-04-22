Arsenal are a 'better cohesive unit' with Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba in defence, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have started to show signs of allowing the Premier League title to slip away, with injuries now having a huge impact.

Mikel Arteta's side currently sit top of the Premier League table, but with a game against Manchester City coming up next week, everything could change in the title race.

Arsenal's starting eleven have been excellent throughout the season, but they've had a little luck in terms of injuries, except for Gabriel Jesus.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes, Aaron Ramsdale, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli have all started 30 Premier League games or more, according to FBref.

Arsenal recently announced that Saliba would be ruled out for the game against Southampton, but Arteta wouldn't give a timeframe on his absence.

Zinchenko also missed the game after being unavailable against West Ham United, where the Gunners failed to win for the second game in a row.

It's clear to see that Arsenal are a different side without Zinchenko and Saliba in the team, and it goes down to a lack of quality in depth in comparison to Man City especially.

In Pep Guardiola's last Premier League game, he had Julian Alvarez, Manuel Akanji, Kalvin Phillips, Nathan Ake, and Ilkay Gundogan sitting on his bench, as per BBC.

What has Taylor said about Zinchenko and Saliba?

Taylor has suggested that Arsenal are a more cohesive unit with Zinchenko and Saliba and the evidence is there with their recent performances.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "When Saliba and Zinchenko are there, Arsenal are a better cohesive unit. But again, if you want to win the title, you need defenders, regardless of who's playing, to stand up and be counted."

How have Saliba and Zinchenko performed this season?

The Gunners duo are such an important cog in this Arsenal side, not just for their ability but their tactical understanding.

Zinchenko plays in a unique, inverted full-back role, which seems him pick up the ball in a central midfield area.

Saliba is also ridiculously comfortable playing out from the back, so it's not just how they perform that Arsenal are missing due to their injuries, it's how they fit into Arteta's side and make it work so smoothly.

The drop off from Zinchenko and Saliba to Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney is significant, simply because the former two are more accustomed to the system, playing almost every week.