Highlights William Saliba has ranked Premier League defenders Ruben Dias, Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Silva.

While acknowledging that the three defenders are currently better than him, Saliba expressed his desire to improve and eventually be better than all of them.

Saliba also ranked a number of other players in different categories, including which Arsenal star is the best dancer.

William Saliba has given his thoughts on Premier League players and has even ranked some of the top players in his own position.

In a video posted to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, the French centre-back was presented with three different names in each round, and his task was to put the specified players into order from one to three. It is a game of opinion and maybe even a slight hint of bias where his own Arsenal teammates are involved, meaning there are no wrong answers.

Saliba announced himself on the Premier League stage last season under Mikel Arteta after returning from a loan spell with Marseille. His dominant displays and ability on the ball left Gunners fans in awe as he struck up a rather formidable partnership in the heart of the defence with Gabriel.

Many even believe Arsenal's title challenge began to go wrong after the Frenchman picked up an injury in the Europa League loss to Sporting Lisbon, which ultimately brought his season to an end. With Rob Holding filling in for the majority of games Saliba missed, Arteta's side faded away without the solid foundation at the back.

So, with the 22-year-old considered among the best centre-halves in the division, where did he rank some of his Premier League peers?

William Saliba ranks Premier League defenders

Presenter - Adam Smith - presented Saliba with three options to pick from – Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Silva and Rúben Dias, with the young defender having to rank them in his own personal order. He did seek clarity by asking: "Right now?" before giving an answer to ensure he gave a clear answer.

The Gunners' defender went on to say: "Right now, honestly, it's Rúben Dias [first]. But van Dijk normally, for me, is the best in the last four years, he was the best in the world. But for me, in the last season or even two seasons ago, it was Rúben Dias."

So first place goes to the Portuguese defender from Manchester City, with the caveat that Liverpool's new captain would be top of the list in recent years. Saliba does then places: "Van Dijk second," leaving only one man to take the last spot. It was not a knock on Silva in the slightest as he was keen to point out he had three world-class options provided to him.

"Thiago Silva, if you took all of his career, it's him because he was so good for such a long time. But right now I think it's Rúben Dias [first], Van Dijk [second] and Thiago Silva [third]," Saliba said while showing alot of respect to each of his peers. He even cleared up his choice of Dias as he explained: "I think in the world for the last season, he was the best for me."

Saliba also admitted that all three defenders are better than him currently but that he hopes he can reach their level in years to come. "Right now, they are better than me, but I hope one day I will be better than all of them," he stressed.

VIDEO: Saliba ranks Premier League centre-backs

Saliba ranks Arsenal teammates

Posed a very difficult question due to his relationship with all three players, the defender was given the choice between current teammates - Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus. Luckily for Saliba, the debate here was around the best dancer in the squad.

His answer for the best was instant, as he said: "I think Jesus." He will not be a popular man at the training ground with the other two players as he went on to say: "Bukayo is not good [second], but Martinelli is bad [third]." The pair will need to get practising their moves to impress their teammate going forward.