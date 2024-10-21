Former West Ham United striker Dean Ashton has been praised by Arsenal fans after giving a detailed breakdown as to why William Saliba should not have been sent off during the Gunners' 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth over the weekend. The Frenchman was initially given a yellow card for bringing down Evanilson while appearing to be the last man, but a VAR-recommended on-field review saw the booking overturned as Saliba was given his marching orders.

The dismissal proved to be costly, as Mikel Arteta's 10 men succumbed to their first defeat of the season thanks to two second-half goals from the Cherries. However, Ashton believes that the Spanish manager has every right to be frustrated with Rob Jones' decision.

Ashton Criticises Saliba Red Card Decision

Former Premier League striker believes defender didn't deny a clear goalscoring opportunity

Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday, the forward-turned-pundit appeared exasperated as he explained why the 23-year-old should've been allowed to continue. Ashton stated:

"I just can't see how this can be a red card. If you look at the laws of the game, distance between the offence and the goal: 45 yards. Likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball: it's a bouncing ball. He's not got control of it. He's going to have to get control of it. "To make that decision, I think you've never been in that position. Because you can't understand that first off all, you've got to gain control of that ball. Yes it's a slight tug, but William Saliba is still going to be there as you go and control it 45 yards from goal."

Ashton emphasised the number of assumptions that would need to be proven for Evanilson to successfully find himself in a goalscoring position, while also pointing out that Ben White was still available to provide cover and could have closed down the distance between himself and the play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have been given the most red cards during the 2024/25 season so far (3).

The 40-year-old's analysis seemed to resonate with several Arsenal fans, who expressed their agreement with his comments. One fan said: "At last, someone who knows what he's talking about, and the fact he was a striker makes even more sense." Another described Ashton's breakdown as the "best explanation I’ve seen so far."

A third offered a more detailed response, stating: "He’s spot on. The referee, linesman, and 4th official all believed Evanilson was too far away from goal to reasonably assume he would control a bouncing ball while also accelerating away from Saliba and White. VAR gave no new information but just told him to change his decision."

However, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallgher believes a red card was the correct punishment for Saliba, because of where the ball was travelling and how far away White was. The Frenchman will now miss Arsenal's huge clash against Liverpool, barring a successful appeal.