Arsenal are engaged in ‘ongoing’ talks with the agent of defender William Saliba over a new contract, Evening Standard reporter Simon Collings has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old’s current £40,000-per-week contract is due to expire in the summer of 2024, and the Gunners are eager to secure his long-term future with the offer of fresh terms.

Arsenal news – William Saliba

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that negotiations are continuing between the Arsenal hierarchy and Saliba’s representatives.

The north London outfit have already tied Gabriel Martinelli down to a new deal while also reaching a verbal agreement with fellow youngster Bukayo Saka.

Romano claims that details on the salary and structure of Saliba’s proposed contract are still yet to be agreed upon, though, and that the talks are not at the final stages just yet.

Saliba has established himself as one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet this season, and everyone at Arsenal will surely be eager to get this deal over the line.

What has Collings said about Saliba?

In an interview with GMS, Collings said: “I think everyone thought that was going to be the one that would be the hardest to do out of Saka, Martinelli, and Saliba.

“And Arteta himself has been quite honest and open about the fact that when Saliba came back, he didn't really know what the relationship would be like, given he’d spent three years away from the club out on loan.

“It's been very good, though, I think they've enjoyed working together. Saliba has got the first-team football that he wanted, which I think was always going to be a key thing, I don't think he would have been ready to commit if he'd been a bit-part player this season.

“And now it's about trying to get an agreement; there’s still talks ongoing with his agent.”

How has Saliba been playing?

Saliba has spent the last three seasons on loan at various clubs in his homeland after joining Arsenal in a £27 million deal from Saint-Etienne back in 2019.

The centre-back then returned to the Emirates Stadium in the summer and has gone on the register three goal contributions in 30 appearances so far this season.

As per WhoScored, Saliba has also won two aerial duels while making 2.9 clearances and 0.3 blocks on average per Premier League fixture, placing him in the top three for each metric among his teammates.

It’s little surprise, therefore, that Saliba’s new contract is a priority for Arsenal, and he could be a key figure for them for many years to come.