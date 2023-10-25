Highlights Arsenal's goalkeeper situation is intriguing, with Ramsdale initially being the top choice but Raya taking over recently.

Raya has made some mistakes in recent weeks, such as being at fault for a goal against Chelsea and almost conceding against Sevilla.

Michael Owen criticised Raya's performance and questioned whether Ramsdale would have performed better, highlighting the scrutiny he faces.

The goalkeeper situation at Arsenal is a very interesting one. Aaron Ramsdale was one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers in the 2022/23 season, putting in a number of assured performances as Arsenal came ever so close to being crowned champions of England for the first time since 2004.

But, despite Ramsdale doing nothing wrong, Mikel Arteta made the decision to sign David Raya from Brentford in the summer. Ramsdale retained his position for the start of this campaign but, in September, Arteta decided to drop the Englishman to the bench and make Raya his number one.

Since Raya made his Arsenal debut against Everton on September 17, the Spaniard has been in the sticks for each and every Champions League and Premier League game since. He initially performed well after being given his chance to shine but, in recent weeks, a few mistakes have crept into his game.

Raya was at fault for Mykhailo Mudryk's goal in the London derby against Chelsea last weekend. The 28-year-old was too far off his line and allowed himself to be lobbed from a tight angle. The mistake proved costly as Arsenal drew 2-2 with Mauricio Pochettino's side. Raya almost cost Arsenal the three points against Sevilla on Tuesday evening, too.

David Raya gets away with late error in Sevilla 1-2 Sevilla

Arsenal travelled to Spain on Tuesday evening for their Champions League group stage match against Sevilla. The Gunners led 2-0 in the early stages of the second half courtesy of goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Nemanja Gudelj managed to halve the deficit and Sevilla were pushing for an equaliser deep into stoppage-time. They nearly got the goal they so desperately needed in the fourth minute of stoppage-time.

Juanlu Sánchez whipped a cross into the box and Raya came out of his goal to clear the danger. However, the Arsenal stopper got his punch horribly wrong as the ball went back towards his own goal. Fortunately for Arsenal and Raya, the ball just went over the bar.

A video has emerged showing William Saliba's brilliant reaction to the half-in-mouth moment. It's fair to say he was every Arsenal fan as the ball travelled towards their goal. Watch the moment below...

Saliba froze in fear as the ball went backwards, knowing all he could do was watch and hope it did not go in the back of the net. Fortunately for Arsenal and Raya, they managed to deal with the resulting corner and hold on for all three points.

Michael Owen's reaction to Raya's late error in Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal

Michael Owen was on punditry duty for TNT Sports and he wasn't overly impressed with Raya's performance on the evening.

He said, per the Mirror: "All eyes are on Raya at the moment. If you’re keeping clean sheets all the time no one says anything. But because of what’s happened in the past, every single thing he does we end up scrutinising and saying 'Would Ramsdale have done that?' and, “Should they be playing out in that situation?' He came for a cross, he went to punch it, he miscued it a little bit and it nearly spun into his own goal. He had a couple of little mistakes in the first half as well trying to play out."

For now, Raya remains Arsenal's number one. But, with a top-class goalkeeper in Ramsdale waiting in the wings, the Spaniard will have to eradicate the errors from his game if he is to retain his place.