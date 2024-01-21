Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans' success this season can be attributed to their "big three" of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum.

Williamson and Ingram have been more available this season, overcoming injury concerns from the past.

The performances of the trio together have a significant impact on the team's success, and their consistency will be crucial in gaining a playoff spot.

The New Orleans Pelicans currently find themselves in unprecedented territory – they currently possess an automatic playoff berth in the NBA’s Western Conference.

According to NBA journalist Mark Medina, a large part of their success can be attributed to the Pelicans’ ‘big three’ of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, who, each with their own unique skill-sets and abilities, form a ‘perfect’ combination on the hardwood together.

Pelicans health concerns… no more?

Williamson and Ingram both on course to play more games than they did in 2022-23





Coming into the 2023-24 regular season, the Pelicans' trio of Williamson, Ingram and McCollum were tipped as having a top-five ‘big three’ in the league, according to Greg Schwartz of Bleacher Report.

This was shortly followed up by Pelicans head-coach Willie Green, in only the second game of the campaign, affirming his belief that the duo of Ingram and Williamson were the best in the entire NBA.

“I am going to keep saying it. Best freaking duo in the NBA. They don’t talk about you enough. Best freaking duo in the NBA.”

New Orleans has often found themselves in recent years to be on the cusp of making the playoffs, but then going on to narrowly missing out, having lost at the Play-In tournament stage in both the past two seasons, while finishing as the 11th seed the year before that.

However, this season feels different.

The former resounding No. 1 overall pick in 2019, Williamson, has already participated in more games, 35, this season than he did in two of his first three years in the Association, and is heading in the right direction of putting to bed the injury concerns that have plagued him throughout his career.

Ingram, the former No. 2 overall pick in 2016, has followed a similar upward trend regarding his availability this season, having played 39 of the Pelicans’ 43 games, after participating in only 45 contests last season.

Add their availability to McCollum’s veteran experience and leadership, and trustee three-point prowess, and it could be said that they have each, together, played an instrumental role as to why the Pelicans currently sit fifth overall in the Western Conference with a 25-18 record, while simultaneously boasting both a top-10 offense, and top-8 defense.

New Orleans Pelicans - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Category Statistic League Rank Points scored 116.7 12th FG % 48.6 8th 3PT % 38.2 5th Offensive rating 117.2 10th Defensive rating 112.6 8th Net rating 4.6 8th Stats as of Jan. 21, 2024

While Williamson’s availability is up and the Pelicans’ season is booming, the narrative around the organization has now centered itself around their franchise star and his health and conditioning, or lack thereof, with the two-time All-Star still on the receiving end of criticism regarding his weight, and in-turn, his on-court performances.

According to a report from Christian Clark of The Times-Picayune, Williamson “doesn’t listen” to Pelicans staff surrounding matters of his diet and conditioning, something which he has admitted to struggling with in the past.

It later emerged, per a report from Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, that the former Duke Blue Devil’s final three years of his five-year, $197 million contract extension were no longer guaranteed, after he triggered a clause inputted into his contract by the Pelicans to keep him accountable for his health and conditioning, after missing more than 22 games during the 2022-23 season. He featured in only 29 games.

Medina argues that the combination of versatile skill-sets and abilities that are on offer on the offensive side of the ball from New Orleans’ core trio is ‘perfect’, even going on to boldly liken Ingram’s game, in particular, to that of 13-time All-Star, Kevin Durant.

“It’s a really perfect combination where Zion’s a point-forward, he plays bully-ball in the paint, but has a good outside touch in the mid-range. BI [Ingram] can basically do everything. He has Kevin Durant's game to a lesser extent, where he's a fundamentally sound post-up player, has a good three-point shot, relies on his footwork and his skills to make up for the fact that he's not the most physically dominant player. CJ McCollum is that savvy vet that’s just really good at playing team-ball, organizing the offense, not worried about his offensive touches, but when he gets catch-and-shoot, he can drain them with a lot of accuracy, and he can also play make.”

Trio’s performances together

Combined 62.9 PPG, 14.8 REB, 15.4 AST

On the season so far, the Pelicans' 'big three' have combined for 62.9 points of the team's total 116.7 points per game, along with 14.8 rebounds and 15.4 assists. Their individual field goal percentages range between 46.7 to 58.8 percent, while their three-point shooting averages range between 35.7 to 43.4 percent.

When sharing the court at the same time, they collectively average 44.0 points per game on 51.1 percent scoring, while heavily contributing on the glass with 17.3 rebounds and dishing out 9.1 assists.

Williamson, Ingram and McCollum - Three-Player Line-Ups Advanced Statistics Category Statistic Minutes 390 Offensive Rating 113.7 Defensive Rating 116.2 Net Rating -2.5 Assist% 64.9 Rebound % 51.5 True Shooting % 59.7 Stats as of Jan. 21, 2024

While on the surface their minus-2.5 net rating looks very poor from a trio who are considered top-five in the league, when you break it down further and apply it in context to the Pelicans' overall season success, when out on the hardwood together, their performances are indicative of whether they win or lose games.

In the 14 wins that the trio have together, the Pelicans' offensive rating has risen to 119.2, up from their overall team average of 117.2, while their 108.2 defensive rating has followed the same trajectory, bettering their 112.6 team average. They also go on to outscore their opponents by 11 points per 100 possessions.

However, when all three members of the trio step foot on the hardwood together, and the Pelicans go on to lose the game, which has happened nine times so far this season, their offensive rating significantly drops to 105.8, a deduction of 13.4.

Similarly, their defensive rating rises to 127.8, thus leading to them being outscored by 22 points per 100 possessions in games they fail to get a result from.

As a result, it's not just the trio of Williamson, Ingram and McCollum being present on the court that significantly impacts New Orleans' overall success, it is how well they play on any given night, in tandem, that determines whether the team wins games or not.

Although they have largely produced positively, mainly on the offensive side of the ball, they have still only played just under 400 minutes together this season, with their performances still being very inconsistent at times.

As such, if the Pelicans are to make the post-season this year, and via an automatic playoff spot at that, it is imperative that those three all remain healthy, while also finding a way to improve their consistency across all areas of the court, together.

What is for certain, though, is that they have clearly demonstrated the potential to pose a dangerous force in the league when all the cogs are turning in unison, and with that, bringing playoff basketball back to New Orleans is well within their grasp.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.