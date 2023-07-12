Fulham will certainly want to keep hold of Willian for another year, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on his future, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian winger was impressive for Fulham on his return to Premier League football.

Fulham transfer news - Willian

Fulham signed former Arsenal winger Willian last summer on a one-year deal, which expired at the end of June this year.

As per The Athletic, Fulham are nearing a breakthrough in discussions over a new deal for Willian.

The report claims that Willian could now be earning almost £100k-a-week if he signs on the dotted line at Craven Cottage.

The former Chelsea man played a pivotal role in the Cottagers' first campaign back in England's top flight, where Marco Silva guided them to a top-half finish.

The 34-year-old scored five times and provided five assists in 25 Premier League starts, as per FBref.

Last month, the Evening Standard claimed that Fulham were expected to lose Willian after the two parties couldn't agree a deal.

The report adds that multiple Premier League clubs have considered signing the former Brazil international this summer.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on his contract situation at Craven Cottage.

What has Jones said about Willian?

Jones has suggested that Fulham will be the 'prime candidates' to sign Willian during the summer transfer window.

The journalist adds that the capital club are set to go in with a second offer for Willian with a significant rise in wages.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "At this moment in time, it looks like Fulham are going to go back with a second offer for Willian, and they're willing to put him on wages that aren't far off what Aleksandar Mitrović will be earning.

"So, they're starting to show him what he means to them now. I still feel that Fulham will be the prime candidates to re-sign Willian now before he looks at other clubs in London."

What's next for Fulham?

Keeping hold of some of their key players as they look to avoid slipping down the table next season, as is fairly common with sides after they gain promotion to the Premier League.

The MailOnline have claimed that Fulham are set to demand £90m for Joao Palhinha in a bid to deter any clubs potentially interested in the Portuguese midfielder.

The price tag is likely to prevent clubs from showing too much interest, but it's believed West Ham United are keen on the midfielder as a successor to Declan Rice.

Journalist Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on signing Tosin Adarabioyo, who is searching for a new club this summer.

Securing a new contract for Antonee Robinson was a huge boost for the club heading into next season, with the American international previously attracting interest.

Football Insider recently claimed that Manchester City were considering a move for the former Everton youth product, before he committed his long-term future to the Cottagers earlier this month.