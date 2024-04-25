Highlights Liverpool are eyeing Frankfurt's Willian Pacho to upgrade their defence this summer.

Pacho is a left-footed centre-back, a profile that Jurgen Klopp's side lack at the moment.

Around £50m should be enough for Liverpool to prise him away from the Bundesliga club.

Liverpool could be in the market for defensive reinforcements in the summer transfer window, and journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has now confirmed that the Reds are targeting Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Willian Pacho.

Despite competing towards the top of the Premier League this season, Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled defensively, conceding a fair amount of goals and regularly going behind in games. Joel Matip's long-term injury hasn't helped the situation, forcing the Reds to utilise young defender Jarrel Quansah more than they might have hoped.

With the summer window fast approaching, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will be identifying targets, and Pacho could be one of their first additions of the summer.

Liverpool Target Willian Pacho for Summer Window

He could cost just over £50m

According to Italian journalist Di Marzio, Liverpool are heavily interested in 22-year-old defender Pacho, who is enjoying an impressive season with Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. The Ecuadorian international is a left-footed centre-back, a profile that the Merseyside outfit lack in their defence.

Pacho, who has been described as 'world-class' by Frankfurt manager Dino Toppmoller, could cost just over £50m, with the Bundesliga club willing to offload him in the summer if an interested party matches that asking price. The Reds are also pushing to bring Feyenoord manager Arne Slot to the club, so Pacho could be one of his first signings if he completes a move to Anfield in the next few weeks.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes focus on bringing in a new defender when the summer window opens. Matip, who suffered a serious injury earlier in the season, is out of contract, so the Reds are going to be left short of options at the back.

This campaign, Klopp has predominantly utilised Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Quansah, but all four options are right-footed. Signing a left-sided, young defender could be a smart move from Liverpool as they look to build a squad capable of going to the next level.

Some of Liverpool's backline have come under scrutiny this term, including Konate, with former defender Jamie Carragher claiming that he's been 'really poor' of late, while also urging his team to buy a new centre-back. His wish could soon be granted if the Reds push ahead with a deal for Pacho.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Willian Pacho has played more minutes in the Bundesliga than any other Frankfurt player this season, averaging 4.5 clearances per game.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored