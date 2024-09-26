Key Takeaways Willian's move from Chelsea to Arsenal did not end well, with the Brazilian cutting ties with the club after his debut year in north London.

Mikel Arteta was appointed as Arsenal manager in December 2019, and despite the Spaniard leading the North London club to greener pastures eventually, it wasn't all rosy from the start. The former Manchester City assistant coach inherited a mess that had spiralled under previous boss Unai Emery, and the Gunners finished eighth in back-to-back campaigns at the beginning of his tenure.

Before the summer of 2021, where an evident strategy of acquiring young players who could grow together was put in place by the club's hierarchy, Arteta and Edu Gaspar attempted a number of short-term fixes. The belief was that the squad was closer to the level of being capable of securing a Champions League place than it was in reality, and that all it needed was bolstering with a few bits of proven quality.

This short-termism saw a bumper new contract for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a contract extension for David Luiz and the signings of Thomas Partey and Willian. But the latter, who arrived from Chelsea, revealed that just months after agreeing to the move to the Emirates, he was desperate to leave the club, enduring a torrid time in North London.

Why Willian Regretted Joining Arsenal

The winger didn't settle well

Turning 32 at the end of the 2019/2020 season, Willian was on the hunt for what would likely be the final substantial contract of his career. Having made over 300 appearances for Chelsea and having won multiple honours at Stamford Bridge, the prospect of continuing his love affair with the Blues would've been enticing.

Indeed, the option of a mega two-year deal was on the table, but Willian had another, more appetizing and lucrative contract proposal. Arsenal, eager to find a proven Premier League wide man who could nurture Bukayo Saka and help catapult them into the top four, offered the Brazilian a sensational £7.2-million a-year deal to swap West London for North London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Willian scored just one goal in his 37 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, a free-kick against Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion.

The critical factor that convinced Willian to accept Arsenal's offer was the length of the contract, with the Gunners offering an additional third year. Putting pen to paper on the rumunerative deal, the creative forward became the first permanent signing of Arteta's fledgling managerial career.

Visions of Willian leading a charge into the top four during the 2020/21 season certainly didn't materialise, as Arsenal sat 17th at one stage in mid-December. The veteran winger quickly realised he'd made a mistake by accepting Arteta's proposal, revealing in an interview on Rio Ferdinand's Presents YouTube channel back in 2021 that he notified his agent just months into the season that he didn't want to be at Arsenal anymore.

"I wasn’t happy, I wasn’t happy," he said. "That’s why I didn’t perform. I don’t want to go into the details. When I arrived there I was happy, from the beginning I was motivated, I wanted to do well - new club, new mates, new project. But after three months, I said to my agent: ‘Please, I want to go’. I don’t want to speak bad about the club, because it is a big club. Arsenal has a big history.

"In football, big players played there before as well. But it didn’t work, it didn’t work. It was, of course, the most difficult time of my career.

"It was big money that I gave up [to leave Arsenal]. But sometimes money is not the most important thing in life. I think you need to be happy, get pleasure every day waking up in the morning to go to train. I wasn’t having that. "So I said to myself, with my family, I cannot stay here, I am not happy here. I have to leave, find a way out, leave the club, because if I stay I am going to stay the same. For me, it’s unfair to stay in a place that you don’t want to stay just because of the money. For me, it was that."

Ultimately cutting ties with the club at the end of his debut campaign in North London, having amassed 37 appearances in a red shirt and scored just once, Willian certainly won't be remembered fondly by Arsenal fans, and has been named in the club's worst eleven of the 21st century.

Willian's Premier League Statistics for Arsenal Appearances 25 Goals 1 Assists 5 Shots Per 90 1.28 Expected Goals Per 90 0.12 Key Passes Per 90 2.05 Expected Assists Per 90 0.15

Willian Enjoyed a Successful Career

He won multiple honours

Arteta and Arsenal eventually learned their lessons from the Willian saga, identifying a host of younger players to sign and build around the following summer. As for Willian himself, his stint at the Emirates won't overshadow what has been an overwhelmingly successful career, and a successful spell in English football.

Playing a prominent role in Chelsea teams between 2013 and 2020, the Brazil international netted 63 goals for the West Londoners, winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the Europa League. He also accumulated 70 caps for Brazil, and lifted an array of silverware at Shakhtar Donetsk, whilst is still playing at a high level for Olympiacos in Greece.

