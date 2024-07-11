Highlights Manchester United defender Willy Kambwala has 'rejected' an offer to extend his contract.

The 19-year-old has only 12 months left on his current deal, expiring in 2025.

Kambwala reportedly favours a move to La Liga this summer.

Manchester United starlet Willy Kambwala has rejected a contract offer to extend his stay at Old Trafford, according to journalist Christopher Michel.

With his current deal set to expire in 2025, the 19-year-old has reportedly refused an new deal as he faces interest from several MLS, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and La Liga clubs, Michel suggests.

The young defender, who has been with United since joining from Sochaux in 2020, now faces an uncertain future at the club as he looks to depart for more first-team opportunities.

With United eyeing several new options at centre-back, including Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, and Lille’s Leny Yoro, Kambwala is unlikely to see an increase in playing time next season.

The promising 19-year-old, who made his Premier League debut last season, appeared in eight league matches for Erik ten Hag’s side in the previous campaign as United dealt with multiple injuries and gave the Frenchman a chance in the starting lineup.

Kambwala racked up 326 minutes of Premier League action last season, providing cover for injured stars Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire.

Kambwala ‘Prefers’ La Liga Switch

His Man United deal runs out in 2025

According to Michel, Kambwala ‘probably prefers’ a move to La Liga as he looks to depart Man United with one year left on his current deal.

The 19-year-old finished last season with 10 appearances in the senior team, making his debut in a 2-0 loss against West Ham United on 23 December.

Ten Hag was full of praise for the versatile defender after his display in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool last season, saying ‘he is doing brilliant’ in his first season with the senior squad, while Rio Ferdinand labelled him "magnificent" after the same game.

The France U20 international was among the first group of United players to return for pre-season this week, as he was seen wearing a new squad number, 32.

Willy Kambwala's Man United Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Appearances 8 Starts 3 Yellow cards 1 Pass completion 84.9% Minutes played 330

Lille Accept Leny Yoro Bid

He prefers a move to Real Madrid

Lille have accepted Manchester United’s £42m bid to sign promising defender Leny Yoro, but the Frenchman still favours a move to Real Madrid, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Keen to rejuvenate their ageing backline this summer, United have identified Yoro as a concrete target in defence after his impressive season with Lille.

The 18-year-old’s solid performances at the back helped the Ligue 1 outfit finish fourth in the table and qualify for the new-look Champions League next season.

Yoro’s breakout season saw him make 44 appearances for Lille as he now looks to depart France with just 12 months left on his current deal.

Real Madrid are considered favourites to sign the Frenchman this summer – according to Romano, Yoro is still anticipating an offer from the Spanish giants.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-07-24.