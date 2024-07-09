Highlights Wimbledon 2024 prize money reaches a record high, with singles title winners earning £2.7m

Every participant in Wimbledon 2024 receives a significant sum even those eliminated in qualifying rounds.

Men's and women's doubles winners get £650,000 per pair, while mixed doubles winners receive £130,000.

The prize money for Wimbledon has reached a record high for the 2024 championships. For the 2023 tournament, the prize money was £44.7m, but that number has increased by 11.9% this time around.

The winners of the men’s singles tournament and the ladies’ singles tournament will each earn £2.7m, which is £350,000 more than in 2023, and an increase of 11.6%. The 2024 French Open, which concluded on the 9th of June, had a total prize pot of nearly €53.5m, which is over £45m. That was a record total for Roland Garros, but Wimbledon 2024 has managed to top it.

It isn’t just the winners that are rewarded with prize money, though. Every participant is rewarded financially.

The Record Prize Money Pool at Wimbledon 2024 Means That Players Earn Big Money Even in Defeat

There's a five-figure payday for those who are eliminated in qualifying

In the singles tournaments, first-round losers pick up a highly-respectable £60,000, which means tournament organisers end up paying players who were defeated in the third round a total of £3,840,000.

Even those who lost in the qualifying rounds of the singles events are entitled to a decent sum. Elimination in the first out of the three rounds of qualifying for the singles events will get you £15,000.

With the final on the 14th of July, Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, remains in the tournament as he faces Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals. Alcaraz took home £2,350,000 for winning last year’s tournament and when he won the French Open last month, he became €2.4m richer. Those wins have contributed to him being ranked 9th on the all-time ATP career prize money leaderboard at just 21 years of age.

Wimbledon Prize Money For Men's and Women's Singles Tournament

Wimbledon 2024 Singles Tournament Prize Money Stage Reached Prize Money Winner £2,700,000 Runner-up £1,400,000 Semi-finals £715,000 Quarter-finals £375,000 Fourth round £226,000 Third round £143,000 Second round £93,000 First round £60,000 Figures taken per The Independent

It will come as no surprise that number one on that list is Novak Djokovic. The Serbian superstar has over $180m in career prize money. With a record 24 grand slams, ‘The Joker’ still has a chance to extend his lead at the top of both career grand slams and career prize money as he also remains in the tournament.

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic after five sets in last year’s final. If the Serbian does go one step further this year, he will tie Roger Federer for the most Wimbledon titles, with eight championships at the grass grand slam. Alcaraz already has three grand slams, and a win at Wimbledon this year would increase the murmurs of him potentially catching Djokovic’s total one day.

Despite being the finalists last year, and probably the two biggest names in the sport right now, neither Alcaraz nor Djokovic are the top seed at this tournament. They do come in at 2 and 3 respectively, but the no. 1 seed is Janik Sinner. Sinner is just twenty-two years old and won his first grand slam earlier this year at the Australian Open. The top three seeds all remain in the tournament and will all be desperate to take home the increased prize money this year. The financial gain will be greeted with open arms by whoever wins it, but those left in the tournament will be playing for legacy more than prize money.

Men’s doubles and ladies’ doubles winners will get £650,000 per pair for their achievements, £50,000 more than the prize money for last year's winners. Mixed doubles winners will be rewarded with only £2,000 more than the 2023 champions, with this year’s prize money coming in at £130,000 for the victor. Winners of wheelchair singles tournaments this year will get £65,000, and quad wheelchair singles winners will earn the same. Wheelchair doubles winners for men and ladies will earn £28,000 per pair, as will quad wheelchair doubles winners. All of these totals are an increase from 2023.