Andy Murray is "even more dangerous" now due to his elite mentality, according to Rick Macci, former coach of the Williams sisters.

What's the latest on Andy Murray?

The two-time Wimbledon champion will be entering this year's competition ranked 39th in the world with an unlikely chance of winning it for a third time, but Macci thinks due to the playing surface and his belief, "anything can happen."

Murray's form going into the tournament is somewhat mixed.

In the 17 Tour matches he's played so far this year, the Glasgow-born player has won eight and lost nine, but when it comes to Challenger matches, he has won 15 and lost just one.

He has also won eight of the last nine games he has played on grass this year, which should bode well going into Wimbledon - although he lost his only match at the Queen's Club championship.

Even if he fails to make an impact in the tournament, he has had a fantastic career which has seen him ranked world number one for a period in 2016, winning 50 ATP titles, two Olympic golds and three Grand Slams.

GIJON, SPAIN - OCTOBER 13: Andy Murray of Great Britain ccelebrates winning his match in his second round singles match against Pedro Cachin of Argentina during day four of tthe Gijon Open ATP 250 at Palacio de Deportes La Guia on October 13, 2022 in Gijon, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

What has Rick Macci said about Andy Murray?

Macci was full of praise for Murray and explained that his mentality could help him succeed in the tournament, especially after the Scot declared insisted he's still one of the world's top ten players on grass.

Speaking on behalf of OLBG, he said: "He's amazing. All he's gone through with his metal hip, he loves competition and handles pressure so well. He loves to compete and play anywhere. He's very crafty and very clever on grass. People respect him that bit more on grass because they know he can really play on it and has the track record. He's maybe lost a yard of pace, but anything can happen depending on the draw, it will be interesting to see how he does. He firmly believes he can beat anyone on grass, and that makes him even more dangerous."

How has Murray performed at Wimbledon in the past?

Murray has had a checkered history with tennis' most prestigious tournament, experiencing some truly high highs alongside some crushing lows.

His best moment on that famous grass was undoubtedly in the summer of 2013 when he became Britain's first men's champion for 77 years thanks to a fantastic performance against 2011 champion, Novak Djokovic.

It was the third final in two years that Murray had contested on that court after coming up short against Roger Federer in the 2012 final.

However, just weeks later, in the gold medal match of the 2012 Olympics, the Scotsman would have his revenge, hammering the Swiss champion.

Following a couple of years of disappointment, he would have yet more success on the centre court in 2016 when he became Wimbledon champion for a second time.

With the two-time Olympic champion back in good shape after a string of hip injuries, could we see him make it far in the tournament once again?