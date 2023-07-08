Andy Murray exited Wimbledon after a defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set epic which spanned across two days.

And the physical exertions against a man 12 years his junior seemed to take its toll during the post-match press conference.

Tsitsipas emerged victorious 7-6, 6-7, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

An incorrect call in the ninth game after the resumption, however, proved vital, and Murray was unsure as to whether the ball was in or not.

Murray knew it was close. He pointed angrily at his box and the line and swiped his racket at the turf after his return at 15-30 had been called out.

But it was only when it was revealed to him in the press conference immediately after his exit that Hawkeye showed that the shot was in fact good that he seemed close to tears.

Video: Andy Murray's heartbreaking reaction to hearing shot was good

What has Andy Murray said about the decision?

Taking a moment to gather his thoughts after being told the return was in fact in, Murray said: "That's obviously frustrating because I remember. It was like a backhand cross-court return, very short. I probably would have won the point."

When asked why he didn't challenge, Murray retorted: “I mean, it was right underneath the umpire's nose. They shouldn't be missing that, to be honest. If they're unsure, they should let the player know.

“It could only have been a couple of metres away. It was such a sharp, sharp angle. I assumed the umpire would have made the right call and the lines person I think called it out.

“You can obviously argue not challenging is a mistake on my part, but ultimately the umpire made a poor call that's right in front of her. Right now I obviously would rather line-calling was done automatically – although I probably prefer having the lines judges on the court: it feels nicer.

“But when mistakes are getting made in important moments, then obviously as a player you don't want that.”

Will Andy Murray play at Wimbledon in 2024?

Murray went on to admit that he doesn't know if he will give SW19 another shot next year, citing a loss of form and inability to string multiple wins together consistently as factors in his decision.

He stated: “I don't know. Yeah, motivation is obviously a big thing. Continuing having early losses in tournaments like this don't necessarily help with that. It's similar to, I guess, last year. I had a long think about things, spoke to my family and I decided to keep on going.

“I don't plan to stop right now. But, yeah, this one will take a little while to get over. Hopefully, I will find the motivation again to keep training, keep pushing, try and keep getting better."

Tsitsipas was affluent in praise for his beaten opponent, saying: "It's never easy against Andy. I know everyone loves him here. It was a difficult game, I'm impressed with the way he holds up having had so many years on the tour, having had two hip surgeries, I'm very pleased with his level today and I wish him the very best.

"The overnight break didn't help that much. You're dealing with a lot of things -- you're facing Andy Murray, you have to come up with solutions, you have to be careful of what you pursue. I know I was playing someone who returns the balls in, he makes it hard for you and I had to work extra hard today to get the victory. My legs are sore -- he made me run left and right, up and down. It was difficult."

After beating Murray, next up for the Greek world number 5 Tsitsipas is Laslo Djere of Serbia