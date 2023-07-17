Tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz has showcased his impressive footballing knowledge, naming his dream XI and it's pretty incredible.

The Spaniard dethroned Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon on Sunday, becoming the first champion outside of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray since 2003.

He also became the youngest player (20) to win the men's tournament since Boris Becker (17) in 1985. The future is seemingly very bright for Alcaraz, who looks set to be a major player in tennis for years to come, but it seems it isn't the only sport he's quite familiar with.

It turns out, the Spaniard has quite the footballing brain too. He recently named his dream football XI, and it is pretty damn impressive. There aren't many teams in history that would stand a chance against his fantasy team, which is filled with some of football's greatest-ever stars.

Born and raised in Spain, it's no surprise that the majority of the players involved spent large chunks of their time playing in La Liga. In fact, every single inclusion in his team managed to play in his home nation for at least one season throughout their careers. Enough beating around the bush, though, it's time to look at Alcaraz's dream football XI.

Who made Carlos Alcaraz's dream XI?

As a Spaniard, it's understandable that Alcaraz's dream side is dominated by players who spent a chunk of time playing in his home nation. They are the players he likely grew up watching, but they are also some of the greatest players in the history of football.

First up, he has Iker Casillas in goal. Now, there aren't many goalkeepers out there that were quite as good as the Spaniard during his prime at Real Madrid. He was regularly regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world during his career and his 16-year tenure at Los Blancos make him a worthy entry to Alcaraz's side.

In defence, he has Cafu, the only player in the side not synonymous with La Liga. Sure, he played for Real Zaragoza in the mid-1990s, but he only spent one season with the Spanish side before making his name in Italy at Roma and AC Milan, where he became known as one of the best right-backs on the planet, making almost 300 Serie A appearances over the years.

The rest of his defence is made up of some of La Liga's greatest-ever talents, Sergio Ramos and Carles Puyol are paired together in the middle of the back line, probably the two best centre-backs in La Liga history, with the duo making 469 and 392 appearances in the league respectively, while it's rounded out with Roberto Carlos, one of the best left-backs to ever play football. The Brazilian played for both Inter and Madrid during his prime and was regularly regarded as one of the best defenders in the world during his career.

His three-man midfield consists of Luka Modric, Andres Iniesta and Zinedine Zidane. As far as a trio in the middle of the park goes, that's as good as it can get. Two of Madrid's greatest-ever midfielders, joining forces with Barcelona's best, there aren't many players in the world who would even stand a chance of breaking into that triangle, so Alcaraz has done a brilliant job there. Modric and Zidane won six Champions Leagues between them for Real Madrid, while Iniesta won four at Barcelona, as well as nine league titles during his 674 appearances for the club.

His front three would be one of the most explosive to ever take to the pitch as well, with Lionel Messi, one-half of the never-ending GOAT debate, joining up with the other half, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reuters

Both men are taking up the flanks, while Brazilian Ronaldo leads the line in the middle of the front three. While he's largely become underrated now among younger fans, Ronaldo was one of the very best strikers in the world during his prime. In 482 games for both club and country throughout his career, the forward scored an impressive 342 goals and if it weren't for injuries and fitness issues, his career could have been even more impressive than it already was.

Were there any surprises about Carlos Alcaraz's XI?

While his lineup is pretty sublime, it's actually filled with a number of surprises. First and foremost, the Wimbledon champion is an avid Real Madrid fan, so while seeing six Los Blancos figures included in the team is hardly a shock, the inclusion of three Barcelona players is quite a surprising move. The Catalan giants are Madrid's greatest-ever rivals, with the two sides regularly battling it out at the peak of La Liga, so a fan of the club including three different players from Barca isn't something you'd have expected.

Sure, it would have been almost blasphemous to see a dream XI without someone like Messi, so his inclusion almost feels like a necessity, but including Iniesta and Puyol will have caught fans off guard, with there being a number of other key figures in football that he could have replaced them with.

Zidane's inclusion is well-deserved but is likely based on the man's incredible legacy and even maybe his time as Madrid manager, as opposed to Alcaraz actually seeing his talent first-hand, as the Frenchman retired from football in 2006, just three years after the tennis ace was born, so it's hard to imagine he's spent all too much time watching him on the pitch.

Cafu's inclusion is also fairly surprising. Of course, the Brazilian was dominant at right-back during his career and is rightfully regarded as one of the best ever, but again, his retirement in 2008, when Alcaraz was just five years old likely limited how much the Spaniard actually got to watch him on the pitch.

There's no denying his legacy as one of the best right-backs ever, though, so it's hard to argue with the inclusion.

The inclusion of three Barcelona players, and both Zidane and Cafu, who Alcaraz likely got to see very little of first-hand, shows that while he's a tennis wizard, his football IQ is also second to none and his respect for the history of the sport and some of its true greats is pretty apparent.