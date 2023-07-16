Carlos Alcaraz had the Wimbledon crowd cracking up after delivering a brilliant interview following his memorable triumph at this year's Wimbledon.

The Spaniard defeated seven-time winner Novak Djokovic in an epic five-set encounter to become the third youngest male Wimbledon champion in history.

After the match, Djokovic paid tribute to his opponent and joked that he was not expecting the youngster to have become so good on grass so quickly.

Alcaraz, who was the fans' favourite throughout the match, was equally humourous in his own speech on centre court.

VIDEO: Carlos Alcaraz wins Wimbledon

Alcaraz delivers brilliant post-match interview

His tennis was nothing short of stellar, but Alcaraz's winners' speech was also box-office entertainment.

The 20-year-old joked that he would make sure to remember his member's card from now on – a reference to Roger Federer's gaffe last year, which saw the eight-time winner forget to bring his credentials.

Yet, the Spaniard was not finished there.

After describing Djokovic as a 'legend' of the game, Alcaraz addressed the 16-year age gap between him and the Serbian.

"You [Djokovic] inspire me a lot," he said. "I started playing tennis after watching you.

"When I was born, you were already winning tournaments. It's amazing - you're probably in better shape than me.

"They say 36 is the new 26 and you've made that happen. It's amazing."

Understandably, the crowd absolutely loved Alcaraz's speech and couldn't contain their laughter, while even Djokovic saw the funny side.

Check it out below:

VIDEO: Carlos Alcaraz's brilliant comment about Novak Djokovic's age