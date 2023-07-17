For the first time since 2002, the name etched onto Wimbledon’s Champions board will not be that of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, or Rafael Nadal as Carlos Alcaraz overcame seven-time winner Djokovic on Sunday to become the new gentlemen's singles champion.

Djokovic held the 20-year-old to a thrilling five-set match in a final full of breathtaking points and the occasional on-court drama, but after losing to Djokovic in the French Open just two months ago, the Spaniard, who went into the tournament as top seed, was able to see out the match in incredible fashion.

During the tournament, Alcaraz was being dubbed as the new generational talent - a player that might finally be able to compete with and challenge the likes of Djokovic and Nadal.

And in his post-match conference, Djokovic compared Alcaraz to the three greats of the game.

"His game [consists] of certain elements of Roger, Rafa, and myself. He has the best of all three worlds.”

And viewers agreed. Indeed, one eagle-eyed viewer posted a video that compared this year’s final point with the concluding point of the iconic 2008 duel between Federer and Nadal, widely considered as one of the greatest Wimbledon finals of all time, and it reveals some uncanny similarities.

Nadal & Alcaraz Wimbledon-winning moment

The video, posted by user @TonyCMKE, shows how Nadal in 2008 and Alcaraz in 2023 put out a powerful first serve which their respective opponents could only return down the middle of the court.

The Spaniards’ final shots can hardly be told apart as they pounce on the return and force Djokovic and Federer out wide. The Serbian in 2023 and Federer in 2008 cannot get their final forehand over the net, to which the crowds respond with a tremendous roar.

Both years saw the Spaniards immediately collapse and fall to the floor in disbelief as spectators rose out of their seats in support.

Although in 2008, the crowd was perhaps more evenly split between Nadal and Federer, there was no doubting that Alcaraz was the crowd’s favourite this year. Every point he won was met with applause and cheers while Djokovic, the 23 Grand Slam victor, was booed at times during the final, even smashing his racket in frustration.

Djokovic has struggled to get the Wimbledon crowd on his side since he burst onto the scene in 2007, his popularity seemingly always falling short to his competitors.

Changing of the guard in tennis?

Carlos Alcaraz’s victory perhaps signifies a changing of the guard in the sport.

Federer retired in 2022 and Nadal has long suffered with injury difficulties which have meant he has not been able to consistently challenge for titles as he has in years gone by.

But it is clear tennis will not be losing out on talent, and the 20-year-old even said that he grew up watching and learning from the greats of the game, including his opponent.

During his on-court interview, Alcaraz told Djokovic directly that “he inspired [him] a lot" and “I started playing tennis watching you.”

Alcaraz and Djokovic will both play in the US Open next month where, if tennis fans are lucky, they might meet again.