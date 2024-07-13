Highlights Expect to pay high prices for alcoholic drinks at Wimbledon; Stella at £8.50 and Pimm's at £9.80.

Non-alcoholic options are slightly cheaper at Wimbledon, with Kombucha at £3.20 and Frobisher's juices at £4.

Food prices at Wimbledon are also on the higher side; Greek-style wrap at £14 and a scone at £9.

As Wimbledon is reaching its penultimate day, the day of the women’s final, where we are set to see Jasmine Paolini take on Barbora Krejcikova in a battle to claim their first SW19 title, we here are going to be looking at some of the controversial prices in which fans going to Centre Court today could be expected to pay.

The Cost of Drinks at Wimbledon

£8.50 for a Stella, £9.80 for a Pimm's, and £2.60 for a Coke Zero

Now, if you’re looking to have an alcoholic beverage on the day, and this is your first-time visiting England’s home of tennis, you will be in for quite the shock. Prices of a pint in London is always a good talking point for people who don’t live in the capital, and with Wimbledon’s event sponsor Stella Artois raising their price by almost a pound from last year, fans who love a pint are expected to pay £8.50. A £2 raise in the past two years.

Fan favourite Pimm’s has also been increased. At nearly £10, £9.80 is the price to pay. This, however, isn’t the only drink at this price; an Uncommon ‘can’ of wine and a Sipsmith Gin and Tonic are both priced the same.

For those who aren’t drinking, your day will be a bit cheaper. Non-alcoholic drinks such as Kombucha is £3.20, while Frobisher’s juices are slightly more at £4. Soft drink lovers are in safe hands. Although prices are on the rise, in comparison to alcoholic beverages, their drinks are still relatively cheap. Coke Zero is a more ‘affordable’ option at £2.60, although in 2022, cans were 50p cheaper.

Wimbledon’s other event sponsor, Evian, is back on hand to provide fans with their mineral water, keeping them hydrated in this ‘summer’ weather. A 750ml water bottle is £2.95, the price rising 75p in the last two years. However, fans this year are being encouraged to take part in the tournament’s sustainability project, where fans can receive free water refills from Evian’s water fountains.

The Cost of Food at Wimbledon

£2.50 for the classic strawberries & cream

It's not all doom and gloom, though, the fan favourite of strawberries and cream has stayed at its fixed price of £2.50. For fans who are looking for something more filling after a long day, though, it's going to come at a cost. A Greek-style wrap consisting of chicken and halloumi is one of the more expensive delights on the menu at £14. A British cuisine of a cumberland sausage in a roll has been priced up at £7.90, the equivalent price to the vegan option of Kimchi.

And at the end of all this, if you are looking for something sweet to end your day or just looking to embrace the full SW19 experience, a clotted cream and a scone to go along with your afternoon tea will set you back £9.

An expensive day all around, however, this is the price you have to pay if you want to watch the world's best tennis stars on arguably the biggest stage of them all.