If Novak Djokovic claims another Wimbledon title next month, he will be the "greatest grass court player of all time", claims Rick Macci, former coach of the Williams sisters.

What's the latest on Novak Djokovic?

The Serbian superstar became the most successful male tennis player of all time after he beat Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open.

With that victory, Djokovic earned his 23rd Grand Slam, the most any man has ever won in the sport, one more than Rafael Nadal and three more than Roger Federer.

He has the opportunity to extend that gap further as he is undoubtedly the favourite going into the prestigious Wimbledon tournament.

The only player ahead of the 6 foot 2 "machine" - as described by six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker - is the retired Australian Margaret Court, who has 24 titles.

What has Rick Macci said about Novak Djokovic?

Macci waxed lyrical about the Serbian's playing style and ability to dominate on grass courts.

Speaking on behalf of OLBG, he said: "The key to him is his movement. People often talk about serve, volley and slice on grass, but for Djokovic it's all about how well he moves around the court and his mental strength in the tough moments. He absolutely loves the surface, a lot of people like it, and he loves it! He even said in an interview after the French Open just how much he's looking forward to it. You've got to be nimble and keep your feet under you."

He also spoke about how he will be the biggest obstacle for other players, adding: "A lot of players take time to work grass out, so he's definitely the one they all have to beat once again. You can only beat him if you have a big serve and keep it close, put things on the wire. If he wins at Wimbledon again this year, he's without a doubt the greatest grass court player of all time."

Who are the most successful players in Wimbledon history?

Djokovic has the opportunity to win a third straight Wimbledon title next month and, with it, become the joint-most winner in the Open era, but who else has dominated those famous courts?

The most successful men at Wimbledon during the Open era are Federer with eight titles, Pete Sampras and Djokovic with seven, and Bjorn Borg with five.

The most successful players in the women's game are Martina Navratilova with nine, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams with seven, and Venus Williams with five.

Tennis' most storied tournament begins Monday, July 3rd, at 11am BST and runs until July 16th.