Highlights Rafael Nadal's football skills impressed former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Nadal nearly followed his uncle's career path to become a footballer instead of a tennis legend.

The Spaniard eventually chose tennis and has won 22 Grand Slam titles.

Some people are just naturally gifted at anything they turn their hand to. Whether that be at a particular sport, skill or job. Others, it would seem, are even more gifted and are assured enough to shine at almost anything they try their hand at. For tennis legend Rafael Nadal, this is no different.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a legendary career on the tennis court, winning tens of titles including Wimbledon twice back in 2008 and 2010. But he has also managed to turn heads in the world of football, garnering praise from none other than the 'Special One' Jose Mourinho, who is under the impression that the Real Madrid superfan could have made it as a professional footballer.

An imposing tally of silverware puts Nadal among the sport's finest

As the title suggests, Rafa Nadal is one of tennis' best ever players and his reputation is well understood in the UK, with his duo of Wimbledon titles. Combining an elegant grace and dexterity with raw power and speed, the Mallorca native has a huge haul of career silverware that tallies up to 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles, including a record 14 French Open titles. He has won 92 ATP-level singles titles, 36 Masters titles and an Olympic gold medal, with 63 of these on clay courts.

With a reputation like this, it's still no wonder that the 38-year-old is a dangerous opponent. Even as one of the current elder statesmen of the global circuit, Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic made up the notorious Big Three who dominated the major tournaments for more than 15 years.

Two Sporting Worlds Merge Seamlessly

While tennis elevated Nadal from humble Spanish islander to near-deity status, his raw sporting ability and a family influence could've seen him take a different path with a young Rafa's first love being football. As a small boy, Nadal apparently found tennis boring in comparison to the game he played on the streets of Manacor with his friends. It perhaps didn't help his early grasp of the racket sport too, that one of his uncles, Miguel Angel Nadal, was a professional footballer with storied spells at both Mallorca and Barcelona, as well as the Spanish national team on 62 occasions.

In contrast however, it was thanks to his other uncle, Toni Nadal, that he kept with tennis despite the allure of the beautiful game and even Miguel's access to the Barca changing room - where a young Rafa apparently got a photo with his idol Ronaldo.

He ultimately grew into tennis from the age of five as his uncle (turned soon-to-be coach) realised he possessed a real innate quality. The rest, really, is history - yet Nadal's footballing talents were noticed from afar, especially as uncle Miguel worked with one young Portuguese coach in Catalonia.

Jose Mourinho saw Ability in Nadal

The 'Special One' a witness to tennis star's ability

In his formative coaching years, Jose Mourinho was employed as a translator before becoming an assistant boss at the Nou Camp under Sir Bobby Robson and Louis van Gaal. His path crossed that of uncle Nadal's and he has been close with the family since - even being spotted at Wimbledon on multiple occasions. In an interview with the Sun, Mourinho spoke fondly of those times and recounted what could've been had Rafa switched sports:

"He is incredible. I am happy he didn't, but he could also have been a fantastic football player. "His uncle was my player in Barcelona in 1996. I know that Rafa can play football, and well. So, he could have played with his physicality, mentality, and his skill, too. He could've been. "Thank you so much he wasn’t. Because in tennis he is what he is."

Rafa Runs Rings Around Casillas

As if this high level testimony wasn't enough to win over cynics, the above footage shows Nadal take to the pitch amid an all-star lineup. As a team captain against Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas in this charity match from 2011, Rafa scored six goals and made sure the donating punters got what they paid for. Notably, for his first goal, he nutmegs one defender before rouletting another and then slotting past Casillas as if his 725 appearances for Los Blancos stood for absolutely nothing.

His second goal was slammed home with precision from range with his left foot. Again, Casillas stood no chance. It was like Rafa was back in Manacor. This was his pitch. He rolled the third into the bottom right with ease. His fourth was a peach of a volley, while the fifth and sixth were agile slot-ins from tight angles on each side. Casillas laughed along, but he couldn't completely hide his bewilderment.

If Rafa had followed in his uncle's footsteps, who knows? Maybe that sinking feeling wouldn't have been limited to just the seven-a-side confines and stretch to the pitches of the Nou Camp and Santiago Bernabeu.