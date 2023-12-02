Highlights The Week 14 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will have higher stakes due to the two quarterbacks being front-runners for the NFL MVP award.

Jalen Hurts has remained efficient as a passer and is on track to beat the single-season record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Although the Cowboys are currently in second place, there is still a chance for them to overtake the Eagles and improve Prescott's MVP chances.

In a season where two of the league's best records come from the NFC East, the fate of the division crown comes down to the December 10 Sunday Night Football matchup between the 8-3 Dallas Cowboys and the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

The game will be highly anticipated as per usual, but with the higher stakes of a prime time slot, there should be record numbers watching the contest in anticipation for an excellent battle.

However, this game comes with additional circumstances, as both quarterbacks in this game currently sit as the front-runners for the NFL MVP award. While Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts would say that they're just focused on getting the win, whichever one is victorious will get a massive leg up not only in the race for the NFC East title, but also for the title of 2023 NFL MVP.

Jalen Hurts & the Philadelphia Eagles have been unbreakable

2023 Stats: 67.6% Comp. Pct., 2,697 passing yards, 18 passing TDs, 10 INT

While the season hasn't always been pretty, Philadelphia has managed time and time again to put themselves in a position to win football games. Hurts has remained extremely efficient as a passer, with a completion percentage over 67% and 7.5 yards per attempt on the year.

However, Hurts is also on track to beat out the single-season record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback previously set by Cam Newton. With 11 already to this point in the year, as well as 410 yards, Hurts needs just three more to tie the record, and four to set a new mark.

Historically speaking, the last six MVPs have been awarded to the quarterback of a one-seeded team in either of the two conferences. With the Eagles currently boasting a 10-1 record, their chances to close out the season in that position, especially with a win over Dallas, would be extremely high.

Record Completion Rate Passing Yards Pass TD / INT Rushing Yards Rush TDs Jalen Hurts 10-1 67.6% 2,697 18 / 10 410 11 League Rank 1st 10th 12th 11th / T-4th 2nd 1st

Hurts has had a bit of a turnover bug, throwing a career-high 10 interceptions this season through just 11 games, but he's also on track to set a career-high in touchdown passes and passing yards as well.

As the front-runner for the award last season before missing time due to injury, Hurts is repeating his success for a second straight year and is well on his way to being named the league's MVP.

Dak Prescott has caught fire and is playing at historic rate

2023 Stats: 70.1 Comp. Pct., 3,234 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, 6 INT

While the Cowboys sit two games behind the Eagles, there is still plenty to be excited about for Dallas. Coming off a dominant performance against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, Dak Prescott has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season.

With an extremely efficient 70.1% completion rate and 26 touchdowns against just six interceptions, the Cowboys have been dependent on Prescott to lead this offense, and he's stepped up in a big way.

Record Completion Rate Passing Yards Pass TD / INT Rushing Yards Rush TDs Dak Prescott 9-3 70.1% 3,234 26 / 6 174 2 League Rank T-2nd 2nd 3rd 3rd / T-19th 16th T-14th

Prescott's play has picked up as the season's gone on, as he earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award for November after a few wobbly performances in the first five weeks of the campaign. The 30-year old has thrown for 20 touchdowns in the past six games, a feat that has only been accomplished nine times in the history of the NFL. Additionally, he's only thrown two interceptions in that span.

Sitting in second place in the division hurts his chances, as the last MVP not to win their division was Adrian Peterson in 2012. With five games still remaining on their schedule, they have time to potentially overtake Philadelphia—but their chances will be dead in the water unless they beat their division rivals in Week 14.

Previewing Eagles vs Cowboys Week 14

Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3) | Sunday, December 10 8:20 PM EST

With such little time left in the regular season, Week 14 will have major implications on who walks away with the NFC East divisional title. If the Eagles win, they are likely to have a three-game edge over the Cowboys with just four games to play, which means the victory would essentially seal the division.

If Dallas won, they would need a little bit of help to complete the comeback in the standings. Their ideal scenario would be the San Francisco 49ers laying a second loss on the Eagles in Week 13 before Dallas can hand them their third in Week 13.

That would leave the two teams tied atop the division with 10 wins apiece. Even then, however, the Cowboys will need to pray because while they play the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions, Philly has three total games against the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants, both of whom are likely to be vying for the top pick in the 2024 draft.

For the Week 14 matchup, the Eagles will stick with what they know, winning by efficient and methodical play that is centered around their ground attack. By getting the run game established, they'll be able to open up the opportunity to take play-action shots downfield later in the game to star wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. If all goes according to plan, those late-game opportunities will put them in position to win this game.

That strategy bodes well for them, as Dallas' vaunted defensive unit has been much stingier against the pass (seventh in passing yards allowed) than they are against the run (18th in rushing yards allowed).

For Dallas, the team's main emphasis will be on the defensive side of the ball. Their number one priority will be loading up the box to stop Hurts and the potent ground attack. If they can accomplish that, they can start finding ways to make Jalen Hurts uncomfortable behind the pass-rushing attack led by Micah Parsons.

Offensively, the team will rely on Prescott to carry the offense with the passing game, and that should include plenty of targets for star wideout CeeDee Lamb, who was unstoppable in the last meeting between these teams. If the team can keep this game in the air, where the Philly defense has allowed the fifth-most yards this year, they should be able to move the ball, as the Eagles have also given up the most passing first downs in 2023.

Overall, neither team will make it easy for the other. So on Sunday night with so much at stake, expect a battle for the ages.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.