At the end of the day, winning is the most important thing in football, especially at an elite level. Manchester City's dominance over the last decade has been underlined by the number of competitions they've won. In 20 years time, it's the fact that the club won a historic treble last season that people will remember.

With that being said, there are plenty of competitions set to crown victors in 2024. More so than usual, with the Asian Cup, the African Cup of Nations, Copa America and the Euros all taking part this year alongside the major club tournaments that are held annually. To make things interesting, we've decided to have a go at predicting the winner of every major competition in 2024. Some will be easier to predict than others, with the final for the Asia Cup, AFCON and the Carabao Cup already set in stone, whereas other competitions haven't even started yet, but we're going to have a go at them all anyway.

So, let's get started.

Asian Cup

Predicted winner - Qatar

The first couple of predictions are a little easier than the rest, as there are only two teams to pick between. The Asian Cup is coming to a close and the final is set to take place on February 10, with Qatar and Jordan the two nations facing off. Both countries have done incredibly well to come this close to winning the entire tournament, but going off their performances throughout the rest of the Asian Cup, we think Qatar will get the job done here.

They've recorded a better defensive record than their opponents throughout the tournament, but they've also scored the same number of goals. Sure, Jordan beat them in a friendly shortly before the Asian Cup got underway, but Qatar have been unstoppable throughout the competition. They're yet to taste defeat, while their opponents struggled early on, so they should have enough to get their hands on the trophy.

Africa Cup of Nations

Predicted winner - Nigeria

Ivory Coast have been the story of the Africa Cup of Nations so far. Despite turmoil early in the competition, and their manager being sacked halfway through, they've miraculously made it all the way to the final where they'll face Nigeria on February 11. Unfortunately, we see the fairytale ending there, and expect the Super Eagles to be too much for them.

Nigeria have had a solid tournament, conceding just twice throughout their run to the final. They also beat Ivory Coast in the group stage, demonstrating they have what it takes to come out on top here. It will be sad to see the Elephants come so close, but fall at the final hurdle, but it's hard to look past Nigeria here.

Copa America

Predicted winner - Argentina

The current number-one ranked team in the world according to the FIFA world rankings, Argentina should have more than enough quality to get the job done and get their hands on another Copa America trophy. It's difficult to predict how things will shape out in the tournament considering it is still months away, but the nation has to be considered one of the strongest on paper.

Coming off the back of a historic World Cup win, we firmly expect Argentina to continue their hot streak and get their hands on the Copa America trophy, moving ahead of Uruguay and setting a new record for the nation with the most-ever Copa America trophies in the process. Plus, with Lionel Messi in your side, you're always in with a shout.

Predicted winner - England

Call us optimistic, but this feels like the year that England will finally win another major tournament. The talent within the Three Lions set up is just undeniable and with top stars like Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane having some of the best seasons of their careers, the timing feels perfect.

From top to bottom, there are very few nations in the world who can match England on paper. Having come so close at the last Euros, this year feels like the time to go one step further and win the whole thing. If they don't, Gareth Southgate will have some serious questions asked of him.

La Liga

Predicted winner - Real Madrid

Girona have been the story of the season in Spain so far, with the club really pushing Real Madrid in the La Liga title race. The club, owned by City Football Group, have matched Los Blancos beat for beat so far this year, but unfortunately, it's not something we can see lasting. At the moment, they're just two points behind Carlo Ancelotti's men, but we see Madrid pulling away as the season wraps up.

The arrival of Bellingham has been massive for Los Blancos and the club has put together one of the most promising young sides in the world. It feels pretty safe to assume that the La Liga trophy will be returning to the Bernabeu this summer once all is said and done.

Serie A

Predicted winner - Inter Milan

Serie A has been very competitive in recent years, with four different teams winning the league over the last four years. This year, though, it feels pretty certain that Inter Milan will be the one to reclaim the trophy. The Black and Blues had a major upheaval last summer, with numerous key figures such as Edin Dzeko and Andre Onana leaving. They did an expert job replacing them, though, and the likes of Benjamin Pavard, Marcus Thuram and Yann Sommer have been brilliant in Italy.

Inter are currently five points clear of Juventus in second pace and have a game in hand on their title rivals, so barring any disastrous collapses, they should have more than enough to get over the line and secure another Serie A title.

Bundesliga

Predicted winner - Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen are having one of the greatest seasons in Bundesliga history right now under Xabi Alonso. The club have been nothing short of fantastic this season, but somehow, Bayern Munich have kept pace with them and remain just two points behind them after 20 games. At the moment, it feels like we're just waiting for one of the two sides to stumble first, and for our money, it seems more likely that Leverkusen will be the ones to slip.

Signing Harry Kane in the summer was a stroke of genius for Bayern and the Englishman has been nothing short of sublime since joining the club. They've been fantastic all year, scoring significantly more goals than anyone else in the league and we fully expect them to take advantage of the moment whenever Alonso's men drop points.

Ligue 1

Predicted winner - PSG

There's not really too much that needs to be said about this prediction. Eight points clear, having lost just once all season, you'd be a fool to predict anyone other than PSG lifting the Ligue 1 trophy once the season wraps up. With Kylian Mbappe reportedly deciding to join Real Madrid in the summer, winning another league title will be a nice way to cap his career in France.

OGC Nice are having a solid season in second place right now, but they aren't even close to PSG. With a goal difference at least +17 better than anyone else in the league, they're quite frankly running away with the title and there's zero doubt in our minds that they'll finish top.

Premier League

Predicted winner - Manchester City

With Jurgen Klopp announcing his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after nine incredible years, it would be written in the stars for him to go out as a Premier League champion. Unfortunately, Manchester City won't care too much about the Reds' fairytale send-off, and Pep Guardiola's side will once again be the team sitting above the rest when all is said and done.

The Cityzens had a poor start to the season, but have really found their stride lately and, with nine straight wins in all competitions, they're showing no sign of slowing down as they close the gap on Liverpool in first. Just two points behind the Reds with a game in hand, it feels like a safe bet to assume City will leapfrog over their rivals soon and never look back.

League Cup

Predicted winner - Liverpool

That doesn't mean Klopp will finish his final season at Anfield empty-handed, though. The German has a very good chance of at least bagging one piece of silverware as his Liverpool side prepare to take on Chelsea in the League Cup final later this month. It's a 50/50 split here, but the Reds have been a much stronger side than Mauricio Pochettino's team in recent years and should have no trouble brushing them aside.

Of course, anything can happen in 90 minutes, so there is a chance that the Blues come out on top, but considering their form over the last two years, we can't really see it happening in all honesty.

FA Cup

Predicted winner - Liverpool

Klopp might just get his hands on another trophy here too. While there are still several top sides left in the FA Cup, Liverpool feels like the side best suited to going all the way. The added motivation from Klopp's scheduled exit should push the Reds all the way, no matter who they come up against.

City are always going to be tough, but Liverpool have had more success in individual matches against Guardiola's men than anyone over the years, so it doesn't feel beyond the realm of possibility that Klopp's team would get the better of them again if they faced off at some point. Other than that, the Reds should feel comfortable against anyone else.

Europa Conference League

Predicted winner - Aston Villa

Aston Villa have been fantastic this season under Unai Emery. They've blown pre-season expectations away and are currently sitting fourth, with Champions League qualification a real possibility. Unfortunately, we don't think they'll hold onto the spot, with Tottenham Hotspur gaining momentum lately, but if it's any consolation, we think they'll win the Europa Conference League.

Without beating around the bush, we simply believe that Villa just have the best squad in the competition and on paper, there aren't any sides we can see causing them too many problems throughout the rest of the tournament. The likes of Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey have all been fantastic this year and getting their hands on European silverware feels very likely.

Europa League

Predicted winner - Bayer Leverkusen

While his side will likely fall off in the Bundesliga title race, Xabi Alonso still stands a very good chance of getting his hand on a major trophy in the form of the Europa League. After storming through the group stage with six wins, it's hard to imagine anyone getting the better of Bayer Leverkusen this season.

They've yet to taste defeat in any competition, a staggering run and with all the momentum in the world behind them, we see them going all the way and winning the Europa League. Alonso is currently a huge favourite to take over from Klopp when he leaves Liverpool in the summer, and winning a trophy as significant as this one would be the perfect way to bow out from a truly incredible run at Leverkusen.

Champions League

Predicted winner - Bayern Munich

That's right, not only do we think Harry Kane will win his first trophy this season, we think he'll win another as well. The Champions League is filled with some of the very best teams in the world, and as such, it's very difficult to predict who will be the side with the trophy once the tournament wraps up. The likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City are surely in with a shout, but for our money, Bayern Munich are the team to beat.

The German side has an incredible team right now, and they're showing that with their form in the Bundesliga and Europe. It's going to be tough, but they're in with as good a chance as anyone and we think they'll get the job done with stars like Kane and Leroy Sané getting them over the final hurdle.