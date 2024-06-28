Highlights The UCONN Huskies dominated the 2024 NBA Draft, while France has a player selected first overall.

The Colorado Buffaloes excelled in the draft with multiple players selected into good scheme fits.

Colorado's future success relies on transfers and talented freshmen recruits.

As expected, the defending back-to-back champions, the UCONN Huskies, saw players selected throughout the 2024 NBA Draft . With multiple players selected in both rounds, it is easy to see how they were so successful with so much wealth of talent.

And while not a university, the country of France also had its fingerprints all over the draft. For the second year in a row, the country saw a player selected first overall.

However, there is another team that could be considered winners of the draft: the Colorado Buffaloes.

Not only did Colorado see multiple players drafted, but they also saw players drafted into good scheme fits.

A New Era

A talented draft class paves the way for future success

The first Buffalo selected was former five-star, and younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder 's Jalen Williams , Cody Williams . The 6'7" wing immediately passed the eye test in both appearance and play style. He has great athleticism and excels at creating his own shots off the dribble. But he is thin. And the process of bulking up may take some time, which is why his selection at 10th overall by the Utah Jazz makes sense. A young team with time to be patient, Williams can polish his shooting while adding weight to compete with the physicality of the NBA.

Colorado's next selection was perhaps the best scheme fit for the university. Selected 18th overall by the Orlando Magic , forward Tristan de Silva fits the identity the Magic has established over the past year. A 6'8" combo forward, de Silva's defensive tenacity fits perfectly with the Magic, who finished second in the league in defensive ratings to end the season. He may not be the most athletic, but his effort and size allow him to contribute and guard multiple positions. His three-point shooting will also be an asset, as the Magic oftentimes struggle to match the scoring of their opponents in the playoffs.

Colorado 2024 Draft Picks Player PPG RPG APG FG% Cody Williams 11.9 3.0 1.6 52.2% Tristen de Silva 16.0 5.1 2.4 49.3% KJ Simpson 19.7 5.8 4.9 47.5%

The final Buffalo selected came at pick 42 by the Charlotte Hornets . Standing at an even six feet, point guard KJ Simpson must first answer questions about his size. But as a backup point, Simpson's deficiencies can be hidden more so than others. The Hornets already have their franchise centerpiece in LaMelo Ball .

But Simpson is in a position where he can serve as a change-of-pace guard due to his quick style of play and his exceptional passing in transition and pick-and-roll situations. Sure, Ball's injury history could mean Simpson could see the court sooner than expected, but his competitiveness and his confidence could serve him well.

A Look Ahead

Transfers and talented freshman could mean a return to success for Colorado

There was a reason Colorado saw its record improve from 18-17 in 2023 to 26-11 in 2024. A talented draft class led by Williams proved to be the spark the university needed to reach heights not seen in years.

With such success comes the possibility of more talented recruits bringing their talents to the university. Sure, the former five-star in Williams is gone. And no one on the current roster matches his pedigree. However, two players in Colorado's 2024 recruiting class have a chance at being selected in at least the second round of the 2025 Draft.

Sure, Colorado must retool its starting five and key rotational pieces after three players were drafted and three entered the transfer portal, but with transfers like Washington State's Andrej Jakimovski and top-100 combo guard, freshman Andrew Crawford, Colorado has a chance to continue its run of draft picks.

Players Transferring to Colorado Player PPG RPG Level Andrej Jakimovski 9.7 5.6 Division I Elijah Malone 17.3 8.3 NAIA Trevor Baskin 18.5 8.5 Division II

Colorado will also see a handful of younger players receive more minutes with such a huge exodus of players. Players like forward Assane Diop and sharpshooter Julian Hammond will be called upon to help the Buffaloes reach the NCAA Tournament once again.

It will be a challenge, but the success of Colorado in both the season and the draft signals it is a place players can go to both win, and increase their chances of making it to the NBA. And that makes Colorado the winners of the 2024 NBA Draft.