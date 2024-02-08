Highlights The New York Knicks were major winners at the NBA Trade Deadline, solidifying their depth with the acquisitions of Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic.

The Philadelphia 76ers made moves to strengthen their roster, acquiring Buddy Hield and Cam Payne to help fill the void left by the injured Joel Embiid.

The Dallas Mavericks solidified their intentions to contend by acquiring PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, improving their roster for a playoff push.

The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone. The landscape of the NBA has shifted quite a bit with numerous teams making major swaps. But with the passing of the deadline, certain teams came out on top and solidified their aspirations, while others stood pat and failed to make significant moves. These are the winners and losers of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.

Winner: New York Knicks

Acquisitions: Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic

The New York Knicks were major winners in this year’s Trade Deadline. In what was one of the largest blockbuster moves of the day, the Knicks acquired Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Quentin Grimes, Michael Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono, and two second-round picks.

With this move, the Knicks solidified their depth. After trading for OG Anunoby in January, an identity began to be formed with the combination of him, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson. However, with the recent injuries to Anunoby and Randle, among others, the Knicks were in dire need of depth to keep their season afloat, and they received that depth today with the arrival of Burks and Bogdanovic.

The players the Knicks gave up were not major pieces. Grimes is a decent player off the bench, but his departure most likely will not hurt the Knicks. Meanwhile, Fournier was a non-starter and the team did not give up any first-round picks to make the deal. Burks and Bogdanovic are both shot creators who thrive at the three-point line, something the Knicks have needed for a while especially with Randle missing some time.

The fact that the Knicks did not deal any first-round draft picks in the deal puts them in an ideal position to possibly gain the big-time superstar in the offseason they have longed for. But in the meantime, this deal pushes the Knicks even further into contention as they look to regain their health. Meanwhile, for the Pistons, who are not contending this season, they get a solid return in Grimes in addition to two draft picks.

Winner: Philadelphia 76ers

Acquisitions: Buddy Hield, Cam Payne

The Philadelphia 76ers were quite busy during the Trade Deadline. With the recent injury to superstar Joel Embiid, the Sixers had to make moves in order to stay afloat, especially after dropping down to fifth in the Eastern Conference this week. They made a number of acquisitions, while also letting go of some players.

Earlier in the day, the 76ers traded Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, and three second-round picks to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Buddy Hield. Hield, 31, is one of the league’s best three-point shooters, averaging 12 points per game on a 38.4 percent three-point percentage. Since the 2016-17 season, Hield is second in the league in three-pointers, with 1,842, second only to Stephen Curry.

The Hield acquisition will certainly help Philadelphia while Embiid misses time with his injury. The team then traded Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Cam Payne. Payne averages about 6.2 points per game off the bench but is a strong three-point shooter who will assist Hield well. The 76ers rank bottom-five in the league in threes, so these acquisitions will help.

The 76ers also acquired a 2027 second-round pick from the Bucks for Beverley. Meanwhile, Beverley will assist the Bucks well, as their primary problem has been defense, and Beverley can provide solid defense off the bench. The 76ers also traded Jaden Springer to the Boston Celtics in exchange for another second-round pick.

Philadelphia also traded Danuel House and a 2024 second-round pick which was acquired via the Knicks, to the Pistons. This deal was done to alleviate cap space and possibly allow them to sign a buyout player after the deadline. The deadline to sign players who have been bought out is March 1st. All of these moves signify that Philadelphia is not throwing in the towel this season, and have every intention of contending.

Winner: Dallas Mavericks

Acquisitions: PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford

The Dallas Mavericks made noise during the Trade Deadline as well. They acquired PJ Washington from the Charlotte Hornets, as well as Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards. In exchange, the Mavs sent Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a lightly-protected 2027 first-round draft pick to Charlotte, and center Richaun Holmes and draft compensation to Washington.

PJ Washington has been one of the standouts on an otherwise abysmal Hornets squad. He has averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 44 games so far this season. He is a solid upgrade over Williams, who averaged 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds off the bench.

Meanwhile, Gafford has been serviceable for a struggling Wizards team this season, averaging 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. He is expected to serve as a bench player or backup for the contending Mavericks.

The Mavericks currently sit eighth in the Western Conference, five games over .500 at 28-23. However, they are only seven games back of first place in a Conference where a bunch of teams are breathing down each others’ necks. Dallas has solidified their intentions to contend with these moves and has solidified itself as one of the three major winners of this Trade Deadline.

Loser: Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers did not make any moves this deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a tough spot. They possess star talent with a dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, two major components of the title team just four years prior. But they currently sit at 9th in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record. With this in mind, General Manager Rob Pelinka decided to sit out the trade deadline, with the club making no major moves.

According to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report, the plan for the Lakers is to stand pat and not make any large moves in 2024, as they view their window as already closed. In possession of three first-round picks, the plan is to wait until the offseason and then use those picks to acquire another superstar. Who that player may be is currently unknown as of this point.

The lack of moves may come as a disappointment to Lakers fans, as the Western Conference is still technically not out of reach. However, management saw the writing on the wall as the Lakers have failed to gain any sort of momentum this season.

The Lakers were linked to a number of players including Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks and Bruce Brown of the Toronto Raptors. However, with the Hawks and Raptors deciding to keep those players, the Lakers pulled out.

Loser: Chicago Bulls

The Bulls did not make any moves this deadline

The Chicago Bulls have not made a trade for a player (excluding draft picks) since 2021. That stat did not change today as the Bulls decided to stand pat at the Trade Deadline, and not make any moves. For the third straight year, the Bulls sat out of the Trade Deadline, failing to make any moves.

According to league sources, the Bulls did field calls regarding Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond, but the talks went nowhere. It was reported that the Golden State Warriors were interested in Caruso, but Chicago had concerns with Jonathan Kuminga’s availability. The Warriors were willing to trade Moses Moody, but Chicago was uninterested in the deal.

Meanwhile, Drummond was another candidate that several teams were interested in. Drummond, 30, is having a solid season for the Bulls, and could still potentially be a buyout candidate. But the Bulls have expressed their desire to remain competitive, as they currently sit at 9th in the Eastern Conference with a 24-27 record, and feel they could make the play-in tournament.

Loser: Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks stood pat and held on to major pieces at the deadline

The Hawks are not in a great position. Rather than attempt to improve, they decided to stand pat at the Trade Deadline, not acquiring or shipping away any major pieces. The worst aspect of all might be the fact that they reportedly had a deal in place, but it fell through at the last minute.

In June 2022, the Hawks paid handsomely for Murray, sending numerous first-round draft picks to the San Antonio Spurs for the 27-year-old point guard. The idea was to pair him with Trae Young on the backcourt to improve the team’s rebounding and overall defense.

Murray has lived up to expectations, putting up some of the best numbers of his career, but the pairing with Young has not worked out the way the Hawks had hoped.

They currently sit at tenth in the Western Conference and appear rather pedestrian this season despite Murray’s stellar performance. They reportedly had a deal in place for Murray today which would have sent him to the New Orleans Pelicans, but the deal fell through at the end and the Hawks decided to hold on to Murray.

He was expected to be a major piece dealt at this deadline, with teams such as the Lakers, Knicks, and Nets interested. But the Hawks felt they could ride it out.