It's rare to see a true "basketball trade" in today's NBA; a deal in which both teams are looking to boost their chances at a title, and not one team swapping a star for a huge haul of future assets. In this case, both teams involved in the league's latest blockbuster trade are in the title race, ready to compete straight away, as both the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers are on a strict timeline with their star players, and winning this season would go a long way into figuring out the near future.

Late Monday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news that 10-time All-Star and 2017-18 NBA MVP James Harden, had been traded to the Clippers, along with P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev, in exchange for Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris and Robert Covington, with KJ Martin and multiple draft picks also involved in the deal.

What are the 76ers getting?

Philadelphia got three important veterans that were active role players on the Clippers' roster, all of which can offer crucial locker room orientation, as well as productivity on the court.

In Nicolas Batum, the 76ers are getting a 15-year experienced NBA player, with a lot of FIBA playing time under his belt, that can do a little bit of everything, even at nearly 35 years of age. Though the numbers don't look nearly as impressive as they once did throughout his stints with Portland and Charlotte, Batum has stayed consistent on two very important on-court factors: shooting and defense. Sitting at nearly 40 percent in his three-point field goal efficiency percentage, the Frenchman has proved to be one of the most valuable veteran role-players in the whole league, and should prove his worth right away as soon as head coach Nick Nurse allows him to see the floor.

Though he was yet to play any games this season, Marcus Morris has been a starter for the Clippers for as long as he's been with the franchise, gaining a lot of value after a brief stint with the New York Knicks. The productivity has decreased significantly over the years, but one thing that hasn't is the ultimate competitor mentality that has been engrained in Morris' mindset ever since he played his first minute of basketball, something that will be highly valued in Philadelphia.

Marcus Morris - L.A. Clippers Statistics (2020-2023) Points 12.9 Rebounds 4.1 Assists 1.6 Field goal % 44.2 3-point field goal % 39.4

Returning to Philadelphia, Robert Covington is now a much more matured player than he was compared to his previous stint with the team from 2014 until 2018, where he was ultimately involved in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the 76ers from Minnesota. On considerably smaller roles over the years, Covington has yet to abandon the status as one of the most valuable three-and-D players in the league, being a highly efficient three-point shooter while also having the ability to guard the other team's best players.

The final player on the deal is KJ Martin, son of former All-Star Kenyon Martin, who had recently signed with the Clippers this past offseason on a one-year deal valued at around $2 million. Martin was one of the most promising players on the rebuilding Houston Rockets after James Harden's departure from the team, averaging over eight points per game in all three NBA seasons he's played, showcasing an insane amount of athleticism and ease to score around the basket, and could become an aspiring piece of the 76ers roster if given the opportunity.

Along with the future draft picks whose outcome is so unpredictable it can't even be mentioned at this moment (maybe in a few years), the biggest thing for the 76ers is cap flexibility, getting rid of James Harden's big $35 million contract and taking in a total of $42 million in four separate contracts, which are all expiring at the end of the year, really puts Philadelphia on the map when it comes to chasing a max-valued players during the season or the summer if it all goes to plan. Chicago Bulls' Zach Lavine and Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby are set to become free agents at the end of the year and could be prime targets to land on the Sixers.

Are the Clippers finally winning it all?

It seems like this deal really propelled the narrative that the Clippers are treating this season as an All-or-Nothing type year. Exchanging a big part of the team's depth but bringing someone who can contribute on a level that nobody on the roster is even close to achieving, and also some good role-playing pieces in the mix, this trade could really take the Clippers to that final stage of the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George experiment.

Though he is yet to play, and we don't know if he'll return to form right away, Harden is still one of the best players in the league today, and his impact could be felt instantly on the court as soon as head coach Tyronn Lue gets him ready to go. His scoring number may have dipped considerably through the years – no longer averaging over 30 or even 25 points per game – but his playmaking has improved tremendously and that has impacted his teams' winning a lot over the years after Houston.

Along with Harden, his partner in almost every team he's been a part of, P.J. Tucker is still renowned as one of the best defending role-players in the league, so he comes in as an improvement over the veterans that went the other way in this deal, and his efforts should be felt straight off the bat when he suits up for the first time.

James Harden - Career NBA Statistics Points 24.7 Rebounds 5.6 Assists 7.0 Field goal % 44.2 3-point field goal % 36.3

As a lesser name in this blockbuster deal, Filip Petrušev is also an exciting prospect to add to the Clippers, even if he only has three NBA minutes to his name. Petrušev has the potential to become a quality second unit piece to replace Mason Plumlee in the future, as the team's backup center, as he has the potential to develop a solid outside shot and is already a good below-the-rim defender.

With this new group coming into the squad, the Los Angeles Clippers instantly boost their championship aspirations to the moon, as they have the potential to possibly dethrone the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference, and maybe even go toe-to-toe with the 76ers in the NBA Finals.

