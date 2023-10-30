Highlights The Chicago Bulls have had a shaky start to the season, with a 1-2 record and lackluster performances on the court, indicating a need for a tactical overhaul.

The Portland Trail Blazers are struggling with a 0-3 record, compounded by the challenges faced by rookie point guard Scoot Henderson and the absence of veteran Anfernee Simons.

The Denver Nuggets have showcased their championship pedigree with a flawless 3-0 start, led by Nikola Jokić and supported by efficient performances from Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

As the NBA rolled out its first full week of action, the excitement in the air was palpable. Though it's early days with most teams having only played a handful of games, the curtain has been lifted on the potential storylines for this season.

This inaugural week served as a litmus test for teams to start off on a hot or cold streak, unraveling surprises and answering lingering questions that hovered before the season commenced. This piece delves into the top five teams that hit the ground running and the five that stumbled out the gate, dissecting the plays that defined their opening performances of the campaign.

Losers

Chicago Bulls – 1-2

The Chicago Bulls entered the season under a magnifying glass, with many keen on discerning how they would fare right off the bat. Their journey commenced on a bumpy note, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home in game one. Postgame, reports of an all-players meeting hinted at early ripples in the camp.

Despite a 1-2 start, the team's display on the court has been less than inspiring, marred by sloppy plays and a lack of finesse. The shaky outset underscores a dire need for a tactical overhaul as they aim to shake off the lethargy and regain their stride in the aftermath of a sluggish Week 1. The narrative of the Bulls being a possible team on the lookout to make a significant trade remains very evident.

Houston Rockets – 0-3

The revamped Houston Rockets have stumbled out of the gates, losing all three of their first games. The lack of on-court chemistry was glaring, albeit expected, as they are in the throes of meshing together their new ensemble. Amidst the early turbulence, a silver lining has emerged in the form of Alperen Sengün, who appears to have the mettle to become their top dog.

Additionally, the veteran presences of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have been a breath of fresh air, especially manifesting their prowess on the defensive end. Their steady hands amidst the storm indicate a glimmer of hope, providing a defensive stronghold that could be instrumental in steadying the ship as the Rockets strive to find their rhythm and carve out a successful path moving forward.

Memphis Grizzlies – 0-3

The Memphis Grizzlies have found themselves in troubled waters early on, with a disheartening 0-3 start to the season. The absence of Ja Morant for an extended 25-game stretch, coupled with the season-long loss of Steven Adams, has dealt a hefty blow to the team's foundation. These setbacks necessitate a quest for a new identity, a re-imagining of their game plan to weather the storm. Amidst the gloom, Desmond Bane has emerged as a beacon of hope, showcasing commendable performances in two of the first three games.

Desmond Bane - 2023-24 NBA Statistics 3 GP Points 24.0 Rebounds 3.3 Assists 4.3 Field goal % 42.4 3-point field goal % 33.3

However, the spotlight also turns to Jaren Jackson Jr, whose defensive game is currently marred by a high foul rate, averaging 4.7 fouls per game. Despite the rocky start, expectations are pinned on the reigning Defensive Player of the Year to recalibrate his approach and strike a balance on the defensive end as the season unfolds. The Grizzlies' journey ahead demands a collective effort to fill the void left by their key players, fostering a conducive environment for emerging talents to thrive.

Atlanta Hawks – 1-2





The Atlanta Hawks have navigated through a turbulent start, registering a 1-2 record, albeit with a recent morale-boosting victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. A glaring concern has been the lack of efficiency from key players, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, whose subpar performances have been instrumental in the Hawks' rocky outset. The ripple effect of their inefficiency is palpable, casting a shadow over the team's initial games.

However, amidst the challenges, a silver lining has emerged in the form of young forward Jalen Johnson. His promising start to the season is a bright spot, providing a glimpse of hope in the Hawks' narrative. The early indications are that Johnson is poised to continue being a focal point in the team's offensive schemes, with expectations high for him to maintain his upward trajectory. As the season progresses, the spotlight will remain on the duo of Young and Murray to shake off the early rust and elevate their game, orchestrating a turnaround for the Hawks.

Portland Trail Blazers – 0-3





The Portland Trail Blazers have hit a rough patch at the onset, tallying a concerning 0-3 record. Their plight is underscored by the struggles of third overall pick, Scoot Henderson, who has found the going tough during his time on the court. The tribulations faced by rookie point guards, especially those thrust into starting roles, is a narrative all too familiar in the league, and Henderson's journey resonates with that theme.

Adding to the Blazers' woes is the loss of Anfernee Simons, who is sidelined for four-to-six weeks due to a thumb injury, marking a significant setback for Portland. Simons' absence deprives the team of a crucial scoring veteran in their lineup, further exacerbating the challenge of finding their footing in the early season. The Trail Blazers are now faced with the task of navigating through these adversities, identifying solutions to fill the voids, and fostering a conducive environment for their young talents to acclimate and flourish.

Winners

Denver Nuggets – 3-0

The Denver Nuggets, basking in the glory of their defending champion status, have stormed into the new season with a loud declaration of their intent to remain the apex predators. With a pristine 3-0 record to kickstart their campaign, they have mirrored the championship pedigree that steered them to glory previously. The linchpin of their dominance, Nikola Jokić, continues to orchestrate the court with an MVP-esque finesse, reinforcing the narrative of his elite stature in the league.

Complementing him, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have showcased a commendable efficiency, seamlessly slotting into the well-oiled machine that Denver has become. Not to be overshadowed, the young cadre of rookies has stepped into the sizable shoes of the departed veterans with a confidence that bodes well for the Nuggets. Denver have not just hit the ground running; they've made an emphatic statement that the road to the championship still runs through the Mile-High City.

Oklahoma City Thunder – 2-1

The Oklahoma City Thunder have burst into the new season with authority, clinching victories in their first two outings on the road. Though pegged as a young team, the Thunder have showcased a maturity and grit beyond their years, fueling expectations of them being a formidable team this season. The support of their early success pivots around the MVP-caliber prowess of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose stellar performances in the initial games have been instrumental in setting a positive tone.

Even in their loss to the Nuggets, where Gilgeous-Alexander had an off night, the resilience of the team was on display. Emerging from the rookie ranks, Chet Holmgren has made a resounding entrance into the league, exhibiting an ability to significantly impact the game. His remarkable outing against the Cavaliers, where he notched a double-double and swatted away seven shots, showed that he is ready to make an instant impact for the Thunder. Holmgren's early exploits resonate with the promise of a player ready to shoulder the expectations that come with being a key figure in the roster.

Orlando Magic – 2-0

The Orlando Magic have ignited their season with a promising start, clinching victories in their first two games. The air in the Amway Center is charged with a renewed vigor as the team's leaders, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, have showcased a steadiness that bodes well for the Magic. The narrative, however, pivots towards the remarkable depth showcased by their bench, which has emerged as a cornerstone in their initial triumphs.

Cole Anthony, coming off the bench, has been nothing short of a catalyst, infusing a spirited burst of offense and intensity that has galvanized the team. His prowess on the court has transcended into pivotal contributions, amplifying the Magic's offensive ability. Also, Jonathan Isaac, whose career has been plagued with injuries, is carving a narrative of resurgence. Coming off the bench, Isaac has morphed into a defensive bulwark while also flashing impressive offensive glimpses, hinting at a player finding his stride post-ailments.

Detroit Pistons – 2-1

The Detroit Pistons have revved up their engines to a promising start, boasting a 2-1 record with their lone loss being a nail-biter against the Miami Heat. The aura of optimism surrounding the team has been further bolstered with the return of Cade Cunningham, whose performances are living up to the billing of a No. 1 overall pick. His finesse on the court has been a spectacle, hinting at the dawn of a new era for the Pistons. However, the revelation of the early season for Detroit has been the emergence of Jalen Duren.

Jalen Duren - 2023-24 NBA Statistics 3 GP Points 18.0 Rebounds 15.3 Assists 4.0 Blocks 2.7 Field goal % 80.0

His performances have catapulted him into the early discussions of being an All-Star contender. Duren has been a force of nature on both ends of the court, exhibiting a remarkable efficiency and dominance on the offensive end while transitioning into a formidable anchor on defense and a magnet on the boards. His multi-faceted impact has been a cornerstone of the Pistons' early success, providing a robust foundation upon which the team can build. The synergy between Cunningham and Duren paints a picture of a budding powerhouse duo that could potentially steer the Pistons towards a season of resurgence.

Brooklyn Nets – 0-2





Despite a stuttering 0-2 start, the Brooklyn Nets are in a phase of metamorphosis, meticulously carving out their identity in the league. The preliminary games have unraveled a tapestry of challenges and potential that encapsulates the journey ahead for the Nets. The spotlight veers towards Ben Simmons, whose integration into the team has been a topic of much anticipation. While yet to hit the All-Star echelon in his initial outings, Simmons has undoubtedly added a positive dimension to the team, hinting at a player finding his groove within the new setup.

The narrative takes a riveting turn with the rise of Cam Thomas, whose offensive onslaught has been nothing short of sensational. Averaging 33 points over the first two games, Thomas has burst onto the scene as an offensive cornerstone for the Nets. His scoring prowess presents a tantalizing prospect of becoming a key architect in building the Nets' identity. As the season unfolds, the amalgamation of established stars, emerging talents like Thomas, and new additions like Simmons, paints a canvas of potential for the Brooklyn Nets.

Read more: 1 question lingering over every NBA team ahead of the 2023-24 season