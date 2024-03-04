Highlights The Oklahoma Sooners had a tough day, as both Tyler Guyton and Andrew Raym disappointed during testing.

Alabama's J.C. Latham had great measurements and looked impressive in the on-field drills.

UCF's Tylan Grable may have built his case as a project tackle prospect after a great day of testing.

The final day of testing for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine has come to a close, and we officially have numbers on countless prospects. While no one player will have their fate entirely determined by this week at Lucas Oil Stadium, there is still plenty to gain from a strong outing at this showcase in terms of stock for the NFL Draft.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers Test Prospect Position Result 40-Yard Dash Xavier Worthy (Texas) WR 4.21s 10-Yard Split Deantre Prince (Mississippi) CB 1.47 Vertical Jump Elijah Jones (Boston College) CB 42.50" Broad Jump Tyler Owens (Texas Tech) S 146" 3-Cone Drill Kamari Lassiter (Georgia) CB 6.62s Short Shuttle Myles Harden (South Dakota) CB 3.98s Bench Press Jordan Jefferson (LSU) DL 34 reps

Offensive linemen took the field on Sunday, and there were plenty of standout performers. With a generational tackle class, countless interior line prospects, and results to help clarify the rankings. Here is who made the most and lost momentum on day four.

Related Winners & Losers at Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine History was made, tests were run, and prospects earned their chance. Who stood out on Day 3 of the NFL combine?

Winners

The tackle class just proved even stronger than originally thought

Close

J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

During the season, Alabama's J.C. Latham showcased excellent play strength and blocking power that made him a highly coveted blocker in this year's draft. After combine measurements, he turned heads with his extremely lanky 35+ inch arms, which are the longest of all potential first round prospects.

Latham carried that momentum to the turf, where he impressed with smooth footwork and nice burst in the on-field drills, looking like one of this year's top blockers. There seems to be a solidified top-two for this tackle class with Joe Alt (Notre Dame) and Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State), but the former Crimson Tide star could be in contention as the third tackle off the board.

Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

Entering the NFL Scouting Combine. Washington's Troy Fautanu was expected to move inside when entering the NFL. Instead, he measured extremely well with 34.5-inch arms and now has a chance to be viewed as a tackle at the next level.

Moving to guard is still on the table, but Fautanu has entered the first round discussion with a chance to play all around the offensive line. That versatility, his testing results, and his productive pass-blocking abilities make him a prized prospect, and there's a chance he could hear his name in the first 25 selections on draft day, which would represent a 10-spot jump from where GIVEMESPORT had him ranked on our original top 100 prospects big board.

Tylan Grable, OT, UCF

Tylan Grable made some money on Sunday; his 4.95 40-yard dash time was fourth among all offensive linemen, while he tied for the top broad jump (117") and had the second-highest vertical (36.5") on the day.

The Central Florida product showcased all the athleticism teams could hope to find in a tackle prospect, and now has plenty of intrigue as a project tackle for teams looking to swing on potential on Day 3 of the draft. With some tight end experience in his background and 27 starts all at left tackle for the Golden Knights, Grable has the perfect profile worth gambling on in the later rounds.

Losers

An overall strong day, but there were disappointments

Close

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

There was never a question regarding Mims' abilities and athleticism, but his inexperience (only 21 appearances at Georgia) and injury history are red flags as he prepares for the NFL. While Mims avoided any significant ailment, he pulled up during his 40-yard dash after suffering a right hamstring injury that prevented him from finishing his second attempt.

Durability is the best availability, and Mims has legitimate concerns about whether he can hold up over the course of an 18-week season. In a draft class that has other high-end tackle prospects, Mims may be pushed further down the board due to those health issues when compared to other top prospects like Joe Alt (Notre Dame), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State), Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State), and J.C. Latham (Alabama).

Andrew Raym, OC, Oklahoma

For the interior offensive line class, plenty of prospects are battling it out for the Day 3 pecking order. Andrew Raym has a nice frame to make an impact on the interior, but his underwhelming testing results could hurt his standing on the draft boards of countless teams.

Raym still has intrigue, especially with his 29 career starts at center for a talented Oklahoma offense that has featured two different play-callers, so he's well-versed in operating in various schemes. His draft stock is hard to pin down at this stage, as there is a chance he goes undrafted, though he's still more likely to be selected than not. Still, a better combine would have increased his chances.

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

For prospects that are being sold on upside and potential, the Combine is a great showcase event where teams get to see the direct tools and athleticism on display in testing. While Tyler Guyton didn't fail to perform, his numbers didn't match expectations, which could push the Oklahoma tackle down draft boards.

There had been speculation that Guyton could be a first round pick in April, and sound testing may have solidified that. However, with a pedestrian day and plenty of competition at the tackle position, the 22-year-old right tackle prospect is more likely to hear his name in the second round.

Source: NFL.com Combine Tracker

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.