Highlights Texas WR Xavier Worthy set a 40-yard dash record with 4.21s, beating John Ross' record from 2017.

Adonai Mitchell also impressed in the WR class, with great jumps and an impressive 40-yard dash time.

Oregon RB Bucky Irving disappointed with his testing; while already undersized, it could be detrimental to this stock.

Saturday was a historic day in NFL Scouting Combine history, as the skill position players took the field and captured the attention of scouts across the league. With record-setting runs, great on-field drills, and some massive jumps, this year's combine had countless players capitalize on their opportunity at this major event leading up to the NFL Draft.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers Test Prospect Position Result 40-Yard Dash Xavier Worthy (Texas) WR 4.21s 10-Yard Split Deantre Prince (Mississippi) CB 1.47s Vertical Jump Elijah Jones (Boston College) CB 42.50" Broad Jump Tyler Owens (Texas Tech) S 146" 3-Cone Drill Kamari Lassiter (Georgia) CB 6.62s Short Shuttle Myles Harden (South Dakota) CB 3.98s Bench Press Jordan Jefferson (LSU) DL 34 reps

In a draft that has plenty of mixed rankings still nearly two months out, the combine is a great platform for prospects to separate themselves from the pack, while others struggle to stand out in the crowd. Here are some of the most notable performances in each direction from this Saturday.

Related Winners & Losers at Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine The NFL Scouting Combine is a great place for prospects to make a name for themselves, here is who stood out from Day 2.

Winners

The Texas wideouts shined on Day 3

Close

Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville

In a cluttered running back class, a new challenger has entered the conversation after an impressive day at the NFL Scouting Combine. Louisville's Isaac Guerendo dominated the combine with the top 40-yard dash time (4.33) and vertical jump (41.50") of all running backs, and the second-best broad jump (10'9") of the group as well.

Guerendo is a thick back that stands 6'0" and weighs in at 221 pounds. With the Cardinals, he was the second back behind Jawhar Jordan. However, sometimes backup running backs at the college level find a better groove in the NFL. Guerendo is likely a Day 3 pick, but with his athletic profile, there's a chance he'll carve out a role in his next backfield.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

In 2017, Washington wideout John Ross recorded a 4.22 40-yard dash time that was good enough to set the record. Now, seven years later, Texas' Xavier Worthy has beaten him with a 4.21, placing his name in the record books.

As a potential first-round candidate, Worthy now looks like a lock to be selected on Day 1. While the top three receivers off the board are likely set in stone with some form of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze, Worthy has a chance to be the fourth receiver taken from the group.

The 40-time wasn't unforeseen, as Worthy's start-stop acceleration makes him a big-time playmaker in the passing game. Thanks to his historic combine, the 20-year-old could hear his name in the top half of the draft.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Xavier Worthy wasn't the only Longhorn wideout to make waves today. Adonai Mitchell, who is competing for first round attention, may have solidified himself as a name to look for, as the 6'2", 205-pound wideout came out and dominated during testing with a 4.34 40-yard dash (3rd among WRs), a 39.5-inch vertical jump (T-7th among WRs), and a position-leading 136-inch broad jump.

Mitchell was considered a fringe first round prospect prior to the combine, and should see his name further cemented in the round after his Day 3 numbers get to pair with his size and play. Other wideouts like Worthy and LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. will continue to make the class competitive for the order in which their names are called, but the 21-year-old receiver should be highly coveted this April.

Losers

Struggles in crowded classes could hurt these prospects' draft stock

Close

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

On a day when some of the top passers were sitting out, and even more, were only doing on-field testing, Rattler had a chance to perform and establish himself as one of the top testers from a small group of quarterbacks and showcase his talent as a passer compared to the likes of J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix.

While throwing, Rattler held up. However, his 4.95 40-yard dash was disappointing and the slowest of all four quarterbacks who decided to run. While the South Carolina product wasn't expected to be a dual-threat passer, he was believed to have the mobility in his wheelhouse to create with his legs. Instead, he is now viewed further down in the ranks of athleticism.

Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

As one of the biggest playmakers in college football this past season, Oregon's Bucky Irving came into the draft with expectations to light up the combine. As a sub-200 pound back, his numbers could have been better with a less-than-stellar 40-yard dash time (4.55) and low-level jumps (29.5-inch vertical; 115-inch broad) that leave his explosiveness in question for the next level.

This could be a situation similar to Baltimore Ravens' back Keaton Mitchell, who didn't test well but still continued to flash his agility and juice in the pros. Still, the combine numbers are a letdown, and could push Irving down draft boards.

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

On a day when the wide receivers zoomed, Coleman disappointed with his 40-time, clocking in at 4.61. During the on-field session, Coleman was by far the fastest receiver. Still, as someone who already enters the NFL with a limited route tree, his lack of straight-line speed likely makes him a project receiver rather than a Day 1 contributor.

With how talented his counterparts are in this draft class, that could make Coleman fall further to the second or third round range rather than the Day 1 contention he held prior.

What to Watch For on Day 4

The big men up front look to make their mark in Indy

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

This Sunday, the offensive linemen and specialists will take to the field to test. In a tackle class with at least eight prospects named as first round candidates, there should be plenty of exciting names to watch for during the day of drills.

While many of these prospects aren't expected to zoom for the whole 40 yards, keep an eye on the 10-yard splits to see which of the trench players offers the most burst.

The combine is scheduled to start airing at 1 p.m. EST on NFL Network and should go well into the afternoon until the entire event officially ends.

Source: NFL.com Combine Tracker

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.