Highlights The Minnesota Vikings signed All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson to a market-setting $140M deal.

The Eagles and Lions are big winners in timing the extensions of their star wide receivers.

WRs Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, and CeeDee Lamb are likely to capitalize on Jefferson's benchmark deal, looking to secure lucrative contracts of their own.

After a long, drawn out process that has lasted seemingly the entire offseason, the Minnesota Vikings and Justin Jefferson have put pen to paper on a deal that sees the All-Pro WR as the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL with a whopping $110 million in guaranteed money.

While Vikings fans can take a sigh of relief knowing their generational pass catcher is locked in with the team until 2028, and Jefferson himself can toast to the massive pay day, several other teams and players around the league should have a joyous reaction to this deal being announced.

From the front office point of view, several teams were able to ink their WR1 to a large extension before this market-setting extension between Jefferson and Minnesota. From an individual player's perspective, some wide receivers -- Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb -- will be ecstatic to see this gargantuan financial figure as they look to negotiate with their respective teams for another, more lucrative deal.

With that being said, let's take a closer look at which teams and players outside of Minnesota came away from the news of Jefferson signing as winners.

Teams Walking Away as Winners After the Jefferson Deal

These front offices timed their WR extensions just right

While there are both winners and losers any time a market-setting contract makes headlines, these three teams can walk away knowing they saved a chunk of change by extending their WRs sooner rather than later.

Team Winners After Jefferson Deal Team Players Re-Signed Contract Value Houston Texans Nico Collins 3-yr, $72.5M Philadelphia Eagles A.J. Brown / DeVonta Smith 3-yr, $96M / 3-yr, $75M Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown 4-yr, $120M

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans were smart to extend wide receiver Nico Collins just a week before the Jefferson deal made waves.

They have newly acquired WR Stefon Diggs on a revised one-year, $22.5 million deal and also recently extended TE Dalton Schultz on a three-year, $36 million extension. Getting Collins, entering his fourth year with the team, on as cheap of a deal as possible will go a long way in terms of retaining the entire receiving core when it comes time to re-sign 2022 draftee Tank Dell further down the line.

The roughly $22.3 million in average annual value (AAV) pales in comparison to Jefferson's $35 million AAV. While Collins is certainly not on the same stratosphere in terms of talent and production as Jefferson, he is coming off a quality season and would likely have had more leverage to demand a larger salary next offseason with Jefferson and another big-name receivers seeing larger contracts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat : Nico Collins averaged the seventh-most yards per reception (16.2) in 2023, slotting above Justin Jefferson (15.8), Tyreek Hill (15.1) and Puka Nacua (14.2), among others.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles' front office might walk away from this ordeal as the biggest winner, signing not one, but two stud receivers to lucrative contracts before they had the oppotunity to leverage for more with Jefferson's deal on the table.

A.J Brown was inked to a three-year, $96 million extension with $84 million in guarantees, while his partner in crime DeVonta Smith signed a three-year, $75 million deal with $51 million in guarantees.

A.J. Brown's Stats With Eagles Stat 2022 2023 Receptions 88 106 Yards 1,496 1,456 Touchdowns 11 7

Jefferson has now already seen roughly $88.7 million in guaranteed money directly at signing, which is just over $4 million more than Brown is set to make in guarantees over the next three seasons. Eagles GM Howie Roseman has a habit of getting deals done sooner rather than later when it comes to his star players, and this time it paid off mightily.

For example, even though Smith had two years remaining on his cheap rookie contract, Roseman decided to pay their WR2 now rather than wiating for next offseason where negotiations would likely have been more difficult. This "spend now, save later" mentality should pay off in the long run with the inevitable Jefferson tax other front offices are soon to navigate.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions made a cannon-ball sized splash when they inked First-Team All-Pro WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to a lucrative four-year, $120 million contract that saw him as the highest-paid player at the position at the time of signing.

Even with $77 million in guarantees, this deal almost feels low after seeing what Jefferson is making. St. Brown's $30 million AAV sees him as the third-highest paid WR by AAV behind Brown and Jefferson, but the Vikings' playmaker sees higher annual figures than all but 15 quarterbacks.

House Of The Rising Sun: Amon-Ra St. Brown Career Stats Category 2021 2022 2023 Targets 119 146 164 Receptions 90 106 119 Yards 912 1,161 1,515 Touchdowns 5 6 10 Yards Per Reception 10.1 11.0 12.7 First Downs 48 68 75 Pro-Bowl No Yes Yes All-Pro No No 1st-Team

While it might be a slight surprise to see Brown earning more than St. Brown in AAV, the Eagles got the deal done just two days after Detroit put pen to paper, meaning Brown likely had leverage with the Lions' pass catcher already having signed.

While St. Brown should still be ecstatic his average salary has increased by roughly $29 million from his rookie deal, the contract negotiations would likely have gone differently had Jefferson's market-setting number already been finalized.

Players Walking Away as Winners After the Jefferson Deal

Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, and CeeDee Lamb should all send Jefferson a massive "thank you"

While the front offices might not be ecstatic over their decision to delay the inevitable regarding WR extensions, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, and CeeDee Lamb will all be jumping with joy now that they have the ability to use Jefferson's contract as leverage in negotiations.

Team Winners After Jefferson Deal Player Team Current AAV Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals 4-yr, $30.8M* Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 4-yr, $120M CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 4-yr, $14M* *Rookie Contract

Ja'Marr Chase

Considering Chase's rookie contract (four-years, $30 million) sees him as the 29th-highest-paid WR in the league and the 2021 No. 5 overall pick already has three Pro Bowl selections to his name, it's safe to say the Cincinnati Bengals' star will see a massive pay increase when he inevitably extends with the team.

While Cincinnati would have been smart to jump the gun on a lucrative deal for Chase, they've had enough offseason drama in the WR room surrounding Tee Higgins to worry about. Now, Chase has the opportunity to use Jefferson's deal as leverage in extension negotiations. It's not a question of "if," it's more of a "when."

There is no question that Chase was set to rise into the ranks of being one of the highest-paid WRs, or even highest-paid non-QB for that matter, in the NFL before the deal was made. But now, questions arise regarding whether Cincinnati will break the bank and top Minnesota's deal for their 24-year-old star.

Jefferson vs Chase Career Stats Player Jefferson Chase Receptions 392 268 Receiving Yards 5,899 3,717 Yards per Reception 15.0 13.9 Touchdowns 30 29

With Higgins potentially on his way out next season after presumably playing under the franchise tag in 2024, the Bengals will likely be willing to back up the brink truck in order to secure their WR1 and Joe Burrow's favorite target for the foreseeable future.

Tyreek Hill

Hill is entering his third season with the Miami Dolphins and is coming off back-to-back 1,700-yard seasons. As one would expect, Hill is looking to secure his money while his performance as at an all-time best.

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, hinted about the receiver's potential extension in an interview with Miami's WSVN:

Let's just say it's safe to acknowledge that I've been in touch with (general manager) Chris Grier and (executive) Brandon Shore of the Dolphins. I have a fluid line of communication with them, and I've shared with them how Tyreek feels. And I'll also reiterate that Tyreek has said that he would love to finish his career here with the Dolphins. Without getting into anymore specifics, the Dolphins know how we feel.

The Dolphins' speedster is owed $31 million in each of the next two seasons from his original contract, with $56 million set to come in from the Kansas City Chiefs in the final year of that deal.

Before Jefferson, Brown, and St. Brown's deals were finalized, Hill was the highest-paid WR in the league in terms of AAV, so it's no surprise that the proven talent wants to see himself atop the rankings once more now that Minnesota set a new standard.

With that being said, he may have the opportunity to do exactly that. Miami has let go of several pieces this offseason and recently signed WR Jaylen Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million deal before the jefferson benchmark was set. The front office might be willing to splurge to ensure they maintain the trio of Tua Tagovailoa, Hill, and Waddle.

CeeDee Lamb

Lamb has improved in each of his four season in the NFL, and is coming off an incredible 2023 campaign that saw him lead the league in receptions (135) and solidify himself among the elite pass catchers.

Ceedee Lamb Career Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2020 74 935 5 2021 79 1,102 6 2022 107 1,359 9 2023 135 1,749 12

Lamb accounted for 37.5% of the Dallas Cowboys' receiving production in 2023, so there is no doubt when it comes to the value he brings to the team. The 25-year-old has earned a measly $3.5 million AAV throughout his rookie contract, so his new deal will certainly match his production level, or even exceed it now that Jefferson's deal commands crazy money at the position.

The Cowboys' playmaker is outperforming and outproducing several receivers earning $20 million AAV or more, yet he is just the 63rd-highest-paid player at his position.

The Dallas front office has its hands tied after an offseason of practically doing nothing. Dak Prescott is set to see a market-setting contract after Jared Goff got a huge ayday this offseason, Micah Parsons needs to be extended and commands a large figure himself, and now Lamb has the leverage to command even more money after the Jefferson deal.

If Dallas doesn't play their cards right, they could be in trouble.

As things appear, Lamb is likely to receive an extension first of the three aforementioned players, but it could be a lengthy negotiation process as Dallas tries to be frugal while their WR1 will want WR1 money relative to Jefferson's $140 million deal.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info via Spotrac unless stated otherwise.