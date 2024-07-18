Highlights Great coaches are crucial to NBA success, with only ten in history achieving 1,000 wins.

Coaches like Rick Adelman, Larry Brown, and Doc Rivers have had legendary careers with 1,000+ wins.

The coaching elite like Phil Jackson, George Karl, and Gregg Popovich have set new standards with 1,000 wins each.

One of the key components of success for an NBA team is a great coach. Many coaches have failed at the NBA level over the years, leading to them never receiving another chance. Without a great coach who provides a high level of leadership and persuades their team to buy into their system, teams will not have success. A great coach helps a team not just on the court, but off of it as well.

There have been a ton of coaches who have come and gone over the years in the NBA, but only a certain few have provided the leadership it takes to become one of basketball's most legendary coaches. Only ten coaches in NBA history have won 1,000 or more games during their careers. With the turnover in coaching, especially now, in the NBA, reaching 1,000 wins has become increasingly difficult.

While most people rank players and coaches by championships, wins are just as important. By reaching 1,000 wins, these coaches were able to have long and successful careers by providing the necessary leadership skills and gaining the respect of their players. Because of this, they have taken a step up from being a great coach to a legendary one.

Here are the ten winningest coaches in NBA history.

1 Gregg Popovich

Career Wins: 1,388

Gregg Popovich started his NBA coaching career in 1988 as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs . In 1996, he was named the head coach of the Spurs, but struggled during his first season due to an injury to David Robinson.

With the Spurs finishing the season as the worst team, they were awarded the number one pick in the 1997 draft where they selected Tim Duncan. After taking Duncan, Pop led the Spurs to the franchise's first championship in 1998-99.

Popovich has spent all 29 seasons as the Spurs head coach, winning five championships over that span. With the help of players such as Duncan, Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard over this timeframe, Pop has turned the Spurs into one of the NBA's best franchises of all time. Popovich also led Team USA to a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Gregg Popovich Coaching Stats Team Seasons Wins Losses Winning % San Antonio Spurs 29 1,388 821 62.8%

Over his 29 seasons in the Alamo City, Popovich has racked up 1,388 wins, passing Don Nelson in 2022 for the most coaching wins in NBA history. He is also just the second coach in NBA history to win 1,000 or more games with one franchise, the other being Jerry Sloan with the Utah Jazz .

He has been named Coach of the Year three times during his career and was named one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history in 2022. He was also inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

With Pop not looking like he is going to retire anytime soon, the rebuilding Spurs, behind Victor Wembanyama , could help him extend this lead in wins over the next few seasons to where it could become one of the most unbreakable records in NBA history.

2 Don Nelson

Career Wins: 1,335

Don Nelson started his NBA career as a player in 1962. He played 14 seasons in the NBA, most notably for the Boston Celtics , where he won five championships. In 1976, he became the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks after starting the season as an assistant. He would go on to coach 11 seasons in Milwaukee, winning 540 games.

In 1988, he joined the Golden State Warriors , who he coached 11 seasons for over two stints. During his time in Golden State, he won 422 games thanks to the "Run T.M.C." era with Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin.

He also spent eight seasons as the Dallas Mavericks head coach, winning 339 games and becoming just the second coach in NBA history to win 300 games as a coach with three different franchises, the other being Lenny Wilkens.

Don Nelson Coaching Stats Team Seasons Wins Losses Winning % Milwaukee Bucks 11 540 344 61.1% Golden State Warriors 11 422 443 48.8% Dallas Mavericks 8 339 251 57.5% New York Knicks 1 34 25 57.6%

Nelson retired in 2010 after the Warriors finished their season 26-56. Over his 31 seasons in the NBA, he racked up 1,335 wins, which was the record for most wins by a head coach in NBA history until the coach in the top spot on this list broke it in 2022. Despite his success, Nelson was never able to win a championship as a head coach or even lead a team to the Finals.

He did lead Team USA to a gold medal in the 1994 FIBA World Cup thanks to the Dream Team II. In 2022, he was named as one of the NBA's 15 greatest coaches and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

3 Lenny Wilkens

Career Wins: 1,332

Lenny Wilkens started his coaching career with the Seattle Supersonics in 1969. Before his coaching days, Wilkens played 15 seasons in the NBA and was named an All-Star nine times and was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1989. Despite his great career as a player, Wilkens was an even better coach.

During his 32-year coaching career, Wilkens coached every team that he played for, which included the Supersonics, Cleveland Cavaliers , Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers . He also coached the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks , but he found most of his success with the Sonics, Cavs and Hawks.

He won more than 300 games with each of these three franchises, becoming one of only two coaches to do so in NBA history. During his time with the Sonics, he won 478 games and led Seattle to their only championship in 1978-79.

Lenny Wilkens Coaching Stats Team Seasons Wins Losses Winning % Seattle Supersonics 11 478 402 54.3% Cleveland Cavaliers 7 316 258 55.1% Atlanta Hawks 7 310 232 57.2% Toronto Raptors 3 113 133 45.9% Portland Trail Blazers 2 75 89 45.7% New York Knicks 2 40 41 49.4%

Wilkens retired from coaching in 2005 after a rough season in New York. In his 32-year career, he won 1,332 games and one championship while coaching players such as Jack Sikma, Mark Price, Dikembe Mutombo and Vince Carter. He was named the 1993-94 Coach of the Year as a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

He also led Team USA to a gold medal in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. In 2022, he was named as one of the 15 greatest NBA coaches of all time. Along with being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1989, he was also inducted as a head coach in 1998.

4 Jerry Sloan

Career Wins: 1,221

Jerry Sloan began his NBA coaching career as an assistant for the Chicago Bulls in 1977. In 1979, he was made the Bulls' head coach and spent three seasons in Chicago, finishing over .500 just once. He was fired by the Bulls in 1982 and became an assistant with the Utah Jazz in 1985. He spent the next four seasons as an assistant in Utah before becoming their head coach in 1988.

Jerry Sloan Coaching Stats Team Seasons Wins Losses Winning % Utah Jazz 23 1,127 682 62.3% Chicago Bulls 3 94 121 43.7%

He would coach the Jazz for the next 23 seasons before retiring in 2011. Over those 23 years, Utah won 1,127 games and reached the NBA Finals in both 1996-97 and 1997-98.

During his time in Utah, he was able to coach two of the greatest players in their positions of all time in John Stockton and Karl Malone. Although the Jazz were never able to win a championship, they became a powerhouse in the Western Conference during the 1990s.

5 Pat Riley

Career Wins: 1,210

Pat Riley started his NBA coaching journey in 1979 as an assistant coach for the L.A. Lakers . In 1981, he was promoted to head coach of the Lakers and the rest is history. He went on to spend nine seasons in L.A., winning 533 games and four championships.

He was also the creator of the "Showtime Lakers" with Magic Johnson , Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy. His offense called for great ball movement and flashy passes that made the Lakers must-see television during the 1980s.

In 1991, Riley left L.A. to become the head coach of the New York Knicks . He spent four seasons in New York, leading them to a Finals berth in 1993-94. In 1995, he was hired as the head coach of the Miami Heat , where he would spend the rest of his career. In eleven seasons with the Heat, they won 454 games and a championship in 2005-06 behind Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal.

Pat Riley Coaching Stats Team Seasons Wins Losses Winning % Miami Heat 11 454 395 53.5% Los Angeles Lakers 9 533 194 73.3% New York Knicks 4 223 105 68.0%

In 24 seasons as a head coach in the NBA, Riley racked up 1,210 wins and five championships. After the 2008 season, he became the executive of the Miami Heat, which he still is today. He won Coach of the Year three times during his career and was named one of the 15 greatest NBA coaches of all time. In 2008, he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

6 George Karl

Career Wins: 1,175

George Karl started his coaching career with the Spurs in 1979 as an assistant coach. He got his first head coaching job in 1984 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, whom he spent two seasons with.

After his two seasons in Cleveland, he was hired by the Golden State Warriors, where he also spent just two seasons. In 1991, he was hired by the Seattle Supersonics. He spent the next seven seasons in Seattle, winning 384 games and making his only NBA Finals birth in 1995-96.

After leaving Seattle in 1998, he was hired by the Bucks, where he coached five years before leaving to go to the Denver Nuggets . It was in Denver where Karl found most of his success. In nine seasons, the Nuggets won 423 games. Karl left the Nuggets in 2013 and joined the Sacramento Kings , where he would coach for two seasons before retiring in 2016.

George Karl Coaching Stats Team Seasons Wins Losses Winning % Denver Nuggets 9 423 257 62.2% Seattle Supersonics 7 384 150 71.9% Milwaukee Bucks 5 205 173 54.2% Cleveland Cavaliers 2 61 88 40.9% Golden State Warriors 2 58 88 39.7% Sacramento Kings 2 44 68 39.3%

In his 27-year career, Karl won 1,175 games but made the NBA Finals just once and was unable to win a championship. He coached many great players during his time in the NBA. These players include Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, Ray Allen, Michael Redd and Carmelo Anthony . He was named the 2012-13 Coach of the Year with the Denver Nuggets and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

7 Phil Jackson

Career Wins: 1,155

Phil Jackson is the most successful coach in NBA history. Despite being seventh all-time in wins, Jackson has won the most championships of any head coach in NBA history with 11.

Jackson started his head coaching career with the Chicago Bulls in 1989. Over the nine seasons in Chicago, Jackson won 545 games and six championships thanks to the big three of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

After the Bulls broke up after the 1998 championship run, Jackson was hired by the L.A. Lakers to be their new head coach. In his first three seasons in L.A., Jackson led the Lakers along with star players Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal to three straight championships. Jackson would spend eight more seasons with the Lakers, winning two more championships in 2009 and 2010.

Phil Jackson Coaching Stats Team Seasons Wins Losses Winning % Los Angeles Lakers 11 610 292 67.6% Chicago Bulls 9 545 193 73.8%

Over his 20 years in the NBA, Jackson won 1,155 games and became the fastest coach to 900 wins. Despite his team's success, he was named Coach of the Year just once, in 1995-96. He was named as one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history in 2022 and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.

8 Doc Rivers

Career Wins: 1,113

Doc Rivers began his coaching career with the Orlando Magic in 1999 after playing in the NBA for 14 seasons. In his first season, Rivers led the Magic to a 41-41 record and won his only Coach of the Year award. After coaching in Orlando for five seasons, he was hired by the Celtics in 2004. He went on to have a successful nine seasons in Boston, winning 416 games and winning a championship in 2007-08.

Rivers was traded by the Celtics to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2013, where he spent the next seven seasons coaching. Over those seven years, he racked up 356 wins, but failed to make it to the NBA Finals once.

After the 2019-20 season, Rivers joined the Philadelphia 76ers the next season, spending three years with the team. Last season, he was hired by the Milwaukee Bucks as their new head coach after they fired Adrian Griffin midway through the season.

Doc Rivers Coaching Stats Team Seasons Wins Losses Winning % Boston Celtics 9 416 305 57.7% Los Angeles Clippers 7 356 208 63.1% Orlando Magic 5 171 168 50.4% Philadelphia 76ers 3 154 82 65.3% Milwaukee Bucks 1 17 19 47.2%

Rivers will enter his 26th season as a head coach next year with the Bucks. Over his previous 25 seasons, he has won 1,113 games and was named as one of the NBA's 15 greatest coaches during the NBA's 75th anniversary. Rivers has coached many great players over his career, including Kevin Garnett , Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce , Ray Allen, Chris Paul , Blake Griffin , DeAndre Jordan and Joel Embiid .

Despite the long list of All-Star players that he has coached, Rivers has only made the NBA Finals twice in his career, both with the Celtics, including winning the title in 2008. Despite the lack of championship success, Rivers is a future Hall of Famer who still has a shot at winning another championship next season in Milwaukee.

9 Larry Brown

Career Wins: 1,098

Larry Brown started his coaching career in the ABA with the Carolina Cougars in 1972 after playing in the ABA for six seasons. He spent the final two seasons in the ABA with the Denver Nuggets before they moved to the NBA in 1976, where he continued to coach them for the next three seasons. During his time in the ABA, he was named the Coach of the Year three times.

Over his 27-year NBA career, Brown coached the Nuggets, New Jersey Nets, San Antonio Spurs , Los Angeles Clippers , Indiana Pacers , Philadelphia 76ers , Detroit Pistons , New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets . He found the most success while he was in Philadelphia, winning 255 games over six seasons. He won his only Coach of the Year award after the 2000-01 season where the 76ers finished 56-26, but lost in the NBA Finals to the Lakers.

Larry Brown Coaching Stats Team Seasons Wins Losses Winning % Philadelphia 76ers 6 255 205 55.4% Indiana Pacers 4 190 138 57.9% San Antonio Spurs 4 153 131 53.9% Denver Nuggets 3 126 91 58.1% Charlotte Hornets 3 88 104 45.8% Detroit Pistons 2 108 56 65.9% New York Knicks 1 23 59 28.0%

Over his 27 years in the NBA, Brown won 1,098 games and reached the NBA Finals three times, winning one championship in 2003-04 with the Detroit Pistons.

Over his career, he coached many great players, which include David Thompson, David Robinson, Reggie Miller, allen iverson , Ben Wallace and Chauncey Billups. Brown retired in 2011 after being fired by the Hornets. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

10 Rick Adelman

Career Wins: 1,042

Rick Adelman started his coaching career in 1983 as an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers . After spending five seasons in Portland as an assistant, he was named the head coach of the Blazers during the 1988-89 season. He went on to coach Portland for the next six seasons, winning 50 or more games in all but his first and last season with the team. During his time with the Trail Blazers, Adelman won 291 games.

Besides the Blazers, Adelman is most known for coaching the Sacramento Kings . He was hired by the Kings in 1998 after spending two seasons with the Golden State Warriors .

He spent the next eight seasons with Sacramento, racking up 395 victories. Adelman went on to coach the Houston Rockets from 2007 to 2011, when he decided to join the Minnesota Timberwolves . He retired in 2014 after coaching in Minnesota for three seasons.

Rick Adelman Coaching Stats Team Seasons Wins Losses Winning % Sacramento Kings 8 395 229 63.3% Portland Trail Blazers 6 291 154 65.4%` Houston Rockets 4 193 135 58.5% Minnesota Timberwolves 3 97 133 42.2% Golden State Warriors 2 66 98 40.2% Total 23 1,042 749 58.2%

Over his 23 seasons as a head coach, Adelman won 1,042 career games and won more than 58 percent of the games he coached in. He coached many great players, such as Clyde Drexler, Chris Mullin and Chris Webber, throughout his career.

He was never able to win a championship, but he did reach the NBA Finals twice while he was in Portland. After retiring in 2011, Adelman was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

While many coaches fail to last in the NBA, these ten were able to carve out legendary careers and become the only ten to ever win 1,000 or more games during their coaching tenure. With the turnover in coaching in today's NBA, there may not be anyone who comes close to the top five on this list for a while, but there are a couple of active coaches on the doorstep of 1,000 wins, in Erik Spoelstra and Rick Carlisle.