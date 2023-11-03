Highlights Despite critics believing his best days are behind him, Bill Belichick proves he is still a legendary coach with wins that defy the odds.

Belichick's milestone 300th regular season win solidifies his place in NFL history, becoming just the third coach after Shula and Halas to reach that epic milestone.

Belichick's strategic decisions, like the intentional safety call and defensive adjustments, have led to historic upsets and Super Bowl victories.

For many critics of coach Bill Belichick, his best days are now long behind him, never to return. It may be tempting to write off the legendary coach while the Patriots continue to struggle in the post-Brady era, but we don’t have to look too far for plenty of reminders that underestimating a man who has made a living out of beating the odds is never a safe bet.

His New England Patriots' shocking upset win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 of the 2023 season was a stark reminder, but just in case you have forgotten, here is a closer look at 10 wins that made Bill Belichick a legend.

10 October 22, 2023 - 300-win milestone puts coach in elite company

The days of the great Tom Brady Patriots dynasty are now long gone, but anyone thinking that would mean the end of Belichick’s coaching acumen should think again. Recently, another famous upset win, 29-25 over the highly favored Bills, reminded everyone that Belichick is still in the game, and elevated the coach to even more rarefied air.

Belichick became just the third coach in NFL history to record 300 regular season wins. He now trails only Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318). If the playoffs are included, Belichick stands on 331 wins, behind Shula on 347 but ahead of Halas. A 1-5 start for the Patriots in 2023 had sparked discussions surrounding the coach’s future, but in true Belichick fashion, many of those questions were answered in the Week 7 upset win over Buffalo.

The victory was sealed when Mac Jones hit tight end Mike Gesicki on a one-yard touchdown for the Patriots with 12 seconds to play. The team struggled to get going, but the unit built on strong running, solid pass protection, and short throws finally executed Belichick’s plan.

9 December 29, 2007 - Perfect regular season put Patriots coach in league of his own

This regular season ending come-from-behind win in 2007 ranks more as a culmination of achievements than a single game. Belichick led the Patriots to a rousing 38-35 comeback win against a fired-up New York Giants team, which completed a brilliant 16-0, record-setting regular season. The win meant New England were the first team since the Miami Dolphins (14-0) in 1972 to finish the regular season undefeated and the only one to do so since the league expanded to 16-game seasons.

The campaign had proven to be a difficult one for the coach and team, as they found themselves embroiled in the Spygate scandal. After it was discovered that members of the coaching staff, under his direction, had been illegally recording the signals of opposing teams, Belichick was fined $500,000, the team was hit for $250,000, and they also suffered the loss of a first-round draft pick.

Some raised questions regarding the team's previous titles, but an unbeaten regular season was the perfect response. The Giants did, however, return to play the role of the ultimate spoilers by beating the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

8 February 1, 2015 - Brilliant no timeout call was a game changer

After spending weeks attempting to explain the controversy surrounding Deflategate, Belichick reminded everyone he was a great coach regardless, with some shrewd tactics in the closing seconds of Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks. With about a minute remaining in the fourth quarter and protecting a four-point lead, the Patriots tackled Seahawks' tailback Marshawn Lynch near the end zone, and it seemed the obvious choice looked to be to take a timeout.

After all, that would have preserved maximum time for the Patriots to get into position for a game-tying field goal if the Seahawks scored what was a highly probable touchdown from the one-yard line. Belichick had other ideas.

We put our goal-line defense in probably around the same time they were sending in their multiple receiver group, and that's kind of what we wanted to be in there, to make sure they didn't run the ball in.

He believed the Seahawks would run the ball against New England's defense, which was set up for it, but the Patriots quickly adjusted when they saw Seattle lined up with three wide receivers. The Patriots sent rookie cornerback Malcolm Butler in for linebacker Akeem Ayers just before Seattle snapped the ball.

On the next play, Russell Wilson threw a slant pass intended for wide receiver Ricardo Lockette that was intercepted by Butler to seal the game thanks in part to Belichick's shrewd clock management.

7 January 19, 2020 - Blitz barrage grounded high-flying Chiefs

NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense were riding high heading into the 2019 AFC Championship matchup against the Patriots. In just his second season, Mahomes entered the contest as the second player ever to throw for 50 touchdowns and 5,000 passing yards, and had led the Chiefs to 12 wins and the AFC West title.

The Chiefs started as slight favorites, but found it tough to cope with the aggressive defensive scheme unleashed by Belichick. The Patriots played man coverage and blitzed constantly, keeping the pressure right up the middle. Belichick deployed cornerbacks to blanket tight end Travis Kelce, while receiver Tyreek Hill was kept in check by Devin McCourty from deep safety.

At halftime, the Chiefs had been restricted to a net of just 32 yards, with Mahomes losing 43 yards on three sacks. The Patriots led 14-0. The Chiefs' offense, however, did roar to life in the second half when Mahomes made plenty of big plays.

He was perfect on short throws behind the line of scrimmage, but had a tougher time going deep with the Patriots' downfield coverage continuing to stifle All-Pro weapons Hill and Kelce. They combined for 4 catches on 8 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown as the Patriots triumphed 37-31 in overtime.

6 January 18, 2004 - Rabid defense played on Manning, Colts, changed the game

The only real question heading into this 2003 AFC Championship matchup against the Indianapolis Colts was how to stop Peyton Manning. The Colts QB led the NFL with 4,267 passing yards, tossing 29 touchdown passes en route to his first MVP award.

The matchup against New England was his first shot at a trip to the Super Bowl and was widely predicted by many to be his grand coronation. But, apparently, no one consulted with Mr. Belichick about all that.

A rabid Patriots defense was deployed to pressure the Colts' receivers, staying just within the parameters of how much physical contact the rules would allow. Overall, Manning was intercepted four times in a 24–14 Patriots win.

Belichick secured the win, but it also had an impact on how the NFL game would be played moving forward, with illegal contact, holding, and pass interference all being much more strictly enforced in subsequent seasons.

5 January 20, 1991 - Stellar defense stifled all-time greats, Rice and Montana

In the 1990 season, the San Francisco 49ers boasted a seemingly unstoppable offense led by all-time greats Joe Montana and Jerry Rice. Their opponents in the NFC title game, the New York Giants, who struggled to even get to the postseason, were eight-point underdogs and looked to be more of a speed bump along the way to meeting Buffalo in the Super Bowl.

Even without starting quarterback Phil Simms, Giants head coach Bill Parcells already had his bags packed for the Super Bowl final. Belichick, then the team’s defensive coordinator, would play a big role in the team defying the odds to get there.

His defensive unit coalesced around one of the fiercest linebacking groups to play the game, which featured legendary players like Lawrence Taylor, Carl Banks, and Pepper Johnson.

They heaped pressure on Montana and took away big plays, using a rarely seen fifth defensive back, which has become the norm in today's game. Of course, the game is also remembered for Giants defensive end Leonard Marshall's crunching tackle on Montana, which left the great QB with a broken finger and a bruised sternum.

4 November 3, 2003 - Intentional safety call one of all-time great plays

Some consider this move to be one of the shrewdest of the coach’s legendary career. On the big stage of Monday Night Football, the Patriots and Belichick left the Denver Broncos slack-jawed with flawless two-minute drill execution.

With just 2:49 left in the game, Bill Belichick took a deliberate safety with his team down 24-23 after apparently deciding to punt from their own 1-yard line. The idea was to avoid the Broncos starting around midfield with time running down in regulation. The safety ended up giving the Broncos two more points, but it allowed the Patriots to kick off from the 20-yard line instead.

The kick went over the heads of everyone on the Broncos for 64 yards, which left Denver back at their own 15. Just five plays and four yards later, the Patriots got the ball back at their own 42. The stage was set for Brady to work his magic.

Brady then led the Patriots on a 58-yard drive, which was capped off by an 18-yard game-winning touchdown pass to David Givens. Brady won it, 30-26, but the audacity of Belichick’s intentional safety call continues to live on in NFL folklore.

3 February 5, 2017 - Adjustments brought Falcons crashing back to earth

By all indications, the Patriots looked done and dusted after finding themselves trailing the Atlanta Falcons by 25 points in Super Bowl LI. For the entire season, teams tried and failed to figure out the Falcons offense, which was held to fewer than 20 points only once all season. It seemed there just wasn’t a game plan that would work, not even one put together by Belichick.

In the first half, his defensive game plan was very focused on keeping Julio Jones quiet. The Patriots consistently put two, and sometimes even three, defenders on the big receiver. Facing a versatile Falcons' offense though, that just left the other receivers with plenty of space to work.

If there is one coach you could bet on to figure out how to stop a surging offense on the fly, you guessed it, it had to be Belichick. In the second half, the Patriots dialed up the blitz and kept Atlanta from scoring on key plays.

Midway through the fourth quarter, for instance, the Patriots loop blitzed to give linebacker Dont’a Hightower a free shot on MVP quarterback Matt Ryan. The resulting strip-sack changed the momentum completely, giving New England the chance to make it a one-score game with plenty of time remaining. Spurred on by an inspirational Brady, the Patriots tied the game before winning it 34-28 in overtime.

2 February 3, 2002 - Defensive masterclass muffled Faulk, Warner for legendary Super Bowl upset

This game plan was perhaps a little simpler than some of the others. Heading into February 3, 2002, Belichick wasn’t shy about spelling it out for the Patriots, "We will not let Marshall Faulk beat us.” Facing the high-flying Rams, the Patriots went into the contest as massive 14-point underdogs, the third-largest spread deficit in the history of the Super Bowl.

The sizable odds were in no small part due to the exploits of Faulk and quarterback Kurt Warner, who had lead roles in The Greatest Show Turf offense. Faulk, who was a dual-threat back before that sort of thing was the norm, was the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year and second to Warner in the MVP voting. To slow him down, Belichick insisted on the team being physical with Faulk every chance they got.

About 10 minutes into the game, Faulk came out of the backfield on a route, while Patriots end Willie McGinest lined up in his normal pass-rushing spot, outside left tackle. However, as opposed to rushing, the defensive lineman ran straight to Faulk in the backfield and laid a lick on him.

It wasn’t just Faulk that came in for the extra physical attention, the Patriots made their presence felt all over the field. In the end, it was enough for a 20-17 triumph after kicker Adam Vinatieri's game-winning 48-yard field goal just as time expired. It remains one of the biggest upsets in NFL history.

1 January 27, 1991 - Hall of Fame game plan won Super Bowl XXV

The scheme unearthed by Belichick to cope with the high-octane offense of the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV was so good that the defensive playbook, a big blue binder filled with scrawls and diagrams, is now displayed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Heading into the Super Bowl, the feared Bills no-huddle offense, led by quarterback Jim Kelly, paced the league in scoring, and only a couple of weeks prior, had hammered the Raiders in the AFC Championship game. They scored a whopping 51 points that day. To buck the Bills, Belichick, the Giants' new defensive coordinator who was known as ‘Little Bill’, ‘Big Bill’ Parcells' top deputy, took a radical approach.

The crazy plan, which had left even some of his defensive unit dumbfounded when explained, was to allow future Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas to get 100 yards. In effect, the aim was to get the Bills to run more, taking the game out of the hands of Kelly and slowing the offense.

In order to do so, just two defensive linemen, nose tackle Erik Howard and defensive end Leonard Marshall, were used instead of three. Depending on the situation, the coach would use three to five linebackers and four to six defensive backs. It worked like a charm, the scheme put the brakes on the high-scoring Bills, and the underdog Giants triumphed 20-19 after Scott Norwood's fateful missed field goal.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

