Highlights Pistons trade Bagley, Livers, and picks to Wizards in exchange for Gallinari and Muscala. Wojnarowski says the deal is being finalized.

Pistons acquire expiring contracts in deal that could be used for a bigger trade ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Bagley III will have more opportunities to play and shine in Washington, given their weak frontcourt depth.

The Detroit Pistons are sending Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, and two second-round draft picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, and Mike Muscala.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal allows the Pistons to gain some wiggle room within the salary cap, as he was set to make $12.5 million in the 2024-25 season. In exchange, Detroit acquired two expiring contracts in Gallinari ($6.8 million) and Muscala ($3.5 million).

Bagley III, who will be joining his third team since being drafted second overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2018, hasn't quite lived up to his potential but has been a serviceable big man with both the Kings and the Pistons. This season, the 24-year-old is averaging 10.2 points on 59.1 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in 26 games, 10 of which he started.

The Pistons, saddled in their frontcourt with Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and James Wiseman, didn't feel the need to continue with Bagley III, and instead could be using their acquired expiring contracts to pull off a bigger trade down the line.

Bagley disappointed in tenure with Pistons

Averaged 12.0 PPG in 86 games

When the Kings first drafted Bagley III, they expected him to be a mainstay in their frontcourt for years to come. His rookie season saw him score 14.9 points per game on 50.4 percent shooting from the field and 31.3 percent from deep, and hinted at his future as a stretch big, either at power forward or center.

His sophomore season was derailed by injuries, and Bagley III only played in 13 games. His stats didn't change much, but it impeded his growth. After a relatively disappointing third season that didn't see the six-foot-ten big man improve much beyond his three-point efficiency, there were concerns that Bagley III wouldn't turn into the All-Star they had hoped for.

In the 2021-22 season, the Kings shipped Bagley III to Detroit in exchange for Josh Jackson, Trey Lyles, and multiple second-round picks, in hopes his career would blossom elsewhere.

Marvin Bagley III – Team Stats Teams Points Rebounds Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Sacramento Kings 13.5 7.4 49.4 29.9 Detroit Pistons 12.0 5.9 55.0 26.2

With the Pistons, Bagley III served mainly as a backup. He started half of his games but couldn't make any noise behind the aforementioned Duren and Stewart. While his two-point field goal % has improved substantially from his days in Sacramento — 59.8 percent in Detroit compared to 53.6 percent in Sacramento — he couldn't find any rhythm from long range.

On top of his offensive shortcomings, he hasn't been a defensive force either, averaging below a block and a steal per game since his rookie campaign.

In Washington, he'll find himself with more opportunities, especially to start, given that the team doesn't quite have much frontcourt depth behind Daniel Gafford and Kyle Kuzma, the latter of whom is also expected to be traded away from the Wizards ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.