Highlights Alex Sarr shows All-Defense caliber skills and some flashes of shot creation, which led the Washington Wizards to select him with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 Draft.

Sarr will experience some growing pains, however, with his lack of high-level experience.

He had an especially rough go of it in his third Summer League game, finishing with zero points on 0-for-15 shooting.

The Washington Wizards are in the early stages of a rebuild (again), so they went for the upside play and drafted Frenchman Alexandre Sarr with the second overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Sarr is a 7-foot center with tantalizing athletic tools. He's explosive and fluid, and paired with his 7-4 wingspan, he has the potential to be an All-Defense caliber player in the league.

Watching him move around the perimeter defensively and fly across the court to swat shots into the 10th row is reminiscent of a young Kevin Garnett .

Sarr also flashes some ball-handling and shot creation ability, which is why the Wizards selected him at No. 2. If he can turn those flashes into any sort of consistency, he could develop into a dominant two-way big man ideally built for today's NBA.

So what has Sarr shown so far in his first taste of NBA action at the 2024 Summer League?

July 12 vs. Atlanta Hawks (Las Vegas Summer League)

No. 1 takes on No. 2

Sarr's NBA debut came against No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher and the Atlanta Hawks , and he acquitted himself well.

In a 94-88 win, the 19-year-old finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks and a steal in 32 minutes. He shot 2-for-5 from three and showed a few of those shot-creation flashes on a pair of pull-up mid-range jumpers.

July 14 vs. Houston Rockets (Las Vegas Summer League)

An inefficient performance from a raw player

Having come off the bench in Australia in the NBL last season, Sarr is expected to experience some growing pains as he gets used to playing at the NBA level.

That showed in his second Summer League game.

Sarr scored just eight points in more than 29 minutes on 4-for-14 shooting. He missed all five of his three-pointers and didn't attempt a free throw.

July 16 vs. Portland Trail Blazers (Las Vegas Summer League)

This was a rough one

Sarr had one of the worst performances in Summer League history when he faced off with fellow rookie big man Donovan Clingan and the Trail Blazers.

He finished with zero points in almost 30 minutes of action and shot 0-for-15 from the field, 0-for-7 from three and 0-for-2 from the free-throw line.

He had nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal, but any other contribution was always going to be overshadowed by an 0-for-15 night.