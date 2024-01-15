Highlights The Detroit Pistons added veteran depth with the acquisitions of Gallinari and Muscala.

Marvin Bagley III's trade clears up a logjam at the power forward spot for Detroit.

The Washington Wizards are betting on Bagley's upside and giving Livers an extended audition.

The three-win Detroit Pistons and seven-win Washington Wizards swung a deal on Sunday, as Detroit traded Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, and two future second-round picks to the Wizards in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala.

Gallinari and Muscala are tenured forwards who can knock down threes. Bagley III is a scorer who hasn't yet found his footing in the league. The same goes for Isaiah Livers: on his second team, he's aiming to discover his niche as an NBA player.

But since both teams are already out of the 2024 playoff picture, what exactly are the ramifications of this trade?

Detroit adds veteran depth

Gallinari and Muscala are on expiring deals

On the Pistons side, dealing for Muscala and Gallinari works for a few reasons: they are adding veteran, three-pointer shooters to a team ranked last in the league in makes per game and their contracts come off the books this summer.

Dealing Bagley clears up a logjam at the power forward spot. Though Gallinari plays the same position, his situational impact should be greater than Bagley's since he'll primarily be out there to help out from long-range.

Danilo Gallinari – 2023-24 Advanced Numbers True Shooting % 58.1 Three Pointers Attempted Rate .489 Player Efficiency Rating 13.5

Bagley is set to earn another $12.5 million in guaranteed money through the end of the 2024-25 season. With an inconsistent role and Detroit's preference to develop Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren over him, it made sense to swing a deal now.

That way, Detroit can continue to evaluate its roster and decide upon a real direction for the future. Wholesale changes to the roster could occur through 2024 free agency: only a couple of players (Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren) could be deemed as untouchables.

Wizards betting on Bagley's upside

Bagley will play a larger role in Washington as a scorer

Washington is desperately searching for an influx of talent. Similar to Detroit, not many expected them to have such a poor record at this stage of the season. Though it was an uphill climb for Washington to compete for a postseason spot in 2024, seven wins through 38 games is extremely disappointing for a team with promising young talent.

Outside of Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford, and a couple of other players, nearly everyone on the roster has drastically underachieved this season, including prized offseason addition Jordan Poole, leaving Washington with more questions than answers regarding who should be retained moving forward.

Marvin Bagley III - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Statistics Category On-Court Off-Court Minutes 478 1,404 Offensive rating 111.8 107.7 Defensive rating 119.4 119.8 Net rating -7.7 -12.1 Rebounding % 50.7 49.9

Acquiring Livers is a decent flier on a potential 3-and-D forward who hasn't shot the ball particularly well so far this season. Though he's only shooting 29 percent from beyond the arc, Washington is basically giving him an extended audition to prove his worth heading into next season.

Livers' contract expires this summer, so there's motivation on his end to earn a long-term spot. Bagley, on the other hand, is the bigger prize. The number two overall pick in 2018, Bagley hasn't exactly lived up to the billing as a premiere draft pick. On his third team, he'll try to establish himself as a keeper moving forward.

Bagley's primary trait is scoring: in just 18 minutes per game, he's averaging 10.1 points on 59 percent shooting. He'll immediately step in as a primary backup for both Kuzma and Gafford and see a nice minutes increase. Additionally, the two second-round picks they got in the deal could be used for future trades or stockpiling talent.

Both teams still have trade pieces to move

Bogdanović, Jones among names mentioned in trade rumors

The current standing of both Detroit and Washington could prompt more trades up until the Feb. 8 deadline. With a host of veterans on both squads, a few more players are candidates for a deal. There could be a fire sale in February, or they could opt to wait until this summer.

Either way, expect each team to look a lot different heading into 2024-25. Some players to keep an eye on for a deal are veterans Bojan Bogdanović, Alec Burks, Monte Morris, Tyus Jones, and Delon Wright.

Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards – Veteran Contracts Players Years Remaining Salary Owed Bojan Bogdanović (DET) 2 $39 million Alec Burks (DET) 1 $10.4 million Monte Morris (DET) 1 $9.8 million Tyus Jones (WAS) 1 $14 million Delon Wright (WAS) 1 $8.1 million

Bogdanović has been a popular name in trade talks since he arrived in Detroit a couple of years back. He's a steady, 20-point scorer who would be perfect for a playoff team in 2024. Detroit has been reluctant to deal him in the past, but as they continue to prioritize a youth movement, Bogdanović will eventually get dealt.

Burks, Morris, Jones, and Wright would also be excellent additions for teams looking for additional playmaking and scoring down the stretch of this year.

Each of them is on expiring contracts, so there's an incentive to trade for them without sacrificing too much. While it may seem like a small blip on the radar, the Bagley III-Gallinari swap could have a trickle-down effect for both teams as the rest of this season plays out.