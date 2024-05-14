Highlights Bilal Coulibaly says he finds Pascal Siakam easy to guard, due to predictability in his offensive moves.

The Washington Wizards are a rebuilding team full of young potential, and with that must come confidence. French forward Bilal Coulibaly is one of those players, making his debut in the 2023-24 season and displaying confidence that he can overpower Pascal Siakam.

Appearing on FanDuel TV's show Run It Back, Coulibaly acknowledged comments he made previously in which he called Siakam ‘overrated.’ Specifically, he said that Siakam’s offensive moves are easy to predict, therefore making him one of the easiest superstars to guard in the game.

“I stand by it. I just said that no he was not overrated, you know, but they were asking me kind of like who was the easiest superstar to guard, and I was like Pascal…I watched the films and I knew what he was about to do when he was going left, spinning around, going right. So yeah, I was like, yeah, he was the easiest superstar to guard.” —Bilal Coulibaly

Decent Rookie Year

Coulibaly was drafted seventh overall in last year’s NBA Draft. He is coming off a decent rookie campaign, in which he played 63 games for the strugging Wizards.

In that span, he averaged 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 43.5 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from the three-point range.

Bilal Coulibaly – 2023-24 Season Stats PTS 8.4 REB 4.1 AST 1.7 FG% 43.5 3PT% 34.6

Siakam's Success

Siakam has become a crucial part of the Pacers' playoff run

Meanwhile, Siakam is having a ball for the Indiana Pacers this year. After being traded there from the rebuilding Toronto Raptors, Siakam has been a major part of the Pacers’ playoff push.

In 10 playoff games this year, Siakam is averaging 20.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. In that span, he is also shooting 54.6 percent from the field, and has given both the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks trouble.

Siakam has proven his worth in the NBA, winning a championship with the Raptors in 2019 and looking to add another one with the Pacers. Meanwhile, Coulibaly is coming off his first season with the 15-67 Wizards, so he will have a long way to go to match Siakam’s resumé.