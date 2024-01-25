This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights The Washington Wizards are parting ways with Wes Unseld Jr. and he will take on a front-office advisory role. Change is needed for the team's benefit according to Monumental Basketball President, Michael Winger.

The Wizards will search for a permanent head coach in the offseason and use an interim coach for the remainder of the season, as reported by Shams Charania.

Unseld's tenure saw a 77-130 record and he guided the team through the early stages of a rebuild.

The Washington Wizards are moving on from Wes Unseld Jr. as their head coach.

According to a release from the franchise, Unseld Jr. will transition into a front-office advisory position.

"After several thoughtful conversations with Wes, we determined together that a change was needed for the benefit of the team. Wes embodies the characteristics we value in our organization, and his vast basketball experience will be an asset to the front office as we progress toward our long-term goals." - Michael Winger, Monumental Basketball President.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that assistant coach Brian Keefe had been promoted to interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Wizards will conduct an exhaustive search for a new permanent head coach in the offseason.

In over two seasons with the Wizards, Unseld led the Wizards to a 77-130 record and navigated them through the beginning stages of a rebuild.

Unseld Jr. inherited a mediocre Wizards team

Wizards looking to clean house ahead of deadline

Unseld Jr., who had previously been an assistant coach for the Wizards from 2005 to 2011, rejoined the team in 2021 as the head coach.

He inherited a rather directionless team that featured Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, and Kristaps Porzingis, but could not bring them to the playoffs. The Wizards finished the season in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 35-47 record.

The 2022–23 season was more of the same, with the Wizards once again finishing in 12th place with a 35-47 record.

Washington Wizards – 2023-24 Roster Changes In Out Jordan Poole Kristaps Porzingis Landry Shamet Bradley Beal Bilal Coulibaly Danilo Gallinari Patrick Baldwin Jr. Mike Muscala Marvin Bagley III Isaiah Livers

When it became clear that the squad they featured wouldn't contend, the Wizards instead opted to dive head first into a rebuild, shipping Beal to the Phoenix Suns and Porzingis to the Boston Celtics.

After acquiring Chris Paul from Phoenix in exchange for Beal, the Wizards flipped him to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole, around whom the Wizards hoped to rebuild, and some draft capital.

The 2023-24 season hasn't quite gone the way they'd expected as the Wizards have posted a 7-36 record, good for 14th in the Eastern Conference, contending only with teams like the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs for the worst record in the league.

The Wizards are now focused on finding a deal that would send Kuzma to another team for multiple first-round picks.