Highlights The Wizards snapped their 16-game losing streak, avoiding the franchise record of 17.

Kyle Kuzma shone with a near triple-double, leading the Wizards to victory.

Both teams featured abysmal shooting, but Washington rallied with a strong second-half offense.

For the first time in over a calendar month, the Washington Wizards have achieved a victory.

The 112-100 win came at home against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. It allowed the Wizards to stay out of their history books as one more loss would have broken the franchise record for most consecutive losses, at 17.

Streak Snapped at Sixteen

Washington still retained possession of the worst record in basketball after this win

The Wizards’ previous record was 16 straight losses, a mark set back in the 2009-10 season. However, with tonight’s win, that skid was snapped at 16, preventing that record from being broken. Washington earned its first win since January 29, which was a 118-113 win against the San Antonio Spurs – the team with the worst record in the Western Conference.

Due to the losing streak, the Wizards overtook the role of worst team in the NBA, narrowly beating out the Detroit Pistons (who had a 28-game losing streak themselves earlier this season). This win now puts the 10-53 Wizards a half game behind the Pistons, who are 10-52.

Kuzma Comes Up Big

Kyle Kuzma came just shy of a triple-double, while Miles Bridges put up a double-double

Kyle Kuzma came up tremendously for the Wizards, putting up 28 points. He came two rebounds and one assist shy of a triple-double, notching 8 rebounds and 9 assists in the affair. The Wizards were also assisted by Deni Avdija, who scored 18 points, and Richaun Holmes, who had 14.

"It meant a lot for us to pick that [win] up, being in a slump for a long time. And we came into halftime only up three after playing pretty well in the first half. We had some good tension in the locker room. Guys kind of going back and forth at each other. And I think that really sparked us. And we came together as a team in that second half tonight, after maybe six to five rough minutes to start the third. Really just put everything together, defensively, offensively. I'm just happy for everybody in the locker room to get that done." – Kyle Kuzma

Meanwhile for the Hornets, Miles Bridges recorded a double-double with 32 points and 12 rebounds, along with four assists. He was assisted by Brandon Miller, who had 21 points, but their efforts failed to be enough and now they own the longest active losing streak in the NBA, at six games.

Abysmal Shooting Game

Both teams shot poorly in this game, but Washington made up for it with an offensive surge in the second half

The story for both teams was their abysmal shooting from three, as the Hornets shot only 21.4 percent from that range, while the Wizards were even worse at only 18.2 percent. Charlotte missed their first 17 three-point attempts, while the Wizards missed 13 straight attempts across the second and third quarters.

Despite both teams’ shooting woes, Washington took advantage of Charlotte’s mistakes and made a comeback via a 17-4 run in the third quarter. The Wizards shot significantly better in the fourth quarter, going 16-for-20 and outsourcing the Hornets 44-24 in that span.

The Hornets were missing a few significant pieces, with LaMelo Ball, Seth Curry, and Cody Martin all absent. Ball has been out since late January with an ankle problem, but the reality is the 15-48 Hornets would not be a much better team than they currently are with those players healthy.

Those players would have been a difference maker in tonight’s game, and perhaps with them healthy, the Wizards’ losing streak would have continued.

Little value remains in speculation, however. The Wizards avoided dipping into the negative record books, and escaped with a healthy 112-100 win sparked by second-half offense.

They will look to keep their newfound winning ways rolling in Miami on Sunday night against the Heat. Meanwhile, the Hornets will look to get back on track and snap the losing streak of their own as they host the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night in a back-to-back affair.