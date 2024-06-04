Highlights Wizards had a rough season, finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA at 15-67.

Kyle Kuzma emerged as the Wizards' best player, but his trade value has remained high.

Kuzma is a former NBA champion with good stats, but Wizards want multiple 1st-round picks.

The Washington Wizards just had an atrocious year. The team went 15-67, finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA in the 2023-2024 season. Wizards fans better buckle up, because the team has given no indication of a brighter tomorrow in the immediate future.

The most noteworthy thing about the Wizards this past season was the massive miss they had on the Jordan Poole trade with the Golden State Warriors. They absorbed his big contract from the Warriors in hopes that Poole could take the next step as the lead man of his own team. Poole did not deliver.

His numbers actually dipped from the production he had with the Warriors. He had fewer points and assists per game. He shot a worse percentage from the field and from beyond the arc. It was such a frustrating experience that he would end up getting benched for a considerable stretch towards the end of the season. He was supposed to be the Wizards' best player and leading scorer.

However, that actually ended up being Kyle Kuzma. Granted, being the best player on one of the worst rosters in basketball is a low bar, but in a situation where some had to put the ball into the basket for that offense, Kuzma answered the call as their lead guy.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, after three seasons with Washington and a productive campaign this past year, the Wizards aren't in a rush to get rid of the twenty-eight-year-old combo forward.

Kuzma has three years remaining on his 4-year, $90 million contract with the Wizards.

Cost-Benefit Of Acquiring Kuzma

It's easy to forget sometimes, but Kuzma is a former NBA champion, having won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2020 NBA Playoffs in the bubble. Since arriving in Washington, he has only gotten better as a player.

Kuzma's 23–24 Stats Category Stats PPG 22.2 RPG 6.6 APG 4.2 FG% 46.3 3P% 33.6

Kuzma is coming off career-highs in points and assists per game this past season with Washington. He did so in his lowest minutes per game average of his three seasons with the Wizards, playing only 32.6 minutes per game.

Kuzma is right in the middle of what would be his prime, and he is certainly a player who can play a solid role as a high-end starter on a team looking to contend in the upcoming season. As good as the numbers look though, one can make the argument that they are inflated by being the feature option for a bad team.

The Wizards may know this all too well, attempting to sell high on the trade market in hopes of aiding their budding rebuild. The argument can easily be made for Kuzma warranting at least one first-rounder, but multiple feels like a stretch.

Kuzma can undoubtedly aid any contender hoping to get one step closer to a championship next season. However, teams may have to be patient and wait for the iron to cool on the asking price for his services.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference. Contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac.