Now that Bradley Beal has been traded to the Phoenix Suns, the Washington Wizards finally enter a rebuild after a long period of mediocrity. With a young core in place, the franchise hopes it can create magic when the 2023-24 season starts.

With that said, we take a look at the current Wizards roster, assess each member, and rank them based on their projected impact in the upcoming season.

14 Bilal Coulibaly, Dejan Vasiljevic, Ryan Rollins, Xavier Cooks

Even with a lack of veterans or All-Stars on Washington’s roster, there won’t be much to do for the team’s young talent. The likes of Bilal Coulibaly, Dejan Vasiljevic, Ryan Rollins, and Xavier Cooks will mostly be seen playing garbage time or honing their skills playing for Capital City Go-Go, the Wizard’s G League team.

Coulibaly might be the Wizards’ seventh overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he’s largely seen as a long-term project with high upside.

13 Johnny Davis, Anthony Gil, Jared Butler

Similar to the previous entry, Johnny Davis, Anthony Gil, and Jared Butler aren’t expected to get a lot of time on the court. Again, these guys are seen as available pieces in the event someone gets injured or talent that can be sent to the G League to sharpen their skills. Their only advantage over those mentioned above is these three have more experience on the court.

12 Danilo Gallinari

Coming in from the Atlanta Hawks, Danilo Gallinari brings his 14 years of experience in the league to the Wizards. Throughout that time, the veteran averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. Unfortunately, he won’t have much of an impact in Washington as he is currently rehabilitating from a torn ACL, and his projected return is around the playoffs next year.

11 Taj Gibson

After 14 years in the league, Taj Gibson is clearly past his prime. As compared to his heyday with the Chicago Bulls, Gibson’s last season in Washington saw the forward average 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game. Apart from his veteran presence on the bench, it’s likely that the forward’s production won’t have any impact on the Wizards.

10 Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Compared to Gibson and Gallinari, Patrick Baldwin Jr. is readily available to play either forward spot from the bench. His primary strength is how he shot 38% from three during his limited time playing for the Golden State Warriors last season. Baldwin’s biggest drawback is his inexperience in the league, as the upcoming season will only be the second of his NBA career.

9 Landry Shamet

After two seasons playing for the Phoenix Suns, Landry Shamet will soon play his first stint in Washington. He brings along his career averages of 8.9 points on 38% shooting from three, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is expected to play from the bench and give the Wizards long-range shooting, which in turn will improve spacing for the team.

8 Delon Wright

Projected to pair with Shamet in the backcourt from the bench is Delon Wright. At age 30, the point guard provides veteran experience to Washington’s reserve unit, an element that the team needs in spades. In turn, Washington’s starting pair of guards can get a breather while he runs the show using career averages of 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 steals.

7 Mike Muscala

Another key piece added to the Wizards’ roster during the offseason is Mike Muscala. The former Oklahoma City Thunder big man is projected to come off the bench and space the floor. In a roster that lacks elite big man, Muscala will certainly give a lot of value by backing Daniel Gafford, the team’s projected starting center.

6 Corey Kispert

Last season, Kispert took his numbers up to 11.1 points on 42% shooting from beyond the arc, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 28.3 minutes per game. With that kind of efficiency from three, it only stands to reason that he can become the primary focal point on offense when the starters rest on the bench. In a team devoid of offensive options, Kispert has the chance to solidify his role as a potential sixth man for the Wizards.

5 Daniel Gafford

Standing at 6-foot-10, Daniel Gafford is the Wizards’ best option when it comes to picking a center. At age 24, the big man averaged 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. With him manning the post, Washington gets a solid rim protector on one end and a capable piece to set screens on the other end.

4 Deni Avdija

In a team that has solid offensive options in Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija stands out as the team’s best defensive piece. Along with his averages of 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.8 rebounds per game, the Israeli star can lock the opposing squad’s best player down and contain him throughout the game. This is a valuable asset for the Wizards to cultivate, one that’s hard to replicate within the current roster.

3 Jordan Poole

With the departure of Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal, the Wizards are left with fewer options on the offensive end of the court. Fortunately, Jordan Poole’s addition to the roster alleviates that concern.

Last season, Poole averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game for the Warriors. The shooting guard will definitely get all the minutes he wants in Washington, which provides him with the opportunity to exceed those numbers. This, in turn, will make him one of the pieces that’ll yield a lot of advantages for the Wizards.

Jordan Poole Career Averages (2019-2023) Points 15.8 Rebounds 2.6 Assists 3.4 FG% 42.1% 3PT FG% 33.9%

2 Tyus Jones

It’s a given that the likes of Poole or Kuzma are going to score a lot for the Wizards. But that would all be for nothing if there’s no floor general to keep things organized on the court. This is where Tyus Jones comes in.

Using his efficient 7.04 assist-to-turnover ratio he achieved during the 2021-22 season, Jones can effectively run plays without any hitch. With him running the offense, he can ensure that the team’s primary offensive stars can get the touches they need in order to get buckets.

1 Kyle Kuzma

Although Poole is an offensive star in his own right, Kuzma can do so much more for the Wizards. Just last season, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in a squad with Beal and Porzingis on it.

Expect Kuzma’s numbers to go up with those two players gone now. This makes the former Los Angeles Lakers forward the focal piece in Washington for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

With the new NBA season starting, Washington will try to make this roster work when training camp starts. Keep an eye out for how the rotation of these players will end up as the new season is about to begin.

