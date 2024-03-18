Highlights The Washington Wizards' disastrous season puts them strongly in contention for a top lottery pick.

Jordan Poole being benched was a strong message to improve performance.

Poole has excelled individually coming off the bench, but the Wizards still struggle more when he is on-court.

The Washington Wizards’ 2023-24 NBA regular season campaign has been nothing short of a disaster, with them all but guaranteeing a top lottery pick in the 2024 draft.

Despite having made a blockbuster trade to acquire Jordan Poole last summer, the 24-year-old’s tenure in the District of Columbia has been so tumultuous that it led to him being benched by the struggling organization, a move which league insider Mark Medina argues is sending a strong message that he has ‘got to be better’.

Wizards’ Slide to Last Place

2-19 record since February

There is no shadow of a doubt that Washington have been one of the worst NBA teams this season, though at one point, it didn’t look as though they’d be the worst of them all.

Despite their rivals for last place, the Detroit Pistons, breaking NBA history for the most consecutive games lost in a single season with 28 losses, the Wizards have since gone on a losing streak of their own, amassing 16 straight losses, just one loss shy of a franchise record, before snapping it by picking up a win against the Charlotte Hornets.

While the Wizards expected to be in a rebuilding phase after separating from their franchise star, Bradley Beal, after 11 seasons, it is likely not even they could foresee where they would be at, especially considering the personnel additions they made to the roster in last summer’s off-season.

Washington Wizards - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Category Statistic League Rank PTS 113.8 16th OPP PTS 124.0 30th ORTG 110.2 26th DRTG 119.7 30th NRTG -9.5 29th

In an attempt to accelerate their rebuild, Washington swung a trade with the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole, who they viewed as a potential future franchise cornerstone, elevating him to become the number one scoring option on the team, partnering the deep-range threat with Kyle Kuzma.

With two NBA championship winners at the helm, albeit both in supporting roles with their former teams, the experiment so far has been a woeful disaster, with the Wizards opting to demote Poole to a bench role after a string of less than impressive offensive performances, with their rebuild so far looking as though it will take longer than anticipated.

After 12 games playing off the bench, Poole returned to the starting lineup in the Wizards’ blowout loss to title frontrunners, the Boston Celtics, but only because starting point guard, Tyus Jones, was listed as inactive due to a back injury, in which he produced a 31-point outing, shooting 12-for-19 from the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jordan Poole already has the most 30+ point games off the bench in a single season in Wizards franchise history (3).

Whether the 24-year-old will earn his starting place back in head coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s rotation when everyone is healthy remains to be seen, with Poole looking a lot more comfortable when leading the second unit than he has done all season long.

Nonetheless, Poole’s move hasn’t helped ignite the Wizards, with them amassing only two wins since the start of February, with the DC outfit now a game and a half behind the lowly Pistons, with their 16.2 percent win rate by far the worst in the NBA this season.

Wizards ‘still bullish’ on building around Poole and Kuzma

Medina argues that the Wizards organization only benching Poole and not trading him before the trade deadline last month was an indication that they still felt they could build around him and Kuzma, though, whether that is with him as a starter or a second-unit leader is uncertain.

Nonetheless, the journalist further argues that the benching was a signal to Poole that he can’t just do what he feels like, and not face the consequences of his on-court actions.

“It’s a message that he’s got to be better, and the Wizards have shown enough trust in him that they didn't trade him before the deadline. Even for all his strengths and weaknesses, I think the Wizards were, at that point in time, still bullish on trying to build around Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole, not to say that they’re franchise cornerstones or untouchable players, but if they can surround those players with winning pieces, that they can still be part of that formula. But, there also has to be standards. This isn't about Jordan Poole just being allowed to do whatever he wants, and not be held accountable for bad decisions that lead to turnovers and defensive breakdowns.”

Poole Looking More Comfortable Following Benching

20.5 PPG off the bench leads NBA

With Poole now coming off the bench, Medina feels as though this is a prime opportunity for the 24-year-old to learn and grow as a player in the NBA, especially as he is now one of the leaders on a young team, instead of being a rotation piece on a star-studded roster like he was during his time in Golden State.

“I think this is kind of the continuing process of Jordan Poole really realizing that just because he was a key piece in that championship run with the Warriors, there's a lot of room for him to grow as a player. He’s a much different as a player than he was with the Warriors when he’s around Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.”

In his 12 outings since coming off of the bench, Poole has averaged the most points of anyone in the second-unit in the league, with 20.5 points per game, shooting at a 43.4 percent clip from the field, and 36.7 percent from three-point range.

Additionally, he has dished out 4.3 assists while grabbing 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals, all facets of which are up from his time as a starter, in which he averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds, shooting only 32.4 percent from deep.

Jordan Poole - 2023-24 Shot Efficiency Category As Starter Off Bench FGA FG% FGA FG% Restricted Area 3.1 66.7 2.9 77.1 In the Paint (Non-RA) 2.4 40.8 3.5 35.7 Mid-Range 2.2 31.4 1.6 36.8 Corner 3 0.9 30.4 0.8 40.0 Above the Break 3 5.5 31.2 8.3 36.4

Despite coming off the bench and improving his scoring production, the team are actually more efficient when he is off the court as opposed to when he is on the hardwood.

Analysing his net efficiency, when he is one of the five guys out on the court, the Wizards are outscored by 13.0 points per 100 possessions, though it must be noted that the entire roster bar Anthony Gill have a negative net efficiency on-court.

But, when Poole is on the sidelines, Washington have been outscored by only 12.0 points per 100 possessions during those 12 outings, in which they have gone 2-10.

They also see an improvement of 2.5 percent in the team's overall effective field goal shooting, averaging 54.4 percent when Poole is off the court, as opposed to the 51.9 percent effective field goal percentage when he is on-court.

In conclusion, Poole's individual numbers have vastly improved since his transition into a bench role, but when analyzing his overall impact on the team, he still falls far short of his four-year, $128 million price tag.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.