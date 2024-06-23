Highlights The Wizards are interested in trading for Mitchell Robinson due to defensive needs.

The Knicks plan to re-sign Isaiah Hartenstein, which could make Robinson expendable.

Robinson's future with the Knicks hinges on Hartenstein's decision, due to their similar skill set.

A lot of holes exist within the Washington Wizards’ lineup, and one of those holes in particular is defense. In their quest to improve, the Wizards will reportedly be active players in the offseason, and one of the ways they may seek to fill that defensive hole is by acquiring Mitchell Robinson.

The New York Knicks currently find themselves in a much better position than the Wizards, and therefore possess the upper hand. Should they re-sign Isaiah Hartenstein — which will not be easy, but all eyes have pointed to them having an interest in doing so — Mitchell Robinson essentially becomes irrelevant.

Hartenstein is the same height as Robinson, standing 7-feet tall, and provides a tad more offense than Robinson. He has also proven the ability to stay healthy, while Robinson has not. The Knicks could, therefore, move Robinson if they regain Hartenstein, and the Wizards have shown interest as a potential suitor.

Shopping Robinson

The Wizards have shown interest in acquiring Robinson, should the Knicks trade him

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks and Wizards have had recent talks regarding a trade surrounding Mitchell Robinson. This has only come as the Knicks expect to re-sign Hartenstein.

The Knicks would not shop Robinson unless they know they can re-sign Hartenstein. Hartenstein is an unrestricted free agent and due to his Early Bird Rights, the Knicks cannot offer him a contract with an average annual value, or AAV, greater than $16 million per year. Other teams can, giving the Knicks a disadvantage.

However, the Knicks feel confident that they can retain Hartenstein, otherwise they would not be shopping Robinson. If they do lose Hartenstein and trade away Mitchell — which is unlikely — the Knicks have been rumored to pivot to acquiring another big defender such as Goga Bitadze of the Orlando Magic.

Rendered Redundant

Robinson would not be needed as much if the Knicks re-sign Hartenstein

The same theory works in reverse. If the Knicks re-sign Isaiah Hartenstein, he fills the need that Robinson fills, and therefore Robinson would be rendered redundant.

Robinson signed a four year, $60 million extension back in 2022, but has played in just 90 games since the contract took effect. That included missing huge swaths of the 2023-24 season and postseason due to ankle injuries.

His missed time allowed Hartenstein to rise up in his absence. This season, Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds, which has raised his value. Robinson has two years and $27.3 million remaining on his contract, which is hardly immovable.

Ultimately, Hartenstein’s decision will dictate the outcome of Mitchell Robinson’s time with the Knicks.