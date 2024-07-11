Highlights The Washington Wizards signed forward Saddiq Bey.

Bey's $20 million contract is a steal for the Wizards, given his solid stats and low-risk, high-reward potential.

The versatile forward's ACL tear recovery may delay his start, but the Wizards can afford to wait with their young roster.

The Washington Wizards continue to make strides to improve and fast-track their rebuild.

They have signed free agent forward Saddiq Bey to a three-year contract worth $20 million, which was confirmed on Wednesday night.

Bey is recovering from an ACL tear he suffered on March 11 of this past season. This means that he will not immediately be available come season’s start, but as the Wizards are rebuilding and feature a slew of young players, they can let Bey, 25, take his time before returning.

The Former Villanova Standout Is a Solid Role Player

Teams know what they will get with Bey

Originally making his debut in 2020 for the Detroit Pistons , Bey was acquired by the Atlanta Hawks at the 2023 trade deadline. He averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists last year while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from three-point range.

Saddiq Bey – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PTS 13.7 14.1 REB 6.5 5.2 AST 1.5 1.8 FG% 41.6 40.8 3PT% 31.6 35.2

Those numbers are similar to his career figures: 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 40.8 percent shooting from the field and 35.2 percent from three.

That is yet another decent piece that the Hawks are losing, and the Wizards cashed in.

A Low-Risk, High-Reward Buy

Signing Bey is worth a shot for Washington

Bey's free-throw shooting is also key. He has become a consistent 80-percent-plus free-throw shooter, which has become a solid part of his game.

The 6-foot-7 forward will provide some depth for a rebuilding Wizards team.

With an average annual value (AAV) of just $6.6 million per year, the contract is extremely team-friendly—a low-risk, high-reward scenario.

That is basically the summation of the Wizards’ upcoming season: low expectations but high rewards if they build in the correct direction. The Bey deal certainly aids in that department.