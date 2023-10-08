Highlights Mitch Kupchak, Don Nelson, and Juwan Howard are among the top draft picks in the Washington Wizards' history, thanks to their successful NBA careers and contributions to the franchise.

Rasheed Wallace and Phil Chenier had solid seasons with the Wizards before finding even greater success with other teams, earning All-Star selections and championships.

John Wall and Bradley Beal became the faces of the franchise, leading the Wizards to multiple playoff appearances and achieving individual accolades like All-Star selections.

Throughout its many iterations over the decades, the Washington Wizards have picked several names that have become stars as their NBA careers went by. From the team’s early days as the Chicago Packers to its current version today, there have been prominent pieces who first played for the franchise in the American capital.

With that said, we take a look below at the best guys drafted by the Wizards in their long and proud history and why they deserve such an honor.

10 Mitch Kupchak

More popularly known as the Los Angeles Lakers general manager for 17 years, Mitch Kupchak initially entered the NBA as the Washington Bullets’ 13th pick in the 1976 Draft. The 6-foot-9 big man played five seasons for the franchise and averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Kupchak later became an NBA champion with the Bullets during the 1977-78 season. He would then replicate this feat with the Lakers and later join its front office as an executive. Even though he became more popular in that role, his time in Washington cements Kupchak as one of its top draft picks.

9 Don Nelson

Before he went on to coach the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, Don Nelson was chosen 17th in the third round by the Chicago Zephyrs, one of the previous iterations of the Wizards before the team settled in Washington.

Although Nelson only played a single season with the franchise, the 6-foot-6 forward achieved success during his 11-year stint playing for the Boston Celtics. During that period, Nelson won five championships in Beantown and was eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 for his achievements as a head coach.

8 Juwan Howard

Selected fifth by Washington during the 1995 Draft, Juwan Howard immediately came in and made his presence felt. During his six-and-a-half seasons playing for the franchise, the forward averaged 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.0 steal per game.

Along with those numbers, Howard was named as an All-Star as part of the then-Washington Bullets and selected for an All-NBA team in 1996. He would later move on and become a two-time NBA champion as part of the Miami Heat.

7 Rasheed Wallace

One year after the Bullets drafted Howard, the front office used their fourth pick in the 1995 Draft to select Rasheed Wallace, a 6-foot-11 forward/center from North Carolina. He went on to play a single season for the team with career averages of 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

After that lone season in D.C., Wallace took his game to another level when he played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons. The former helped him become an All-Star twice, while the latter team gave his first ring and two additional All-Star selections.

6 Phil Chenier

Back in 1971, the Baltimore Bullets picked Phil Chenier using the fourth pick. This selection reinforced the team with a talented shooting guard as it relocated to Washington a few years later.

Even though the team reached the Finals on multiple occasions, it wouldn’t be until 1978 when Chenier won his first championship with the Bullets. Along with averages of 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 steals, the three-time All-Star guard also had his number 45 jersey retired by the Wizards in 2018.

5 Gus Johnson

Even after being picked 10th in the 1963 Draft’s second round by the Baltimore Bullets, Johnson still came in and made his presence felt right from the get-go. During that first season in the NBA, the 6-foot-6 forward averaged 17.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Johnson spent nine seasons playing for the Bullets, achieving averages of 17.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists for the team. His productivity on the court would yield him five All-Star, four All-NBA team, and two All-Defensive team selections. Johnson would later be honored for his career in 2010 after being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

4 John Wall

After tanking for two seasons, the Wizards obtained the right to pick first during the 2010 Draft. With that selection, the franchise chose John Wall to be their starting point guard.

With Wall in the lineup, the Wizards found a piece to build on and return to relevancy. Adding Bradley Beal to the mix, Washington’s backcourt lifted the team up to four playoff appearances in five years. Wall, for his part, was named to five All-Star Games and an All-NBA team in 2017, all while boasting career averages of 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.6 steals.

3 Earl Monroe

Being picked second in the 1967 Draft placed some burden on Earl Monroe to become productive as soon as possible. Fortunately, the four-time All-Star guard lived up to expectations and delivered results for the Baltimore Bullets.

In the five seasons he played for the franchise, Monroe averaged 23.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. His presence lent credibility to the Bullets and willed them to playoff success during his team there.

And even though he was never able to bring a ring to Baltimore, he did win one with the New York Knicks in 1973. In any case, Monroe still remains one of the franchise’s top guys after what he has accomplished in the NBA.

2 Bradley Beal

While Wall was expected to be the better prospect for the Wizards, it’s actually Bradley Beal who did more for Washington during the 11 seasons he stayed there. Picked third during the 2012 Draft, the three-time All-Star left his mark in D.C. by becoming one of its most prominent players.

During his stint as a Wizard, Beal established himself as one of the league’s best scoring guards by averaging 22.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He would become the face of the franchise after Wall injured himself and, subsequently, was traded to the Houston Rockets. And even though Beal was also traded to the Phoenix Suns, his time in Washington has made him one of the franchise’s best draft picks.

1 Wes Unseld

Even though Wes Unseld was picked second by the Baltimore Bullets in the 1968 Draft after the San Diego Rockets went with Elvin Hayes, the former still rose in prominence throughout his NBA career.

Unseld was considered small for a center at 6-foot-7, but the five-time All-Star still managed to lift the Bullets by leading them to 12 playoff appearances within his 13-year career. During that period, Unseld averaged 10.8 points, 14 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Ultimately, Unseld and the Bullets won the big one in 1978 when they overcame the Seattle Supersonics. The franchise player won Finals MVP, which went nicely with his 1968 Rookie of the Year award. After everything is said and done, Unseld is undoubtedly the Wizards’ best ever drafted player.

Wes Unseld Career Averages (1968-1981) Points 10.8 Rebounds 14.0 Assists 3.9 FG% 50.9%

