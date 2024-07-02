Highlights Washington Wizards may explore sign-and-trade for Tyus Jones in free agency.

Wizards prioritize youth movement, making Jones' return less likely.

Tyus Jones is a sought-after lead guard, with contending teams like the Lakers and Suns potentially benefiting from his play.

The Washington Wizards have fully committed to a rebuild, and one of their next moves could be moving on from starting point guard Tyus Jones this free agency.

The nine-year veteran played his first season as a consistent starting point guard as a member of the Wizards, but at 27 years old, the timelines of both parties don't align. HoopsHype insider Mike Scotto reported that the Wizards could be open to exploring a potential sign-and-trade with Jones.

"Heading into free agency, Tyus Jones is looking for starting point guard money on the market. With Washington still in the early stages of a rebuild, there’s a growing sense the Wizards would be more open to a potential sign-and-trade, league sources told HoopsHype." - Mike Scotto

Washington has bought into a youth movement. They let go of 23-year-old Deni Avdija, who was coming off a breakout season, in a deal that sent him to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, Washington decided to focus on young talent with high upside, which resulted in the front office deciding to part ways with the Israeli forward. If the team didn't hesitate to get rid of Avdija due to his age, then the chances of Jones returning are slim to none.

That is why it was a surprise that the Wizards didn't trade Jones at the trade deadline this past season since he was in the last year of his contract. The Wizards could choose just to be free of any financial ties with Jones this offseason, but the demand for a guard that can produce at the level Jones can is high, and any assets the Wizards can get will be valuable.

Jones Is One of the Better Lead Guards in the NBA

He can be the perfect lead guard on several contending teams

Jones isn't a superstar or an All-Star in the NBA, but he is an excellent player. At the point guard position, he was one of the best in the league at facilitating an offense. In his past season with the Wizards, he showcased the lengths that he could perform when given the keys to the ignition.

Tyus Jones 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 12.0 REB 2.7 AST 7.3 FG% 48.9 3P% 41.4

Jones averaged career-highs in every statistical category as he received the most playing time of his career at 29.3 minutes per game. One of the more desirable aspects of Jones' game is he doesn't demand the ball to be successful.

He had a usage rate of 19.7 percent in the 2023-24 season, which was in the bottom 28th percentile of the league. Plenty of contending teams could thrive from the stellar guard play that Jones can provide.

Although acquiring Jones can be quite intricate due to his financial demands, teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns would benefit tremendously from a player such as Tyus Jones.