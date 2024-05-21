Highlights The Wizards rebuilt after trading star Beal, and focused on building a future team with young talent.

The Washington Wizards finished the 2023-24 NBA season at 15-67 - the second-worst record in the NBA. Even though they probably did not want to lose that many games, the franchise knew it would be among the teams vying for the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Wizards officially entered a rebuild when they traded Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. This morning on Run It Back, FanDuel's Flagship NBA Show, Washington's general manager, Will Dawkins, spoke with the crew to explain the organization's decision to let Beal go.

"When we sat down with Bradley [Beal] and had a conversation with his representation, it was pretty clear the direction we wanted to go, and the direction he wanted to go...At this time in his career he probably didn't make sense for where we wanted to take the team."

Dawkins acquired Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, the draft rights to Bilal Coulibaly, and many first-round pick swaps and second-round selections in exchange for Beal. Then, the Wizards re-routed Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that included Jordan Poole, a 2030 first-round pick (top 20 protected), and a 2027 second-round selection.

These transactions officially started Washington's bottoming-out process. Even though the season was a rough watch for Wizards fans, they can look forward to the near future with the second pick in this year's draft.

What Does Washington's Future Backcourt Look Like?

Jordan Poole is a building block, but who will join him?

Many NBA outlets expected Dawkins to trade veteran point guard Tyus Jones to a contending team at the trade deadline. However, a deal never materialized, and Jones is now an unrestricted free agent this summer. If he does not re-sign with the Wizards, Washington can select a promising young point guard in the draft like Nikola Topić.

Nikola Topić - ABA and EuroLeague Career Stats PPG 10.2 APG 4.1 RPG 2.3 FG% 49.5 3PT% 24.7

Topić is a 6-foot-6 point guard with a great feel for running an offense and putting pressure on the opponent's rim. At just 18 years of age, he demonstrates his advanced basketball IQ in pick-and-roll situations, hitting the roller for easy looks.

Topić's weaknesses appear in his outside and defense. He shot 30 percent from beyond the arc this season in limited action with Crvena Zvezda of the ABA league. However, he converted 88.9% of his free throws — a sign his jump shot will improve over time. Even though he has great size for a guard, Topić struggles to keep opposing guards in front of him and is not physical on the defensive end. If the Wizards select Topić with the second pick, they are drafting him for his high playmaking and offensive upside next to scorers Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma.

The Wizards have foundational pieces in Poole, Kuzma, and last year's seventh-overall pick, Bilal Coulibaly. They are looking to add more young players to the list for a bright future in the nation's capital for years to come.