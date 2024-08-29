Key Takeaways A'Ja Wilson is far and away the favorite to win the WNBA MVP Award at -4000 odds, leading with impressive stats.

Wilson's performance rivals WNBA and NBA legends like Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi, marking one of the most impressive seasons in basketball history.

Wilson's season includes setting records for 25-plus-point games, scoring a personal high of 42 points and carrying the Aces through injuries.

There is no doubt that the WNBA has dramatically grown in popularity over the past year.

Due to the rise of prominent stars, with the likes of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese dominating the court, the WNBA has become more mainstream than ever.

But there is one name this season that has taken the league by storm: A’Ja Wilson.

Wilson is far and away the favorite to win the WNBA MVP Award, and for good reason.

Multiple players have broken records this season, a testament to the fact that WNBA players are only advancing in skill and talent. Wilson is the epitome of that, having not only one of the best basketball seasons in women’s history but arguably one of the greatest seasons of any basketball player, male or female.

A'Ja Wilson Is the WNBA MVP Favorite

The Las Vegas Aces star has been dominant

Wilson, a six-time WNBA All-Star, is putting up stats and breaking records like the league has never seen before.

The Las Vegas Aces center is averaging a double-double with 27.1 points and 11.7 rebounds across 30 games, with 2.3 assists.

Wilson’s shooting has also been excellent, averaging 52 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from the three-point range. She has carried the injured Aces on her back, leading them to an 18-12 record, third in the Western Conference.

A'Ja Wilson – 2024 WNBA Season Stats Category Stat PPG 27.1 RPG 11.7 APG 2.3 FG% 52.0 3PT% 35.6

Not only have her stats been excellent all season long, but she has been breaking records left and right.

In July, she set the record for the most 25-plus-point and 10-plus-rebound games in the WNBA when she scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a win over the Washington Mystics .

A month later, Wilson scored 42 points in a loss to the Dallas Wings , her highest mark of the season. Along with her 42 points came six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in a performance that sent headlines through the sports world.

She has now scored 40 or more points on three separate occasions, becoming only the third player in WNBA history to do so after Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi and Maya Moore.

Wilson is already the heavy favorite to win the league’s MVP award, currently posting –4000 odds. After her comes Napheesa Collier, who sits at +4500, so there is a seismic gap between the two.

A Historic Season for Wilson

The 28-year-old is rivaling those of WNBA and NBA legends alike

The case can be made that Wilson’s season of epic proportions, despite not even reaching its conclusion yet, is already one of the most impressive seasons of any basketball player, man or woman. Her skills are why the Aces have won back-to-back titles and are seeking a third this year.

Perhaps an individual player has never been more valuable to their team in the WNBA than Wilson has been for the Aces. She is the anchor point that the team gravitates towards, putting the team on her back when it matters most.

This has only been amplified this season thanks to the multiple injuries that have piled up for the Aces, causing their record to slip. That only makes Wilson more valuable.

Wilson is having one of the greatest seasons of not only any WNBA player in history but is up there with the greats in basketball history as a whole.

Some of the WNBA's greatest names are the aforementioned Stewart and Taurasi, both of whom Wilson recently surpassed.

Stewart had her best season last year in 2023, in which she averaged 23.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from deep.

Wilson’s stats this year far exceed those of Stewart’s in 2023.

WNBA Stars – Stats Comparison Category Stewart (2023) Taurasi (2006) Wilson (2024) PPG 23.0 25.3 27.1 RPG 9.3 3.6 11.7 APG 3.8 4.1 2.3 FG% 46.5 45.2 52.0 3PT% 35.5 39.7 35.6

Taurasi’s best season came in 2006, when she averaged 25.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from deep. Somehow, she did not win the MVP that year, coming in second, but Wilson’s current stats also exceed Taurasi’s in most categories.

NBA and WNBA players are not strictly comparable, as they exist in entirely different leagues with different rules. However, the two are linked, and comparing the NBA’s legends and their greatest seasons to Wilson’s current season reveals an intriguing picture.

In the 2005-06 NBA season, LeBron James averaged 31.4 points per game, the highest of his career. That season also saw him average 7.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from deep.

Wilson even has James beat in most categories.

LeBron James (2005-06) vs. A'Ja Wilson (2024) Category James Wilson PPG 31.4 27.1 RPG 7.0 11.7 APG 6.6 2.3 FG% 48.0 52.0 3PT% 33.5 35.6

Only some of the greatest basketball players ever have averaged a double-double. Tim Duncan, Karl Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon, Dwight Howard and Kevin Garnett have the most double-doubles in NBA history.

Wilson is putting up those numbers with ease this season and placing herself in that company in the process.

The reality is that A’Ja Wilson is having one of the best seasons in basketball history, on a sport-wide scope, not just women’s basketball. She has transcended what many thought was possible, carrying the Aces on her back as they attempt to three-peat while Wilson steamrolls the competition en route to her third MVP award.