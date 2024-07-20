Highlights All-Star games are offensive showcases with little defense and high scoring, allowing stars to shine.

Jewell Loyd broke the record for most points in a WNBA All-Star game last season, when she scored 31 points.

Some of the top scoring WNBA All-Star performances have been in recent years, showcasing the league's talent.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game tips off Saturday night in what should be an entertaining showdown between the USA Women's Olympic Basketball Team and a select group of 12 WNBA All-Stars. This year marks the 20th time the WNBA will host an All-Star Game throughout its 28-year history.

All-Star games are typically an exhibition where players get to show off their skills and have fun, especially on the offensive end of the floor. On the flip side, there isn't a lot of defense played in these types of games given the non-bearing nature of such outings. This allows for a much higher scoring affair than usual, which allows players to go off and put up a ton of points on the scoreboard.

It's no secret that scoring has gone up in the WNBA over the last couple of years. With the influx of talent coming into the league, records are being broken often. In fact, three of the highest scoring performances ever in WNBA All-Star Game history happened within the last couple of years.

With that said, here are the five most points recorded in WNBA All-Star Game history.

1 31 points

Jewell Loyd, 2023

Jewell Loyd set the WNBA All-Star Game scoring record just over a year ago when she dropped 31 points and won MVP honors to lead Team Stewart to a 143-127 win over Team Wilson.

The electric Seattle Storm guard has always been a certified bucket-getter throughout her decade-long WNBA career.

Loyd wasn't shy about letting that ball fly at all, as all of her 31 points in that game came from beyond the arc. She connected on a record 10 long distance shots, including a four-pointer, which was a special feature introduced during the 2022 iteration of the game.

Jewell Loyd - 2023 WNBA All-Star Game Category Stats PTS 31 FGM-A 10-22 3PM-A 10-21 REB 4 AST 6

Loyd averaged 25.7 points prior to the All-Star Game and finished the season averaging 24.7 points to win the 2023 scoring title. That's why it came to nobody's surprise that she went off during the league's showcase of stars.

A six-time All-Star, Loyd is on the Team USA side for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

2 30 points

Maya Moore, 2015 and Kelsey Plum, 2022 & 2023

Only three players have scored at least 30 points in a WNBA All-Star Game and Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum has done it twice. In fact, she has done it for two years in a row now and is aiming for a third straight while representing Team USA in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

Plum has become one of the most exciting scorers in the league, so it's not shocking to her her thrive in an All-Star game setting. Her first 30-piece came in a winning effort when she led Team Wilson, captained by her Las Vegas teammate A'ja Wilson, to a 134-112 win over Team Stewart.

Plum dropped another 30-ball the next year. However, it came in a losing effort this time around, with Team Stewart coming out on top thanks to Jewell Loyd's record-setting performance.

30-point performances - WNBA All-Star Game Category Maya Moore, 2015 Kelsey Plum, 2022 Kelsey Plum, 2023 PTS 30 30 30 FGM-A 10-16 12-18 11-17 3PM-A 6-10 5-11 6-10 REB 6 2 1 AST 5 3 5

Meanwhile, the other 30-point All-Star game performance came from four-time WNBA champion Maya Moore in 2015. The former Minnesota Lynx superstar made 10-of-16 field goals and drained six three-pointers in just 20 minutes to set the WNBA All-Star game scoring record at the time.

She earned her first of three straight WNBA All-Star Game MVPs that day, subsequently bagging the 2017 and 2018 trophies (there was no All-Star Game in 2016 due to the Summer Olympics).

Moore walked away from the game in her prime "to focus on her family and ministry dreams." Though she may have left basketball early to pursue her other passions in life, Moore's standing as one of the all-time greats is firmly secured.

3 29 points

Shoni Schimmel, 2014 and Jonquel Jones, 2022

The 2014 WNBA All-Star Game was arguably one of the most exhilarating All-Star games in league history — and rookie Shoni Schimmel wound up becoming the star of the show. Schimmel set a then-record 29 points to lead the East to a thrilling 125-124 victory over the West, outdueling fellow All-Star guard, Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Despite coming off the bench all season, the former Atlanta Dream guard became just the third reserve to be voted as a starter in the WNBA All-Star game. She certainly showed why she deserved to be there as she gave the fans a treat with one of the most memorable performances in WNBA All-Star game history.

Unfortunately, Schimmel wasn't able to capitalize on her early career success. She wound up playing just 85 career games in the WNBA. Despite being an All-Star in her first two seasons with the Dream, her career went south after she was traded to the New York Liberty in the 2016 season.

She had a significantly reduced role in New York and sat out the entire 2017 campaign due to personal issues. Her last appearance in the league was in 2018, where she played two games for the Las Vegas Aces.

Jonquel Jones tied Schimmel's mark in 2022 when she scored 29 points during Team Stewart's loss to Team Wilson. Then playing for the Connecticut Sun, the current New York Liberty center also hauled in 13 rebounds, went 11-of-20 from the field, and drained five triples in the losing effort.

29-point Performances - WNBA All-Star Game Category Shoni Schimmel, 2014 Jonquel Jones, 2022 PTS 29 29 FGM-A 11-24 11-20 3PM-A 7-16 5-10 REB 3 13 AST 8 5

Jones, now a five-time All-Star and the 2021 WNBA MVP, will be representing Team USA in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

4 27 points

Skylar Diggins-Smith, 2014

Skylar Diggins-Smith made a big statement in her All-Star Game debut when she dropped 27 points in her epic duel with Schimmel in the 2014 WNBA All-Star Game. The two All-Star game debutants put on a show and traded haymakers late in the game.

​​​​​Diggins-Smith, in particular, helped lead a fourth quarter comeback for the West to force overtime. She made a three-pointer during the extra session that momentarily gave her the record, before Schimmel made a couple more three-pointers to end the evening with the all-time mark, which was broken a year later by Maya Moore.

The East went on an 11-3 run to close the game as Diggins-Smith came up short in her efforts to lead the West to the victory.

Skylar Diggins-Smith - 2014 WNBA All-Star Game Category Stats PTS 27 FGM-A 10-18 3PM-A 4-7 REB 4 AST 7

Diggins-Smith made the star-studded exhibition in just her sophomore season. She averaged 20.1 points that year, which earned her won the Most Improved Player award and a spot on the All-WNBA First Team.

The lefty has since made five more All-Star game appearances. Despite helping lead the Seattle Storm to a 17-8 record — which is tied for the best record in the Western Conference with the Minnesota Lynx — Diggins-Smith was left off both Team USA and the WNBA All-Star roster this season.

Nonetheless, at 33 years old, Diggins-Smith remains a key contributor on a Storm team looking to bring the first championship to Seattle post the Breanna Stewart-Sue Bird era.

5 26 points

Arike Ogunbowale, 2021

Much like this year's All-Star game, the 2021 featured a showdown between Team USA and a select group of WNBA All-Stars. Team WNBA got the best of the Women's National Team and then-first-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale was the star of the show.

The Dallas Wings guard scored 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field and 5-of-10 from three to lead the WNBA All-Stars to a 93-85 win over Team USA.

Arike Ogunbowale - 2021 WNBA All-Star Game Category Stats PTS 26 FGM-A 10-18 3PM-A 5-10

Ogunbowale has since been to the All-Star Game four times. She will look to have a repeat performance to help lead Team WNBA to another win over Team USA.