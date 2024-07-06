Highlights The WNBA has more talent right now than ever before, but some of the original league superstars are still the best rebounders in league history.

Sylvia Fowles leads the WNBA in total rebounds, rebounds per game (career), and rebounds per game (season).

Cheryl Ford did not have a long career but she made her mark on the glass.

The WNBA is currently in its 28th season, currently bolstering the most talent the league has seen in its history. Throughout those years, it has seen many great scorers, three-point shooters, and defenders.

Rebounding is arguably one of the most underrated skills in basketball. Securing a guaranteed possession for your team can go a long way in a 40-minute contest. Some of the best teams in recent WNBA history have had one or two great rebounders, as well as being in the top half of teams in rebounds per game. Of the last ten seasons, the championship-winning team was outside the top half of teams in rebounds per game in three years.

Great rebounders usually end up on good teams at one point or another because of their value in basketball. Throughout the WNBA's history, there have been some great rebounders, but here are the top 10.

1 Sylvia Fowles

Fowles leads WNBA history in many rebounding statistics

Sylvia Fowles is the closest player in WNBA history to averaging 10 rebounds per game at 9.82 per game throughout her career. The one-time MVP of the WNBA dominated the glass throughout her career. She ranks first in WNBA history in several rebounding categories. She has five appearances in the top 20 for total rebounds in a season, which is the most of any player.

Sylvia Fowles' stats and rank in WNBA history Category Totals/Per Game WNBA rank RPG (career) 9.8 1st Total Rebounds (career) 4007 1st RPG (single season) 11.9 (2018) 1st Total Rebounds (single season) 404 (2018) 1st

Fowles wasn't just a good rebounder, but she also was elite at both ends of the floor. She was a four-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, averaging 1.8 blocks per game and 1.2 steals per game across the course of her career. She also averaged 15.7 points per game, which ranks 23rd all time in WNBA history, making her one of the best two-way players the league has seen.

2 Tina Charles

Charles has consistently been a great rebounder throughout her long career

Tina Charles is a WNBA legend who is now in her 13th season in the span of 15 years. She missed one due to the COVID-19 bubble and wasn't on a team last season. This season, she signed with the Atlanta Dream and has proven to be a solid contributor in 15 games played so far.

Tina Charles' stats and rank in WNBA history Category Totals/Per Game WNBA rank RPG (career) 9.3 3rd Total rebounds (career) 3772 2nd RPG (single season) 11.7 (2010) 3rd Total rebounds (single season) 398 (2010) 3rd

Charles is at some of the tops of nearly every rebounding statistic, but she was also incredible at scoring as she has been a volume shooter during the duration of her career, averaging 18.0 points per game throughout her career. She also won an MVP award in 2012 and has made nine All-WNBA teams throughout her career so far.

3 Cheryl Ford

Ford was incredibly effective at rebounding during her short career

Cheryl Ford had a short playing career between 2003-2009, playing in only 196 games in her career. Despite her low number of career games played, she was an outstanding rebounder during her time in the WNBA.

Cheryl Ford's stats and rank in WNBA history Category Totals/Per Game WNBA rank RPG (career) 9.7 2nd Total rebounds (career) 1907 30th RPG (single season) 11.3 9th Total rebounds (single season) 363 8th

Ford has the second-highest rebound percentage in WNBA history at 20.47. She played all of her career with the Detroit Shock, who are now the Dallas Wings, and was a massive contributor on their way to winning three titles during the franchise's time in Detroit.

4 Teaira McCowan

McCowen's height is incredibly effective in today's WNBA

Teaira McCowan is in her sixth year in the WNBA, ​​​​​​where she has proven every season how valuable her rebounding is despite her low number of minutes compared to others on this list. She currently holds the top spot on the all-time rebound percentage leaderboard at 21.19 percent. She also leads in the offensive rebound percentage leaderboard with 15.83 percent, which is over a percentage higher than second place on the list.

Teaira McCowan's stats and rank in WNBA history Category Totals/Per Game WNBA rank RPG (career) 8.4 8th Total rebounds (career) 1410 Not ranked RPG (single season) 9.6 (2021) Not ranked Total rebounds (single season) 308 (2021) Not ranked

McCowan is on this list because she has done an incredible job at securing the ball, giving her team extra possessions on both the offensive and defensive glass. She doesn't have the games played or minutes played to match up on the all-time leaderboards with some other legends on this list, but her incredible rebounding ability landed her on this list.

5 Lisa Leslie

Multi-time MVP was a well-rounded player

Lisa Leslie did not spend a single season outside the top 10 in MVP voting her entire career. She was a part of the inaugural season in the WNBA and played 12 seasons in the WNBA before retiring at 36 years old, finishing her illustrious career as one of the best players in the history of the WNBA.

Lisa Leslie's stats and rank in WNBA history Category Totals/Per Game WNBA rank RPG (career) 9.1 4th Total rebounds (career) 3307 6th RPG (single season) 336 (2004) 18th Total rebounds (single season) 10.4 (2002) 21st

Leslie is one of the most accomplished WNBA players, winning three MVP awards, two DPOY awards, and two championships while making an All-WNBA team every single season she played. Her rebounding abilities were fantastic, but they were just one aspect of her well-rounded game.

6 Jonquel Jones

A monster on the defensive glass

Jonquel Jones is climbing up the total rebounds list each and every season. She is only 30 and is already 25th on the all-time total rebounds list. Jones is one of the most consistent rebounders in the entire WNBA as she continues to be an incredible player for the New York Liberty.

Jonquel Jones' stats and rank in WNBA history Category Totals/Per Game WNBA rank RPG (career) 8.4 9th Total rebounds (career) 2128 25th RPG (single season) 11.9 (2017) 2nd Total rebounds (single season) 403 (2017) 2nd

The 2021 league MVP has taken great strides throughout her career. She won the Most Improved Player award and the Sixth Woman of the Year award, leading up to her winning the MVP with the Connecticut Sun. She is continuing her success this season, averaging 8.8 rebounds a game, which is good enough for seventh in the league.

7 A'ja Wilson

The best player in the WNBA thrives as an all-around player

A'ja Wilson has proven to be the best player in the WNBA over the last few seasons. Rebounding isn't her main strength, but it helps complete why she is such a dominant force in the WNBA.

A'ja Wilson's stats and rank in WNBA history Category Totals/Per Game WNBA rank RPG (career) 8.9 5th Total rebounds (career) 1806 36th RPG (single season) 380 (2023) 5th Total rebounds (single season) 11.3 (2024) 9th

Wilson is now a back-to-back champion after leading her Las Vegas Aces to another championship last season. So far this season, Wilson is averaging a career-high in rebounding at 11.3 a game, which would easily be her best. She is doing that while also putting up 28.0 points per game. If she continues at this rate, she will climb up the rebounding leaderboards quickly.

8 Candace Parker

One of the best women to touch a basketball has always been a great rebounder

Candace Parker is a WNBA legend and one of the ten best players in the league's history. She finished her career off after winning her third championship with the Aces last season. She is in the top ten of almost every major statistical category in WNBA history.

Candace Parker's stats and rank in WNBA history Category Totals/Per Game WNBA rank RPG (career) 8.5 7th Total rebounds (career) 3467 3rd RPG (single season) 10.1 (2010 & 2015) Not ranked Total rebounds (single season) 320 Not ranked

Parker was an incredibly consistent rebounder, averaging over eight rebounds per game in 12 out of her 16 seasons in the WNBA. She finished her career with two MVP awards and seven All-Star appearances and now is pursuing a career in broadcasting, where she has appeared on TNT.

9 Breanna Stewart

The reigning MVP has always been incredible at rebounding

Breanna Stewart has led her teams to incredible records during her seven-year career. She has led her team to a playoff appearance in all but one season, averaging incredible numbers every season. Stewart has always been known as a scorer, but her rebounding abilities have always been an underrated aspect of her game.

Breanna Stewart's stats and rank in WNBA history Category Totals/Per Game WNBA rank RPG (career) 8.7 6th Total rebounds (career) 2103 Not ranked RPG (single season) 9.6 (2021) Not ranked Total rebounds (single season) 307 (2023) Not ranked

Stewart is one of the best defensive rebounders in the WNBA currently and all time. Her defensive rebound percentage of 25.6 is 10th all time and fifth among active players. This season she is continuing her great play, averaging similar numbers to her MVP year last season. She will climb higher onto all-time rebounding leaderboards sooner than later.

10 Rebekkah Brunson

One of the best offensive rebounders in WNBA history

Rebekkah Brunson had a long 15-year career in the WNBA, which led her to be high on the all-time leaderboards for all-time rebounds. She was a solid defensive player and rebounder, which led to her being a five-time All-Star before retiring after the 2018 season.

Rebekkah Brunson's stats and rank in WNBA history Category Totals/Per Game WNBA rank RPG (career) 7.4 19th Total rebounds (career) 3356 4th RPG (single season) 10.3 (2010) 23rd Total rebounds (single season) 310 (2010) Not ranked

Where Brunson excelled was on the offensive glass. She is 10th on the all-time leaderboard for offensive rebound percentage at 12.4% and also sits atop the all-time leaderboard for all-time offensive rebounds with 1166.