Highlights The Connecticut Sun are heavily favored in the Sun vs. Sparks matchup after a strong start.

The Los Angeles Sparks struggle with losses and may face a tough time against the Sun's top defense.

Betting trends favor Sun with past ATS and under trends, along with individual player prop bets in Connecticut's favor.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, with a quarter of the season in the books. One of the games on tap from today's slate features the Connecticut Sun hosting the Los Angeles Sparks.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Sun vs. Sparks Game Info When Tues. June 18 Where Mohegan Sun Arena Time 7:00 PM EST Location Uncasville, CT TV NBA TV and NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Sparks – Season Stats & Betting Trends

The Sun are a heavy favorite

The Connecticut Sun kicked off their 2024 campaign with wins in each of their first nine games. All good things must come to an end, though, as they suffered their first loss—an 82-75 decision against the New York Liberty—on June 8. Since that minor hiccup, however, Connecticut has posted wins in each of their last three outings.

This includes an 85-67 victory over the Dallas Wings on Saturday. In that contest, Rachel Banham, who is averaging 4.9 PPG this season, led a cast of five players who scored in double figures. She finished with 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the field and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. She also had three rebounds and two assists.

Dijonai Carrington added 14 points. Alyssa Thomas contributed 13 points, nine boards, and nine assists, while leading scorer DeWanna Bonner was held to just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting from the floor.

The Sun's top-ranked defense limited Dallas to 37.7 shooting overall and just 6.3 percent from distance (1-for-16). With that in mind, Los Angeles could have a long day at the office.

Meanwhile, the season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Sparks. They began their 2024 campaign with four losses across their first five games. Since then, they have produced just three wins in their last 10 outings. Furthermore, they come into this matchup on the heels of a three-game losing skid, including losses to the Seattle Storm (95-79), Minnesota Lynx (81-76), and an 87-74 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

In the loss to Atlanta, Cameron Brink — the second overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft — tied for team-high scoring honors with 16 points to go along with seven rebounds. Rickea Jackson also scored 16 points, along with three rebounds and two assists. Dearica Hamby, who is averaging a double-double on the season, was held to 10 points while shooting just 3-for-14 from the field and 0-for-3 from behind the 3-point line. Collectively, Los Angeles shot just 35.3 percent from the floor and 32 percent from distance in the team's second loss to the Dream this season.

Can the Sparks generate enough scoring against the league's best defense, or will the Sun hand Los Angeles its fourth consecutive loss?

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Sun vs. Sparks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

The Sun opened as a 13.5-point favorite. However, the line has recently moved to 12.5 for the home team (via OddShark.com. Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Sun are 5-1 ATS in their last six contests.

Connecticut is 5-0 ATS in its last five matchups against Los Angeles.

In its last nine home contests against the Sparks, the Sun are 8-1 against the spread.

The Sparks are 4-7-1 ATS in their last 12 games.

Los Angeles is 1-4 ATS in its last five road outings.

Prediction: Connecticut Sun (-12.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 155.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER 13 times in Sun's last 16 games against Los Angeles.

13 times in Sun's last 16 games against Los Angeles. In Connecticut's last eight home matchups against the Sparks, the UNDER total is 6-2.

total is 6-2. The UNDER total has prevailed six times in Los Angeles's last eight contests.

total has prevailed six times in Los Angeles's last eight contests. In the Sparks' last five road outings, the UNDER total cashed in four times.

total cashed in four times. Prediction: UNDER 155.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks in multiple categories, including scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals, thus making her the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 17.5 points and -130 odds of finishing with less than 17.5 points (via DraftKings)

Do Hamby’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Hamby is averaging 19.0 points per contest.

points per contest. In three regular-season games against the Sun last season, Hamby averaged 10.0 points per outing.

points per outing. Hamby has suited up against Eastern Conference teams six times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 17.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In seven road contests, the Los Angeles Sparks forward is averaging 19.3 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Hamby has averaged 16.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Dearica Hamby OVER 17.5 points

While Alyssa Thomas is not the Sun's leading scorer, she does lead the team in rebounds, assists, and steals. Given those numbers, she is the key player to watch for Connecticut. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 13.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 13.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Thomas is averaging 12.8 points per contest.

points per contest. In the three regular-season meetings between these teams last season, Thomas averaged 20.0 points per outing.

points per outing. Thomas has played against Western Conference teams four times this season. In those contests, she has averaged 14.0 points per game.

points per game. In eight home contests, the Connecticut Sun forward is averaging 11.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Thomas has averaged 11.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup only once during that stretch.

Prediction: Alyssa Thomas OVER 13.5 points

Sun vs. Sparks Final Picks