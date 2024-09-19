Key Takeaways Riding a seven-game win streak, the Lynx are the favorite in this Western Conference matchup.

The Sparks have struggled, losing 14 of their last 15 games.

Player prop bets favor Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points and Napheesa Collier OVER 18.5 points.

The 2024 WNBA regular season is winding down, and the WNBA Playoffs are rapidly approaching.

One of the games on tap from Thursday's slate features the Minnesota Lynx (30-9 SU, 25-13-1 ATS) hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (7-32 SU, 18-20-1 ATS) as these Western Conference foes square off for the fourth and final time this season.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks Game Info When Thursday, Sept. 19 Where Target Center Time 8:00 PM EST Location Minneapolis, MN TV SportsNet LA and BSN

Lynx vs. Sparks – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Minnesota is the favorite vs. Los Angeles

Minnesota has reeled off seven straight victories after a 94-76 setback against the Dallas Wings on Aug. 30. Additionally, the Lynx have posted 14 wins across their previous 15 contests.

Simply put, this group is playing like a well-oiled machine.

In the team's recent outing, a 78-76 victory over the Connecticut Sun , Napheesa Collier headlined a trio of starters that scored in double figures. She finished with 25 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots.

Kayla McBride added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Bridget Carleton contributed 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting overall and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Minnesota took a nine-point lead into the final frame, but the game was far from over. Fast-forward to the waning moments, and Alyssa Thomas hit a foul-line jumper to give the Sun a 74-73 advantage with just 22 seconds remaining.

Moments later, Collier answered with a fadeaway jumper, giving the Lynx a 75-74 lead. DeWanna Bonner scored on the Sun's next possession with 8.5 seconds left.

Then, Carleton answered with a deep three-point shot to give the lead back to Minnesota.

Connecticut had one last chance but threw the ball away on its final possession, allowing the Lynx to escape with a two-point victory.

The Sparks are trending in the opposite direction. They won just a quarter of their first 24 games before the midseason break. Once play resumed, they dropped their next six games, part of a seven-game skid.

Los Angeles managed to produce an impressive 94-88 win over the top-seeded New York Liberty on Aug. 28. But since then, they have dropped eight straight contests (14 of 15 overall), including an 85-81 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night.

Dearica Hamby was the only starter to reach double figures. She finished with 21 points and nine boards while connecting on eight of her 15 shot attempts. Li Yueru and Kia Nurse contributed 19 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench.

The Sparks held a 44-36 lead at the break but were outscored by a 28-10 margin and trailed by 10 points (64-54) going into the final frame. Although they pulled within five points on multiple occasions in the final period, Los Angeles was unable to get over the hump down the stretch.

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Lynx vs. Sparks Picks

Spread

Having won 14 of their last 15 contests, the Lynx enter this matchup as a four-point favorite (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Lynx are 15-7 in their last 22 matchups against Western Conference opponents.

Minnesota has covered the spread with an 80 percent success rate in its last 10 games following an ATS win (8-2).

In their last 14 games against Los Angeles, the Lynx are 11-2-1 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Sparks are 2-4 ATS in their last six games overall.

Los Angeles is 1-6-1 ATS in its last eight contests against Minnesota.

In their last seven road games against the Lynx, the Sparks are 2-4-1 against the spread.

Prediction: Minnesota Lynx (-4)

Over/Under

This matchup's projected over/under total is 159 points (via OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the intelligent choice.

The total has gone UNDER 20 times in the Lynx's last 28 games against teams with a losing record.

20 times in the Lynx's last 28 games against teams with a losing record. The UNDER total has prevailed nine times in Minnesota's last 12 games played on one day of rest.

total has prevailed nine times in Minnesota's last 12 games played on one day of rest. In the Lynx's last 11 home games, the UNDER total has cashed in nine times.

total has cashed in nine times. The total has gone UNDER 11 times in the Sparks' previous 16 contests.

11 times in the Sparks' previous 16 contests. The UNDER total is a perfect 5-0 in Los Angeles's last five matchups against Minnesota.

total is a perfect 5-0 in Los Angeles's last five matchups against Minnesota. In the Sparks' last six road matchups against the Lynx, the UNDER total is 5-1.

total is 5-1. Lastly, the UNDER total is a staggering 40-16 in the last 56 meetings between these franchises.

total is a staggering 40-16 in the last 56 meetings between these franchises. Prediction: UNDER 159 points

Player Prop Bets

Following her 21-point, nine-rebound effort against Phoenix, Hamby is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 16.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 16.5 points.

Do Hamby's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Hamby has been averaging 17.2 points per contest.

points per contest. In the three previous meetings against the Lynx this season, Hamby has averaged 17.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest on 60 percent shooting overall and 37.5 percent from three-point range.

points and rebounds per contest on 60 percent shooting overall and 37.5 percent from three-point range. Hamby has played against Western Conference teams 19 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 20.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In 19 road contests, the Sparks forward averages 18.0 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Hamby has averaged 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points

On the heels of her 25-point, six-rebound performance against Connecticut, Collier is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 18.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 18.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Collier has averaged 20.4 points per game.

points per game. In her two previous outings against Los Angeles, Collier has put up 27.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest, with shooting splits of .568/.111/.857.

points and rebounds per contest, with shooting splits of .568/.111/.857. Collier has suited up against Western Conference teams 17 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 21.2 points per game.

points per game. In 16 home contests, the Lynx forward averages 20.2 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Collier has averaged 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Napheesa Collier OVER 18.5 points

Lynx vs. Sparks Final Picks

The Spread: Minnesota Lynx (-4) (OddShark.com)

Minnesota Lynx (-4) (OddShark.com) Over/Under: UNDER 159 points (OddsShark.com)

UNDER 159 points (OddsShark.com) Player Prop Bet No. 1: Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points

Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points Player Prop Bet No. 2: Napheesa Collier OVER 18.5 points